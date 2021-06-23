fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Business

Lockheed Martin names new leader for F-22 program

by Aerotech News
(Courtesy photo)

Lockheed Martin announced Kevin “Red” Smith as the vice president of the F-22 Program, succeeding OJ Sanchez, who was recently named vice president and General Manager of the Integrated Fighter Group (F-16/F-22).

In this role, Smith will be responsible for the development, manufacture and sustainment of the F-22 Program in partnership with the U.S. Air Force.

Prior to assuming this new role, Smith served as director, F-35A U.S. Air Force Program Manager, with responsibility to integrate all aspects of the F-35 Program, including delivering on Air Force F-35 milestones. His earlier experience includes director, F-35 Domestic Business Development; F-22 Modernization Business Development lead; and project lead for F-22 advanced technology development as part of the F-22 Improvement and Derivatives team.

He joined Lockheed Martin in 2002 after serving in the Air Force as a fighter pilot. Through his Air Force career, he flew A-10s and F-15Es, led the F-22 operational requirements team at Air Combat Command, and served as the Deputy Commander, Air Force Command and Control Battle Lab.

“Kevin’s integrated experience across our platforms paired with his fighter pilot background will allow him to lead and partner with the F-22 enterprise. This position will build on the Raptor’s dominant foundation to deliver the air power solutions of the future,” said OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager of the Integrated Fighter Group. 
 
 
 

Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

Headlines – June 23, 2021
 By Aerotech News
NASA balloon detects California earthquake...
 By Ian O’Neill and Robert Perkins
AEDC expands footprint from coast-to-coast...
 By Jill Pickett
Northrop Grumman flight tests digital...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit