On This Date



June 19, 1964: President Lyndon B. Johnson visited Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to tour the flight line and view a display of aerospace vehicles. Air Force Secretary Eugene M. Zuckert, the FAA Chief, and an entourage of 14 California congressmen accompanied the president. The visit lasted approximately 64 minutes.











June 19, 2002: The Space Shuttle Endeavour landed on the main runway at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., following a successful 14-day mission (STS-111) to support the International Space Station. The landing took place following two weather wave-offs at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida earlier in the day.













June 20, 1940: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 8450, transferring all public lands in the Muroc area (approximately 56,000 acres) to the War Department, and initiating the purchase of the remaining privately owned parcels. Congress had approved legislation authorizing this in March 1935. Congress had approved legislation authorizing this in March 1935. On the same date, the Muroc Bombing and Gunnery Range (later renamed Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.) was officially activated, although it had been in continuous use since September 1933. At that time, the Army facility was concentrated on the eastern shore of the lakebed. It consisted solely of a wooden building, several tents, and a wooden water tower. It was manned by a detachment of approximately 20 men from March Field, Calif.











June 20, 1941: The U.S. Department of War creates the United States Army Air Forces, with Gen. Henry “Hap” Arnold as its first commander. As part of the reorganization, General Headquarters Air Force is renamed Air Force Combat Command. The new Army Air Forces organization consists of Air Force Combat Command (its combat element) and the United States Army Air Corps (its logistics and training element).











June 20, 1951: The Bell X-5 made its maiden flight, piloted be Bell test pilot Jean E. “Skip” Ziegler at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The X-5 was the first aircraft capable of changing the sweep of it swings in flight. It was inspired by the untested wartime P.1101 design of the German Messerschmitt company. In contrast with the German design, which could only have its wing sweepback angle adjusted on the ground, the Bell engineers devised a system of electric motors to adjust the sweep in flight. Two X-5s were built. Almost 200 flights were made at speeds up to Mach 0.9 and altitudes of 40,000 feet. One aircraft was lost on Oct. 14, 1953, when it failed to recover from a spin at 60-degrees sweepback. Air Force Capt. Ray Popson died in the crash at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The other X-5 remained at Edwards and continued active testing until 1955, and remained in service as a chase plane until 1958.











June 21, 1929: The Vought XF2U made its first flight. The aircraft was a prototype biplane fighter aircraft evaluated by the United States Navy at the end of the 1920s, but was already outclassed by competing designs and never put into production. The aircraft was constructed of welded steel tubing, covered in fabric. The wings were made of wood and fabric-covered. The prototype was tested on a simulated carrier deck in Norfolk, Va. It was found satisfactory, allaying concerns about problems due to the rather long cowling over the engine. The aircraft then went to the Naval Aircraft Factory, who operated it until March 6, 1931, when it was lost in a crash landing.













June 21, 1942: An Imperial Japanese submarine fired shells at Fort Stevens on the Oregon coast, causing little damage. In this photograph, American servicemen inspecting a shell crater after the attack.











June 21, 2004: Flight 15P of SpaceShipOne was the first privately-funded human spaceflight, and was the fourth powered test flight of the Tier One program, the previous three test flights having reached much lower altitudes. The flight carried only its pilot, Mike Melvill, who thus became the first non-governmental astronaut. This flight was a full-altitude test, but not itself a competitive flight for the Ansari X Prize, the prize for the first non-governmental reusable crewed spacecraft. Problems were encountered during the flight, but later corrected, paving the way for SpaceShipOne to make competitive flights later in 2004. SpaceShipOne was air-launched from its White Knight mother ship. The air vehicles took off and landed at Mojave Air and Space Port, Calif.









June 22, 1947: The Martin XB-48 made its first flight, a 37-minute, 73-mile hop from Martin’s Baltimore, Md., plant to NAS Patuxent River, Md., but blows all four tires on its fore-and-aft mounted undercarriage on landing. The XB-48 was an American medium jet bomber developed in the mid-1940s. It competed with the Boeing B-47 Stratojet, which proved to be a superior design, and was largely considered as a backup plan in case the B-47 ran into development problems. It never saw production or active duty, and only two prototypes were built.











June 22, 1954: The Douglas A-4 Skyhawk made its maiden flight at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The Skyhawk was a single-seat subsonic carrier-capable light attack aircraft, developed for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps in the early 1950s. The delta-winged, single turbojet engined Skyhawk was designed and produced by Douglas Aircraft Company, and was originally designated A4D under the U.S. Navy’s pre-1962 designation system. Skyhawks were the U.S. Navy’s primary light attack aircraft used over North Vietnam during the early years of the Vietnam War; they were later supplanted by the A-7 Corsair II in the U.S. Navy light attack role. Skyhawks carried out some of the first air strikes by the U.S. during the conflict, and a Marine Skyhawk is believed to have dropped the last American bombs on the country.











June 22, 1962: The last of 744 B-52 Stratofortress bombers, B-52H-175-BW, rolled out at the Boeing Military Airplane Company plant in Wichita, Kansas. The B-52H, like the B-52G, is a re-engineered aircraft, structurally different from the XB-52, YB-52, and B-52A–B-52F Stratofortress variants. It is lighter, carries more internal fuel, giving it a longer unrefueled range, and is strengthened for low-altitude flight. The shorter vertical fin is intended to prevent the losses caused by the original tall fin in turbulent air. The B-52H is equipped with quieter, more efficient turbofan engines.











June 22, 1984: The Rutan Voyager made its first flight. Built by the Rutan Aircraft Factory, the Voyager would later go on to become the first aircraft to fly around the world without stopping or refueling.











June 22, 1990: The first assembled airframe of the Northrop/McDonnell Douglas YF-23A “Black Widow” was rolled out from the Combined Test Force’s hangar at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The YF-23A was a radical departure from all previous fighter designs, with a broad fuselage tapered into a pair of uncommonly large trapezoid-shaped wings.











June 23, 1955: The first of a series of 30 firing tests of the XLR71-NA-1 rocket engine for the Navajo cruise missile took place at the Rocket Engine Test Station at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The engine achieved approximately 243,000 pounds of thrust on the stand. The Edwards History Office provided this photo which was captured during liftoff of a Navajo cruise missile at Cape Canaveral, Fla., in April 1957.













June 23, 1961: Maj. Robert M. White became the first person to exceed Mach 5 when he flew the X-15 to a speed of Mach 5.27 (3,603 mph) at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Flights during this phase incrementally increased the speed and altitude of the X-15 up to its design limits of Mach 6 and 250,000 feet. The second North American Aviation X-15A, 56-6671, was air-dropped from the NB-52A Stratofortress mothership, 52-003, over Mud Lake, Nev. White fired the Reaction Motors XLR99-RM-1 engine for 78.7 seconds, reaching Mach 5.27 (3,603 miles per hour) and climbed to 107,700 feet. Ten minutes, 5.7 seconds after being dropped from the B-52, White touched down on Rogers Dry Lake at Edwards. White was the first pilot to exceed Mach 4, Mach 5 and Mach 6. He also flew an X-15 to an altitude of 314,750 feet, qualifying for U.S. Air Force astronaut wings.

After leaving the X-15 program, White flew 70 combat missions in the Republic F-105D Thunderchief fighter bomber during the Vietnam War. He lead the attack against the heavily-defended Paul Doumer Bridge in Hanoi, 11 August 1967, for which he was awarded the Air Force Cross.











June 23, 1969: The final flight in the XV-6A Carry-On Technology Program was flown at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The XV-6A was the Air Force designation of the Hawker Siddeley Aviation P.1127 Kestrel, a single-seat vectored-thrust strike-reconnaissance fighter later acquired as the AV-8 Harrier.











June 23, 1997: A 445th Flight Test Squadron team at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., conducted the first successful flight of a model of the LoFLYTE Neural Network Waverider remotely piloted vehicle. The program, managed by NASA, was to design a hypersonic (Mach 5 plus) low observable aircraft capable of riding its own shock wave in the manner of the XB-70.











June 24, 1947: The Air Materiel Command commander at Wright Field, Ohio, was officially directed by HQ U.S. Army Air Forces to take over responsibility for conduct of the X-1 transonic flight research program. This meant that, instead of a Bell test pilot, it would be an AMC test pilot who would make the initial assault on Mach 1. Capt. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager had already been selected as project officer for this effort.











June 24, 1948: The Soviet Union begins the Berlin Blockade. This was one of the first major international crises of the Cold War. During the multinational occupation of post–World War II Germany, the Soviet Union blocked the Western Allies’ railway, road, and canal access to the sectors of Berlin under Western control. The Soviets offered to drop the blockade if the Western Allies withdrew the newly introduced Deutsche Mark from West Berlin. The Western Allies organized the Berlin Airlift from June 26, 1948, to Sept. 30, 1949, to carry supplies to the people of West Berlin, a difficult feat given the size of the city’s population. American and British air forces flew over Berlin more than 250,000 times, dropping necessities such as fuel and food, with the original plan being to lift 3,475 tons of supplies daily. By the spring of 1949, that number was often met twofold, with the peak daily delivery totaling 12,941 tons.











June 24, 1961: A Sud Caravelle jet airliner, manufactured by the French company Sud Aviation, returned to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., following a visit to the Paris Air Show. Nicknamed “Santa Maria,” the short-to-medium-haul aircraft had spent a year at Edwards undergoing installation and flight testing of two GE CJ805-23C aft-fan engines.











June 24, 1968: A joint test team from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and the Naval Air Test Center began the first phase of the A-7D Stability and Control Military Preliminary Evaluation. The evaluations were conducted at the Vought Aeronautics Division of LTM at Naval Air Station Dallas and at Carswell AFB, Texas.











June 24, 1968: A test team conducted the first limited performance evaluation flight with a C-130A fitted with four-blade Hamilton Standard propellers at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.











June 24, 1993: Air Force officials authorized destruction of 365 B-52s at AMARC, Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. in compliance with the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, signed July 31, 1991. U.S. President George H. W. Bush and Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev signed START on July 31, 1991, to limit each nation’s number of nuclear weapons systems. 365 B-52s were destroyed at AMARC, Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. Destruction of the bombers began in August 1993. The bombers were stripped of all usable parts, then chopped into five pieces by a 13,000-pound steel blade dropped from a 120-foot tall crane. The “guillotine” sliced four times on each plane, severing the wings and leaving the fuselage in three pieces. The cut-up B-52s remained in place for three months so Russian satellites could confirm that the bombers had been destroyed, after which they were sold for scrap.











June 25, 1928: The Boeing P-12 made its maiden flight. Developed as a private venture to replace the Boeing F2B and F3B with the United States Navy, the Boeing Model 99 first flew on this date. The new aircraft was smaller, lighter and more agile than the ones it replaced, but still used the Wasp engine of the F3B. This resulted in a higher top speed and overall better performance. As a result of Navy evaluation, 27 were ordered as the F4B-1; later evaluation by the United States Army Air Corps resulted in orders with the designation P-12. Boeing supplied the USAAC with 366 P-12s between 1929 and 1932. Production of all variants totaled 586.











June 25, 1946: The Northrop YB-35 Flying Wing made its first flight with company pilot Max Stanley flying the giant aircraft from Hawthorne, Calif., to Muroc Dry Lake. The new bomber was powered by four large air-cooled radial engines, each driving a pair of coaxial counter-rotating pusher propellers. The initial flight lasted 55 minutes. The XB-35 was designed as an aerodynamically efficient heavy bomber. It had a very unusual configuration for an aircraft of that time. There was no fuselage or tail control surfaces. The crew compartment, engines, fuel, landing gear and armament were contained within the wing. It was 53 feet, 1 inch long, with a wingspan of 172 feet and overall height of 20 feet, 1 inch. The prototype weighed 89,560 pounds empty, with a gross weight of 180,000 pounds.











June 25 1947: The Boeing B-50A Superfortress made its first flight. This was also the first production B-50A, as there were no prototypes. The Superfortress was an American strategic bomber. A post–World War II revision of the Boeing B-29 Superfortress, it was fitted with more powerful Pratt & Whitney R-4360 radial engines, stronger structure, a taller tail fin, and other improvements. It was the last piston-engined bomber built by Boeing for the U.S. Air Force, and was further refined into Boeing’s final such design, the B-54. Though not as well-known as its direct predecessor, the B-50 was in service for nearly 20 years. The first B-50As were delivered to the Strategic Air Command’s 43rd Bombardment Wing based at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. After its primary service with Strategic Air Command ended, B-50 airframes were modified into aerial tankers for Tactical Air Command (KB-50) and as weather reconnaissance aircraft (WB-50) for the Air Weather Service. Both the tanker and hurricane hunter versions were retired in March 1965. The B-50 was also used in the Bell X-1 test program. In this photograph, the Bell X-1 Number 3 is being mated with the B-50 motherplane.











June 25, 1950: The Korean War breaks out as North Korea invades South Korea. North Korea had military support from China and the Soviet Union, while South Korea was backed by UN personnel (principally the United States). While the fighting ended on July 27, 1953, when the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed, creating the Korean Demilitarized Zone to separate North and South Korea and allowed the return of prisoners, no peace treaty was ever signed, and the two Koreas are technically still at war.













June 25, 1964: At Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., the X-15A-2 made its first post-modification free flight, piloted by Robert Rushworth. The X-15A-2 reached its maximum speed of 4,520 miles per hour in October 1967 with pilot William J. “Pete” Knight of the U.S. Air Force in control.







