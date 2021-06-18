Headlines – June 16, 2021

News

House repeals 2002 war authorization, with Senate action coming next-

The House voted June 17 to repeal the 2002 authorization of military force against Iraq, a step that supporters say is necessary to constrain presidential war powers even though it is unlikely to affect U.S. military operations around the world.



Al Qaeeda could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years, says US defense secretary-

An extremist group like al Qaeda may be able to regenerate in Afghanistan and pose a threat to the U.S. homeland within two years of the American military’s withdrawal from the country, the Pentagon’s top leaders said June 17.



Afghan interpreters in the crossfire of U.S. pullout-

Future U.S. partners will have to “think twice” about helping the Pentagon if President Joe Biden isn’t able to grant visas to Afghan interpreters, lawmakers said.





Business

Newest Boeing 737 Max takes first test flight-

The largest version of Boeing’s 737 jet successfully had its first test flight Friday as the company looks to boost its offerings after multiple deadly crashes prompted concerns on technical issues and a prolonged grounding of its jets.



More cost overruns are coming for Boeing as the KC-46 program logs another two technical deficiencies-

Boeing will have to pay to fix two new technical problems afflicting the KC-46 refueling tanker, which the U.S. Air Force has designated as “category 1” deficiencies that rank among the program’s most critical issues.



Competitors vie for Army Arctic vehicle contract-

The Army is preparing to take on the extreme conditions of the unforgiving Arctic as it pursues a new cold weather vehicle. The service is ramping up testing as it works to select the manufacturer of its next-generation platform.



Taiwan signs $1.75 billion weapons contract with U.S.-

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense announced on June 17 that it has signed two contracts worth a combined $1.75 billion with the American Institute in Taiwan for the purchase of what are believed to be Lockheed Martin M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers and Boeing Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems.



Navy awards 5 companies light amphibious warship ‘concept design’ contracts-

The Navy this week issued “concept design” contracts to five companies for the Light Amphibious Warship ahead of the Fiscal Year 2023 design selection, a service spokesman confirmed to USNI News.



Making a 21,000-pound hunk of metal for the shipyard takes months. But it all boils down to about 20 minutes-

The crew had been at work since before dawn, but it was early afternoon before the bricks of steel, marble-sized pieces of nickel, and basketball-sized chunks of manganese they’d loaded into one of the Newport News Shipbuilding foundry’s furnaces were melted and hot enough — 2,950 degrees — for the pour.





Defense

Navy releases long-range shipbuilding plan that drops emphasis on 355 ships, lays out fleet design priorities-

The Navy submitted an update to Congress to its annual long-range shipbuilding plans, one that takes a step back from the much-talked-about standard of a 355-ship fleet and instead lays out priorities for a future distributed naval force.



Services consider reducing live F-35 training to save sustainment dollars-

The F-35 joint strike fighter program is considering reducing live training hours for pilots and shifting to simulators in order to reduce sustainment costs, an official said June 16.



U.S. Army could soon have a high-power microwave to destroy small drone swarms-

The U.S. Army is set to begin development and integration of a high-power microwave capability to destroy small drone threats beginning in fiscal 2022, according to budget justification documents.



Air Force might make two distinct versions of its next multirole stealth fighter-

The U.S. Air Force is planning for the fighter at the core of its multi-faceted Next-Generation Air Dominance program, or NGAD, to come with at least a degree of multirole capability, being able to engage ground targets, as well as aerial threats.





Veterans

Indiana brothers who died in Pearl Harbor attack finally laid to rest, with honors, 80 years later-

Harold and William Trapp did everything together, including service on same ship.



PTSD myths persist in the military community, new survey finds-

A poll of 2,000 Americans has found that members of the military community — active-duty personnel, veterans and their family members — are twice as likely than civilians to believe persons with post-traumatic stress disorder are violent or dangerous.







