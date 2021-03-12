On This Date

Advertisement

March 13, 1969: The Apollo 9 astronauts splashed down, ending a mission that included the successful testing of the Lunar Module. Apollo 9 was the third flight in NASA’s Apollo program, and was the second Apollo mission launched via a Saturn V rocket. It was also the first full Apollo spacecraft including the command and service module, with the lunar module.















March 14, 1908: Henry Farman makes the the first flight in his modified Voisin-Farman I bis, an airplane built by the Appareils d’Aviation Les Frères Voisin, founded by brothers Gabriel and Charles Voisin at Billancourt, a suburb of Paris, France. The Voisin-Farman I was a single-place, single-engine, two-bay biplane with the elevator forward and a “box kite” tail. It was 34 feet 5.4 inches long, with a wingspan of 32 feet, 9.7 inches. The chord of each wing was 6 feet, 6.7 inches, and vertical gap between the upper and lower wings was 4 feet, 11 inches. There was no sweep or dihedral. The complete airplane weighed 1,169 pounds.















March 14, 1918: The first aerial patrol by the 1st Pursuit Group is flown in France.















March 15, 1957: A United States Navy ZPG-2 non-rigid airship sets a new unrefueled endurance record when it lands at Naval Air Station Key West, Fla. , having remained aloft for 264 hours, 12 minutes, beating the record set by the “Graf Zeppelin” in 1929. The airship departed NAS South Weymouth, Mass., on March 4, reaching the south-west tip of Portugal by the evening of March 7 despite adverse headwinds for some of the way, passed by Casablanca, Morocco, on the morning of March 8, then turned back westwards over the Cape Verde Islands towards the Caribbean Sea, eventually landing at NAS Key West, Fla., on the evening of March 15. The flight had covered a distance of 9,448 miles in in 264.2 hours, and in doing so had not only broken the lighter-than-air distance record of 6,980 miles set by the Graf Zeppelin rigid airship in 1929 but also the aircraft endurance record without refueling.















March 15, 1959: The first B-52G arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for an 800-hour Category III systems reliability test.















March 15, 1966: The Lockheed C-141A Starlifter began Air Drop Mode Evaluation flights. The objective was to evaluate the transport’s airdrop capability in terms of accuracy, effects of airdrop maneuvers on accuracy, and operational considerations.















March 15, 1967: The first Sikorsky HH-53B, 66-14428, made its maiden flight at Stratford, Connecticut. In the cockpit were Sikorsky test pilots James R. (“Dick”) Wright and Patrick A. Guinn. The helicopter would be called the “Super Jolly Green Giant.” A variant of the United States Navy/Marine Corps CH-53A Sea Stallion, the Super Jolly Green Giant was the largest, most powerful, and fastest helicopter in the United States Air Force inventory. Configured for combat search and rescue and special operations, the HH-53B was equipped for inflight refueling and was armed with three General Electric GAU/2A 7.62 mm miniguns or .50-caliber Browning machine guns. The HH-53B can be visually distinguished from other H-53s by the two diagonal sponson support struts on each side of the fuselage.















March 15, 2007: The YAL-1 Airborne Laser conducted the first in-flight test firings of its Target Illuminator Laser (TIL). Multiple beams of photons were directed against an NKC-135E Big Crow target aircraft off the California coastline. The kilowatt-class TIL tracks a potential target and measures atmospheric turbulence for the YAL-1’s main weapon, the megawatt-class COIL.















March 16, 1926: Rocket science pioneer Robert H. Goddard successfully tested the first liquid-fueled rocket at his Aunt Effie’s farm in Auburn, Mass.















March 16, 1966: During Gemini VIII American astronauts Neil A. Armstrong and David Scott performed the first orbital docking their spacecraft to an Agena target vehicle, becoming the first coupling of two spacecraft. This was a critical task to master before attempting to land on the Moon, a mission that required several dockings and undockings of spacecraft.















March 16, 1976: the F-1 control-figured vehicle (CCV) flight test program began. The first prototype had been fitted with a pair of canards and an auxiliary flight control computer. The CCV program explored the use of non-conventional flight modes to enhance the operational capabilities of modern, high-performance fighters.















March 17, 1947: North American’s experimental four-engine jet bomber, the XB-45 Tornado, made its first flight with company test pilot George Krebs at the controls.















March 17, 1954: A special performance test series began on the Douglas YC-124B Globemaster II.















March 18, 1942: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order authorizing the War Relocation Authority, which was put in charge of interning Japanese-Americans, with Milton S. Eisenhower (the younger brother of Dwight D. Eisenhower) as its director.















March 18, 1965: The first spacewalk took place as Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov went outside his Voskhod 2 capsule, secured by a tether.















March 18, 1949: During its sixth free flight, the McDonnell Aircraft XF-85 Number 2 was unable to hook onto its B-29 mother ship and made a successful skid landing on the lakebed.















March 18, 1952: Two U.S. Air Force Republic F-84 “Thunderjets” land in Neubiberg, West Germany, after the longest sustained jet flight; they flew 2,800 miles from the United States in 4 hours 48 minutes, without refueling. The planes crossed seven nations, and averaged 585 mph.















March 18, 1954: The first production Boeing B-52A Stratofortress rolled out of the Boeing plant. At the roll out ceremony, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Nathan Twining said “The long rifle was the great weapon of its day … today this B-52 is the long rifle of the air age.”















March 19, 1942: During World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered men between the ages of 45 and 64, inclusive, to register for non-military duty.















March 19, 1945: During World War II, more than 800 people were killed when a Japanese dive bomber attacked the carrier USS Franklin off Japan. The USS Franklin, nicknamed “Big Ben,” was one of 24 Essex-class aircraft carriers built during World War II for the United States Navy, and the fifth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. Commissioned in January 1944, she served in several campaigns in the Pacific War, earning four battle stars. Following the Japanese attack, she became the most heavily damaged United States aircraft carrier to survive the war. Movie footage of the actual attack was included in the 1949 film Task Force starring Gary Cooper. After the attack, she returned to the U.S. mainland for repairs, missing the rest of the war; she was decommissioned in 1947. While in reserve, she was reclassified as an attack carrier, then an antisubmarine carrier, and finally an aircraft transport, but was never modernized and never saw active service again.The USS Franklin was sold for scrap in 1966.















March 19, 2003: President George W. Bush ordered the start of war against Iraq. Because of the time difference, it was early March 20 in Iraq. The Iraq War began with the invasion of Iraq by a United States-led coalition that overthrew the government of Saddam Hussein. The conflict continued for much of the next decade as an insurgency emerged to oppose the occupying forces and the post-invasion Iraqi government. U.S. troops were officially withdrawn in 2011. The U.S. became re-involved in 2014 at the head of a new coalition; the insurgency and many dimensions of the armed conflict continue.















March 20, 1922: The decommissioned USS Jupiter, converted into the first U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, was re-commissioned as the USS Langley. The ship was originally launched in 1912 as a collier, and decommissioned in 1920, before being converted and recommissioned as the U.S. Navy’s first aircraft carrier. An unusual feature of Langley was provision for a carrier pigeon house on the stern between the 5” guns. Pigeons had been carried aboard seaplanes for message transport since World War I, and were to be carried on aircraft operated from Langley.









