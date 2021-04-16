On This Date

Advertisement

April 17, 1969: Air Force Maj. Jerauld Gentry flew the Martin Marietta X-24A lifting body on its first unpowered glide flight. According to the Edwards History Office, the potato-shaped aircraft was a manned derivative of the SV-5D Prime, a product of the Air Force’s own program to develop a manned space vehicle capable of returning from orbit to a horizontal landing.













April 17, 1970: Apollo 13 splashed down in the Pacific Ocean southwest of American Samoa. The landing was just 4 miles from the recovery ship, USS Iwo Jima (LPH-2). With their spacecraft crippled by an internal explosion on 13 April, the planned lunar landing mission had to be aborted. Astronauts James A. Lovell, Jr., John L. Swigert, Fred W. Haise, Jr., worked continuously with engineers at Mission Control, Houston, Texas, to overcome a series of crises that threatened their lives.













April 18, 1958: Cmdr. George C. Watkins flew a Grumman F11F-1F Super Tiger, like the one in this photo, to an official world altitude record for Class C (turbine powered) aircraft. He zoom-climbed the Navy fighter to an altitude of 76,828 feet.













April 19, 1945: The first B-29s arrived at Muroc Army Air Field for the Lead Crew School.













April 20, 1962: During re-entry from 207,000 feet in X-15-3 (56-6672), Neil Armstrong inadvertently established a positive angle of attack during pull-out, and overshot Edwards AFB, heading south at Mach 3 and 100,000 feet altitude. In this photograph, Armstrong poses with the X-15A, number 56-6670, on Rogers Dry Lake after a 1960 flight. His right hand is resting on the rocket plane’s ball nose sensor.













April 20, 1964: The longest ever first flight was made by the Lockheed Model 3e82, serial number 2946, the commercial version of the military C-130E. The aircraft took off from Marietta, Ga., and flew for 25 hours and one minute. The flight crew, led by Chief Production Pilot Joe Garrett, flew the Hercules in a racetrack pattern over Georgia and Alabama, and for all but 36 minutes of the flight, the outboard engines were shut down and their propellers feathered.













April 20, 1982: Production crews from Chartoff-Winkler Productions, Inc., arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to prepare for six weeks of filming The Right Stuff. The Air Force Flight Test Center provided extensive support to the filming of the movie version of Tom Wolfe’s bestselling novel about test pilots and the birth of the space age.













April 20, 1987: The new control tower at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., was officially opened with the takeoff in an F-15. The new facility, stressed to withstand an 8.0 earthquake as well as 120-plus mph winds, replaced the 10-story red and white structure that had been a landmark since 1956. Today, the cab of the old tower is at the Century Circle exhibit outside the West Gate entry point.













April 21, 1944: The first military helicopter combat rescue began with Lt. Carter Harman, 1st Air Commando Group, was ordered to proceed from Lalaghat, India with his Vought-Sikorsky YR-4B, 43-28247, 600 miles to Taro in northern Burma. Tech. Sgt. Ed “Murphy” Hladovcak, pilot of a Stinson L-1A Vigilant liaison airplane, had crashed in the jungle behind Japanese lines while transporting three wounded British soldiers. Harman was assigned to attempt to rescue the four men. It would be a marathon operation. It took Harman and Sikorsky 24 hours to arrive at Taro and, after short rest, he continued for another 125 miles to a jungle airstrip. The first two airmen were evacuated, but on the next flight, the helicopter engine seized. Harman managed to restart the engine on April 25, and one at a time, he rescued the two remaining airmen. For his actions, Harman was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.













April 21, 1972: A General Dynamics FB-111A, like the one pictured, completed the longest flight of the test series to date. It lasted 12 hours and covered 5,400 nautical miles.













April 22, 1960: Capt. James A. McDivitt became the first graduate in the history of the Experimental Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to win all three of the school’s outstanding performance awards. He went on to become a NASA astronaut in the Gemini and Apollo programs.













April 22, 1962: Jackie Cochran set 18 Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) records in one day flying a Lockheed L-1329 JetStar, construction number 5003, FAA registration N172L, and named The Scarlett O’Hara. The route of her flight was New Orleans–Boston–Gander–Shannon–London–Paris–Bonn, with refueling stops at Gander and Shannon. The Lockheed L-1329 JetStar was the first in a category of small-to-medium-sized jet transports that would become known as the “business jet.” Like many Lockheed airplanes, it was designed by a team led by Clarence L. “Kelly” Johnson, and he retained the first prototype as his personal transport.















April 23, 1941: At North American Aviation’s Inglewood, Calif., factory, test pilot Louis Sanford Wait takes the very first production Mustang Mk.I, AG345, (c/n 73-3098) for its first flight. The Royal Air Force had contracted with NAA to design and build a new fighter with a 1,200 horsepower Allison V-1710 supercharged 12-cylinder engine. The first order from the British Purchasing Commission was for 320 airplanes, and a second order for another 300 soon followed. The Mustang Mk.I (NAA Model NA-73) was a single-place, single-engine fighter primarily of metal construction with fabric control surfaces. It was 32 feet, 3 inches long with a wingspan of 37 feet, 5/16-inches and height of 12 feet, 2½ inches. The airplane’s empty weight was 6,280 pounds and loaded weight was 8,400 pounds.













April 23, 1956: The first flight of the Douglas C-133A Cargomaster took place. It was flown from Long Beach to Edwards by Douglas test pilot J.C. Armstrong. The four-engine turboprop was a strategic cargo aircraft with rear-loading doors, and was designed to transport ballistic missiles and other bulky cargo items.









