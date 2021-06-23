Lockheed Martin names new leader for F-22 program

Lockheed Martin announced Kevin “Red” Smith as the vice president of the F-22 Program, succeeding OJ Sanchez, who was recently named vice president and General Manager of the Integrated Fighter Group (F-16/F-22).

In this role, Smith will be responsible for the development, manufacture and sustainment of the F-22 Program in partnership with the U.S. Air Force.

Prior to assuming this new role, Smith served as director, F-35A U.S. Air Force Program Manager, with responsibility to integrate all aspects of the F-35 Program, including delivering on Air Force F-35 milestones. His earlier experience includes director, F-35 Domestic Business Development; F-22 Modernization Business Development lead; and project lead for F-22 advanced technology development as part of the F-22 Improvement and Derivatives team.

He joined Lockheed Martin in 2002 after serving in the Air Force as a fighter pilot. Through his Air Force career, he flew A-10s and F-15Es, led the F-22 operational requirements team at Air Combat Command, and served as the Deputy Commander, Air Force Command and Control Battle Lab.

“Kevin’s integrated experience across our platforms paired with his fighter pilot background will allow him to lead and partner with the F-22 enterprise. This position will build on the Raptor’s dominant foundation to deliver the air power solutions of the future,” said OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager of the Integrated Fighter Group.







