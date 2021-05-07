On This Date

Advertisement

May 8, 1942: In the Battle of the Coral Sea, the USS Lexington became the first U.S. aircraft carrier to be sunk during World War II. The Battle of the Coral Sea lasted from May 4-8 and was a naval and air engagement in which a U.S. fleet turned back a Japanese invasion force that had been heading for strategic Port Moresby in New Guinea.











May 8, 1989: NASA’s Space Shuttle Atlantis landed on Runway 22 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., following a successful mission to launch the Magellan Venus mapping probe. This was NASA’s 29th shuttle mission, the fourth flight for Space Shuttle Atlantis and the fourth since the Challenger Disaster.











May 9, 1941: The German submarine U-110 is captured by the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy. On board is the latest Enigma machine which Allied cryptographers later use to break coded German messages.











May 9, 1949: The initial flight of Republic’s rocket assisted jet fighter, the XF-91 Thunderceptor, took place piloted by Carl Bellinger. The aircraft was unusual in a number of respects. Its swept back wings were wider and thicker at the tip than the root; its dual-wheel landing gear retracted outward; and it carried an auxiliary jet motor at the base of its tail.











May 9, 1962: The Sikorsky CH-54 Tarhe, a twin-engine heavy-lift helicopter designed by Sikorsky Aircraft for the U.S. Army made its first flight. It is named after Tarhe (whose nickname was “The Crane”), an 18th century chief of the Wyandot Native American tribe. The United States Army eventually purchased 105, designating them CH-54. Used in Vietnam for transport and downed-aircraft retrieval, it was highly successful. As of 2014, it holds the helicopter record for highest altitude in level flight at 36,000 feet, set in 1971,and fastest climb to 10,000, 20,000, and 30,000 feet. The Skycrane can hold its cargo up and tight against its center spine to lessen drag and eliminate the pendulum effect when flying forward, as well as winch vehicles up and down from a hovering position, so the helicopter can deploy loads while hovering.











May 10, 1940: Nazi Germany invaded Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands during World War II. In this photograph, King Leopold III, Belgium’s monarch from 1934, reviews Belgian troops in early 1940.











May 10, 1967: The M2-F2 lifting body aircraft was seriously damaged in a landing accident on the lakebed, injuring NASA test pilot Bruce A. Peterson. The aircraft impacted the lakebed and rolled several times, coming to a rest on its top. The aircraft subsequently was rebuilt with a center fin and a reaction flight control system, and was re-designated M2-F3. This as the 16th and final glide flight for the M2-F2. Film taken of the accident was later widely viewed in the popular television series, The Six-Million Dollar Man.











May 10, 1972: Fairchild Republic’s YA-10A Thunderbolt II made its first flight, flown by company chief test pilot Howard “Sam” Nelson, in Farmingdale, N.Y. The twin-engine, twin-tailed ground attack aircraft was designed around the General Electric GAU-8 Avenger 30mm rotary cannon. One experimental two-seat A-10 Night Adverse Weather (N/AW) version was built by converting an A-10A. The N/AW was developed by Fairchild from the first Demonstration Testing and Evaluation A-10 for consideration by the Air Force. It included a second seat for a weapons system officer responsible for electronic countermeasures, navigation and target acquisition. The N/AW version did not interest the U.S. Air Force or export customers. The two-seat trainer version was ordered by the Air Force in 1981, but funding was canceled by U.S. Congress and the jet was not produced. The only two-seat A-10 built now resides at Edwards Air Force Base’s Flight Test Center Museum in California.











May 11, 1964: Jacqueline Cochran, flying a new Lockheed-owned F-104G, established a new women’s world speed record over a 15 km straightway course at a speed of 1,429.297 mph. She was the first woman to fly faster than Mach 2.











May 11, 1993: Testing of the performance and interoperability of the radar homing and warning receiver of a Royal Air Force F-3 Tornado began at the Benefield Anechoic Facility. This marked the facility’s first foreign program.











May 12, 1949: The Soviet Union lifted its blockade of Berlin. In this photograph, children watching a U.S. cargo plane landing at Tempelhof Airfield in Berlin, 1948.











May 13, 1940: The Bell XFL Airabonita made its first flight. The Bell XFL was an experimental shipboard interceptor aircraft developed for the U.S. Navy by Bell Aircraft. It was similar to and a parallel development of the land-based P-39 Airacobra, differing mainly in the use of a tailwheel undercarriage in place of the P-39’s tricycle gear.











May 13, 1953: The 6511th Parachute Development Test Group completed the C-124 Aerial Delivery System test program at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.











May 13, 1957: Three U.S. Air Force North American F-100 Super Sabres set a new world distance record for single-engine aircraft by covering the 6,710 mile-distance from London to Los Angeles in 14 hours and four minutes. The flight was accomplished using in-flight refueling.











May 14, 1941: During testing, the Grumman XP-50 prototype (39-2517) is lost, falling victim to a turbo-supercharger explosion that destroyed the aircraft. The test pilot Bob Hall bailed out while the XP-50 plunged into Smithtown Bay in Long Island Sound. The Grumman XP-50 was a land-based development of the shipboard XF5F-1 Skyrocket fighter, entered into a United States Army Air Corps contest for a twin-engine heavy interceptor aircraft. The Army Air Corps placed an order for a prototype on Nov. 25, 1939, designating it XP-50, but it lost the competition to the Lockheed XP-49.











May 14, 1943: A General Motors GM A-1 “Bug” equipped with television and three axis gyro stabilization systems was successfully launched from a power-driven launching car. The remotely piloted “flying bomb” flew for one hour and 35 minutes under marginal control before the flight was terminated. Because of the basic problems of inadequate control the program was cancelled in late 1943.











May 14, 1973: Skylab, the first U.S. space station, was launched. In this photograph, U.S. Skylab space station is seen in or over a cloud-covered Earth, photographed February 8, 1974, by the departing third crew of astronauts from their Skylab 4 Command Module. The makeshift gold-colored sun shield and underlying parasol on the main part of the station were installed by the first two crews to cover damage done to Skylab’s protective shielding during launch. The launch mishap also tore off one of the station’s lateral solar arrays.









