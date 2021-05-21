On This Date

Advertisement

May 22, 1948: Jackie Cochran flew her “Lucky Strike Green” North American Aviation P-51B-15-NA Mustang, U.S. Army Air Force serial number 43-24760, over a 1,242.743 mile closed circuit from Palm Springs, Calif., to Mesa Gigante, a point near Santa Fe, N.M., and return. The flight, timed by H. Dudley Wright, a representative of the National Aeronautic Association, took 2 hours, 46 minutes, 38 seconds. According to contemporary newspaper reports, difficulties with the airplane’s oxygen system “prevented Miss Cochran from taking advantage of favorable winds at higher altitudes which might have boosted her speed.” Her Mustang averaged 447.470 miles per hour, setting two Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) World Records for Speed, and United States National Aeronautic Association speed record for its class. Two days later, she would set another speed record in this same P-51. While the FAI records have been superseded, the United States records still stand.













May 22, 1969: Just over 100 hours after launch from Kennedy Space Center, Snoopy, the Lunar Module for the Apollo 10 mission, came within 47,400 feet of the Lunar surface during a full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Apollo 11 landing. Mission Commander Thomas P. Stafford and Lunar Module Pilot Eugene A. Cernan rode Snoopy toward the surface and back, while John W. Young remained in orbit around the Moon aboard the Command and Service Module, Charlie Brown.













May 22, 1975: The Joint Test Force completed stall and spin tests on the Fairchild-Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II. It was concluded that the aircraft was highly resistant to entering spins and easy to recover from them.













May 22, 2002: The Boeing X-45 made its first flight. The was an unmanned combat air vehicle, and was a concept demonstrator for a next generation of completely autonomous military aircraft, developed by Boeing’s Phantom Works. Manufactured by Boeing Integrated Defense Systems, the X-45 was a part of DARPA’s Joint Unmanned Combat Air Systems project.













May 23, 1939: The U.S. Navy submarine USS Squalus sank during a test dive off the New England coast. Thirty-two crew members and one civilian were rescued, but 26 others died. The sub was salvaged on Sept. 13, decommissioned on Nov. 15, and re-commissioned as the USS Sailfish May 15, 1940. In this photograph, survivors of the Squalus (center, wrapped in blankets) are seen aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane after being rescued using a McCann Rescue Chamber deployed from the USS Falcon.













May 23, 1953: At Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jackie Cochran set another Fédération Aéronautique Internationale speed record with the Canadair CL-13 Sabre Mk.3, No. 19200. Flying over a 500-kilometer closed circuit without payload, the Orenda-powered Sabre averaged 591.565 miles per hour.













May 24, 1962: Astronaut Scott Carpenter became the second American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Aurora 7. The spacecraft attained a maximum altitude of 164 miles, and an orbital velocity of 17,532 mph. His primary goal during the three-orbit mission was to determine whether an astronaut could work in space, a major stepping stone towards a lunar landing. The flight plan included numerous scientific experiments, including observations of flares fired on Earth and the deployment of a tethered balloon.













May 24, 1978: McDonnell Douglas delivered the 5,000th F-4 Phantom II, F-4E-65-MC 77-0290, to the United States Air Force in a ceremony at the McDonnell Aircraft Company division at St. Louis, Mo. The Mach 2 fighter bomber was developed in the early 1950s as a long range, missile-armed interceptor for the U.S. Navy. The first Phantom II, XF4H-1 Bu. No. 142259, made its maiden flight at St. Louis with future McDonnell Douglas president Robert C. Little at the controls. During flight testing, the U.S. Air Force was impressed by the new interceptor and soon ordered its own version, the F-110A Spectre. Under the Department of Defense redesignation, both Navy and Air Force versions became the F-4. Its name, “Phantom II,” was chosen by James S. McDonnell, and was in keeping with his naming the company’s fighters after supernatural beings.













May 25, 1953: North American Aviation Chief Test Pilot George S. Welch took the YF-100A Super Sabre, U.S. Air Force serial number 52-5754, for its first flight at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The airplane reached Mach 1.03. Development of the Super Sabre began with an effort to increase the speed of the F-86D and F-86E Sabre fighters. The wings had more sweep and the airfoil sections were thinner. A much more powerful engine would be needed to achieve supersonic speed in level flight. As design work on the “Sabre 45” proceeded, the airplane evolved to a completely new design. Initially designated XF-100, continued refinements resulted in the first two aircraft being redesignated YF-100A.













May 25, 1961: USAF Capt. Walter C. McMeen flew a Kaman HH-43B Huskie, 60-0263, to an altitude of 8,037 meters (26,368 feet) over Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This established a new Fédération Aéronautique Internationale World Record for Altitude with a 1,000 kilogram payload. McMeen was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his achievement. This same helicopter set a World Record for Altitude Without Payload at 32,841 feet, Oct. 18, 1961.













May 25, 1968: The Northrop Grumman EA-6B Prowler, a twin-engine, mid-wing electronic warfare aircraft, developed from the Grumman A-6 Intruder, made its maiden flight. The Prowler was in service with the U.S. Armed Forces from 1971 until 2019. It has carried out numerous missions for jamming enemy radar systems, and in gathering radio intelligence on those and other enemy air defense systems. From the 1998 retirement of the U.S. Air Force EF-111 Raven electronic warfare aircraft, the EA-6B was the only dedicated electronic warfare plane available for missions by the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the U.S. Air Force until the fielding of the Navy’s EA-18G Growler in 2009. Following its last deployment in late 2014, the EA-6B was withdrawn from U.S. Navy service in June 2015, followed by the Marine Corps in March 2019.













May 26, 1942: The prototype Northrop XP-61-NO Black Widow, 41-19509, made its first flight at Northrop Field, Hawthorne, Calif., with free-lance test pilot Vance Breese at the controls. The first American airplane designed specifically as a night fighter, the XP-61 was the same size as a medium bomber: 48 feet, 11.2 inches long with a wingspan of 66 feet, and overall height of 14 feet, 8.2 inches. The prototype was equipped with a mockup of the top turret. Its empty weight was 22,392 pounds, gross weight of 25,150 pounds and maximum takeoff weight of 29,673 pounds.













May 26, 1950: The Douglas XA2D-1 Skyshark, an experimental turboprop-powered version of the company’s AD-1 Skyraider, made its first flight at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., flown by George Jansen. The aircraft’s turboprop engine transmitted power to two large counter-rotating propellers through a complicated gearbox.













May 26, 1961: The Lockheed CF-104 Starfighter Canadian prototype (Canadair CL-90) was test flown at Palmdale, Calif. The CF-104 is a modified version of the Lockheed F-104 Starfighter supersonic fighter aircraft built in Canada by Canadair under license. It was primarily used as a ground attack aircraft, despite being designed as an interceptor. It served with the Royal Canadian Air Force and later the Canadian Armed Forces until it was replaced by the McDonnell Douglas CF-18 Hornet.













May 26, 2010: The X-51A Waverider Scramjet Engine Demonstrator vehicle completed the longest ever, supersonic, combustion, ramjet-powered, hypersonic flight, during a mission performed off the coast of southern California. The more than 200-second burn by the Waverider’s Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne-built air breathing scramjet engine, accelerated the test vehicle to Mach 5. The longest scramjet burn during a flight test lasted a mere 12 seconds (in a NASA X-43A). Air Force officials called the test an unqualified success, and considered the mission the first use of a practical hydrocarbon-fueled scramjet in flight. The X-51 departed Edwards AFB, at about 10 a.m., carried aloft under the left wing of an Air Force Flight Test Center B-52H Stratofortress. The engine vehicle flew at 50,000 feet over the Point Mugu Naval Air Warfare Center Sea Range. Four seconds after the Waverider released from the B-52, an Army Tactical Missile solid rocket booster accelerated the X-51 to approximately Mach 4.8 before it and a connecting inter-stage jettisoned. At that point, the X-51’s SJY61 engine ignited. The successful flight reached an altitude of nearly 70,000 feet and a top speed of Mach 5. The speed of sound consists of traveling a mile in 4.7 seconds or less. Mach speed is calculated by taking the speed of an object and dividing that by the speed of sound. Mach 1.0 or less is considered Subsonic; Transonic is defined as reaching Mach 1.0; faster than Mach 1.0 is Supersonic and faster than Mach 5.0 defines Hypersonic.













May 27, 1942: Doris “Dorie” Miller, a cook aboard the USS West Virginia, became the first African-American to receive the Navy Cross for displaying “extraordinary courage and disregard for his own personal safety” during Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. On Jan. 20, 2020, the U.S. Navy named a future aircraft carrier the USS Doris Miller.













May 27, 1943: The final GM A-1 drone flew for 80 minutes. Although U.S. Army Air Force officials deemed the flight successful, the persistent problem of ineffective control throughout the first and second test series never got completely solved, and the project was terminated six months later. The GM-A-1 possessed a maximum range of 400 miles. However, its maximum speed topped at 200 miles per hour, making it vulnerable to the high performance fighters that emerged during World War II. In comparison, the German V-1 Flying Bomb flew a distance of 130 miles at 415 miles per hour, while carrying an 1,870 pound explosive charge. According to Army officials, the relatively small warhead reduced the tactical value of the drone. The need for a mother ship to steer it towards a target also hindered it combat effectiveness. However, the deal breaker dealt with the issue of unstable performance due to inadequate flight controls, an ongoing problem from day one of the project.













May 27, 1958: At Lambert Field, St. Louis, Mo., McDonnell Aircraft Corporation’s Chief Test Pilot (and future company president) Robert C. Little made the first flight of the YF4H-1 prototype. The twin-engine Mach 2+ airplane was the first pre-production model of a new U.S. Navy fleet defense interceptor that would be developed into the legendary F-4 Phantom II fighter bomber. The flight lasted 22 minutes. Little had planned to go supersonic but a leak in a pressurized hydraulic line caused him to leave the landing gear extended as a precaution, should the back-up hydraulic system also have a problem. This limited the maximum speed of the prototype to 370 knots.













May 28, 1956: The Ryan X-13 Vertijet made its first flight in vertical mode at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., reaching a height of 50 feet. The Vertijet was an experimental vertical take-off and landing jet aircraft. The main objective of the project was to demonstrate the ability of a pure jet to vertically takeoff, hover, transition to horizontal forward flight, and vertically land.









