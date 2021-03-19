On This Date

Advertisement

March 20, 1922: The decommissioned USS Jupiter, converted into the first U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, was re-commissioned as the USS Langley. The ship was originally launched in 1912 as a collier, and decommissioned in 1920, before being converted and recommissioned as the U.S. Navy’s first aircraft carrier. An unusual feature of Langley was provision for a carrier pigeon house on the stern between the 5” guns. Pigeons had been carried aboard seaplanes for message transport since World War I, and were to be carried on aircraft operated from Langley.















March 20, 1945: The first XP-80A prototype (s/n 83021, called the Gray Ghost), was destroyed in a crash six miles southeast of Rosamond, Calif. Its turbine wheel disintegrated in flight, causing the tail to separate from the aircraft. Test Pilot Tony LeVier bailed out of the aircraft, but broke his back upon a hard landing. He returned to the test program six months later. In this photograph, LeVier shakes the hand of Kelly Johnson as he sits in the cockpit of the XP-80A.















March 20, 1956: At Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., a test team completed a Safety of Flight Evaluation of the Lockheed YF-121F. The aircraft was a modified 1249 series Constellation that was configured as a high-speed cargo and personnel transport.















March 21, 1916: The French government authorizes the formation of the Escadrille Americaine (later Lafayette Escadrille) made up of American volunteer pilots. This escadrille of the Aéronautique Militaire was composed largely of American volunteer pilots flying fighters and was named in honor of the Marquis de Lafayette, French hero of the American Revolutionary War. In September 1917, the escadrille was transferred to the U.S. Army under the designation 103rd Aero Squadron. Initially, there were seven Americans pilots: Victor E. Chapman, Elliot C. Cowdin, Weston (Bert) Hall, James R. McConnell, Norman Prince, Kiffin Rockwell and William Thaw. The full roster included 38 pilots. Raoul Lufbery, a French-born American citizen, became the squadron’s first, and ultimately their highest scoring flying ace, with 16 confirmed victories.















March 21, 1962: A black bear named “Yogi” was ejected from a supersonic Convair B-58A Hustler to test the B-58’s escape capsule. Ejected at 35,000 feet from a B-58 flying at Mach 1.3, the bear landed unharmed 7 minutes, 49 seconds later. Previous testing with human subjects had resulted in fatalities so it was decided to continue with animal subjects while problems were resolved. Black bears (Ursus americanus) were used for these tests because their internal organs are arranged similar to humans. The rocket booster carried the capsule 225 feet above the B-58 before beginning its descent.















March 22, 1956: A Boeing B-29 mother ship lost its Number 4 engine at 31,000 feet while carrying a Douglas D-558-II to launch altitude. The engine ‘ran away’ at high RPM during a feathering attempt, forcing the pilot to jettison the rocket research plane just before the engine disintegrated; damaging the Number 3 engine, slicing through the fuselage and then striking the Number 2 engine. Jack McKay safely landed the Skyrocket, while the B-29 crew made a safe, two-engine landing on Rogers Dry Lake at Edwards AFB.















March 23, 1948: The Douglas XF3D Skynight made its first flight, with Douglas test pilot Russell Thaw at the controls. The F3D, a large twin-engine night fighter, was developed for the Navy. It was trucked to Muroc AFB from El Segundo, Calif., for its flight test program.















March 23, 1990: The first use of in-flight thrust reversing in a U.S. Air Force fighter took place during tests on the F-15 STOL/MTD. The heavily modified Eagle decelerated sharply in flight in a series of four, single-engine and two, dual-engine in-flight thrust reversals.















March 24, 1965: Multiple heavy sonic booms from the North American XB-70 Valkyrie and its Convair B-58 Hustler chase plane above Las Vegas, Nev., alarmed many residents and resulted in greater public awareness of the program. The test program had reached the point where the XB-70 was cruising for long distances at supersonic speeds, a feat well beyond reach of all operational bombers and fighters at the time.















March 25, 1955: The single-seat, single-engine Chance Vought XF8U-1 Crusader achieved Mach 1.08 during its first flight, piloted by John W. Konrad. The U.S. Navy’s cannon-armed fighter, later redesignated the F-8, had a variable-incidence wing to enhance its carrier-landing capability.















March 25, 1958: A team at the High Speed Track at Edwards AFB began testing high-speed windblast effects on the X-15 ejection seat and MC-2 pressure suit.















March 25, 1960: Joe Walker became the first NASA pilot to fly the X-15. All previous flights had been conducted by Scott Crossfield of North American Aviation. During the program, Walker also set the program’s top two altitude records on its 90th and 91st free flights (347,800 and 354,200 feet, respectively), becoming the only pilot to fly past the Kármán line, the 100 kilometer, internationally recognized boundary of outer space, during the program. Walker was killed on June 8, 1966, when his F-104 Starfighter chase aircraft collided with a North American XB-70 Valkyrie.















March 26, 1951: Filming began on the lakebed for RKO’s film Jet Pilot, starring John Wayne and Janet Leigh. As shown in this photograph, an XF-92A was painted to simulate a MiG-23. Most of the aerial stunt scenes were anonymously flown by Chuck Yeager. Pictured, from left: Capt. Joseph E. Wolfe, Maj. Jackie L. Ridley and Maj. Charles “Chuck” Yeager.















March 26, 1958: First launch of the Zero Length Launch (ZEL) program of an F-100D took place from a truck-mounted launcher. North American test pilot Albert W. Blackburn was at the controls. A follow-on to the ZELMAL program, ZEL was designed to launch tactical fighters in case of the loss of their traditional runways.









