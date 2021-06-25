On This Date

June 26, 1942: The Grumman XF6F-1, a prototype for the Navy and Marine Corps F6F Hellcat, made its first flight at the Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation plant in Bethpage, N.Y. Grumman’s chief engineer and test pilot, Robert Leicester, was at the controls.













June 26, 1948: Thirty-two U.S. Air Force Douglas C-47 Skytrain transports flew 80 tons of supplies to Berlin, the first day of the Berlin Airlift. At the height of the Cold War, the Soviet Union, occupying eastern Germany following World War II, blockaded the Allied portions of the city of Berlin, cutting off all transportation by land and water. This was followed by the building of the Berlin Wall. The western part of the city was now completely isolated. Josef Stalin hoped to force Britain, France and the United States to abandon Berlin, giving the communists complete control of the devastated country.













June 26, 1954: Personnel of the NACA High Speed Flight Station moved from their old South Base site into their new and much larger facility on Main Base at the north end of “Contractor’s Row.” This subsequently evolved into the present NASA Armstrong complex. The vacated hangar space (Bldg. 182) was taken over by Convair Aircraft.













June 26, 1962: The RS-70 crew escape capsule for the XB-70 was successfully ejected from a modified pod carried by a B-58 at 20,000 feet. This marked the first time an escape capsule was flight tested before the plane for which it was intended was flown. The rocket-powered capsule was ejected downward from an inverted position.













June 27, 1944: A final test of the Fat Man’s internal parachute system completed the Project A aerodynamic test series of atomic weapons ballistic shapes. Fat Man was the code name for the nuclear bomb that was detonated over the Japanese city of Nagasaki by the United States on Aug. 9, 1945. It was the second of the only two nuclear weapons ever used in warfare, the first being Little Boy, and its detonation marked the third nuclear explosion in history up to then. It was built by scientists and engineers at Los Alamos Laboratory using plutonium from the Hanford Site, and it was dropped from a Boeing B-29 piloted by Major Charles Sweeney.













June 27, 1963: Maj. Robert A. Rushworth took the number three North American X-15, airdropped from the NB-52B Stratofortress mothership Balls 8, over Delamar Dry Lake in Nevada. This was the 87th flight of the X-15 program, and Rushworth’s 14th. Rushworth piloted the plane to an altitude of 285,000 feet (nearly 54 miles), becoming the second X-15 pilot to earn his astronaut wings. After 10 minutes and 28 seconds, the aircraft landed at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.













June 28, 1954: The first flight of the Douglas RB-66A Destroyer took place, flown by Douglas test pilot George Jansen from Long Beach, Calif., to Edwards Air Force Base. The B-66 was the Air Force version of a Navy twin-jet attack bomber, at A3D Skywarrior.













June 28, 2002: Space Shuttle Endeavour departed from the NASA Dryden Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., atop one of NASA’s 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft.













June 29, 1955: The first operational B-52 Stratofortress – the B-52B – was delivered to the 93rd Bombardment Wing, Heavy, at Castle Air Force Base in Merced, Calif. The new bomber would replace the 93rd’s Boeing B-47 Stratojets.













June 29, 1965: Capt. Joseph Engle reached 280,600 feet (53 miles) in the X-15 No. 3, becoming the third Air Force winged astronaut, the youngest pilot, and the first civilian to receive astronaut wings. He went on to fly two other X-15 flights that would have qualified him for this honor. The North American X-15 was a hypersonic rocket-powered aircraft operated by the United States Air Force and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration as part of the X-plane series of experimental aircraft. The X-15 set speed and altitude records in the 1960s, reaching the edge of outer space and returning with valuable data used in aircraft and spacecraft design. Engle went on to become a NASA astronaut, commanding two space shuttle missions including STS-2, the program’s second orbital flight. Engle is one of 12 pilots who flew the X-15.













June 30, 1961: The Directorate of Rocket Propulsion began a 90-day feasibility study of its Mojave Concept. The concept grew out of an internal proposal to develop a lightweight, unguided, missile of intercontinental range to be launched into a ballistic trajectory from a large launching tube — essentially a giant mortar. Both the Mojave Concept and Project Joshua were efforts to demonstrate that the Air Force was capable of developing its own inexpensive “barrage-type” ICBM system to supplement the existing Atlas, Titan, and Minuteman types.













June 30, 1968: The Lockheed C-5 Galaxy made its first flight at Marietta, Ga. Chief Engineering Test Pilot Leo J. Sullivan and test pilot Walter E. Hensleigh, flight engineer Jerome H. Edwards, and E. Mittendorf, flight test engineer, made up the flight crew. U.S. Air Force test pilot Lt. Col. Joseph S. Schiele was also on board.













On This Date, June 30, 1969: The C-5A Test Force, composed of Air Force Flight Test Center and Military Airlift Command personnel, conducted the first Air Force Preliminary Evaluation flight of the C-5A at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.













June 30, 1977: President Jimmy Carter cancels the B-1 Lancer program. The program was restarted in 1981, and became the B-1B Lancer.













June 30, 1978: The Rutan Model 40 Defiant, a four-seat, twin-engine homebuilt aircraft with the engines in a push-pull configuration, makes its first flight. It was designed by aerospace engineer Burt Rutan for the Rutan Aircraft Factory. The prototype Defiant, N78RA was intended as a proof-of-concept of a very safe light twin design, requiring little trim change and no pilot action in case of engine failure, and with good single engine performance. A comparison of the Defiant single engine climb rate with a Gulfstream Cougar had shown about 390 feet vs 280 feet (85 m) per minute at low altitude with both aircraft cleaned up. In 1979 the Rutan Aircraft Factory announced they would proceed with certification of a Defiant-based light twin. Adequate financing was not secured for this project, and the design was modified for homebuilt construction as the Model 74, with the second aircraft built appearing at Oshkosh 1983. Plans were offered in mid-1984, and 176 sets of plans were purchased before RAF discontinued selling plans in 1985. The Defiant is built using fiberglass layup over Styrofoam core shapes in the same manner as the Rutan VariEze. The main gear is fixed, and there are no flaps. The propellers are fixed-pitch non-feathering, which is unusual in a twin-engine design. Cockpit entry is through a side hinged canopy. The winglets provide yaw stability. Unusually, the Defiant has a ventral, port offset, forward mounted rudder, as can be seen in pictures of the plane taxiing.













July 1, 1966: The Air Force Flight Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., received the first two of four CV-7 Buffalo twin engine transports from the U.S. Army.













July 2, 1926: The U.S. Army Air Corps was created, and the Distinguished Flying Cross authorized, to award “heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in an aerial flight.”













July 2, 1975: Capt. Jane L. Holley, a Flight Test Engineering student in TPS Class 74B, became the first woman to graduate from the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.









