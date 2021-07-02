On This Date

July 3, 1940: Jack Northrop’s N-1M “Jeep” made its first flight, piloted by Vance Breese. According to the Edwards History Office, the N-1M, a wooden twin-pusher aircraft, was another in a series of flying wing concept vehicles built to provide Northrop with flight data for larger aircraft to come. The N-1M was severely underpowered and experienced control difficulties as well.













July 3, 1942: Lt. Cmdr. James Hallack Hean, United States Navy, flew a Consolidated PBY-5A Catalina over Goldstone Lake, Calif., to fire the first retrorocket in flight. One of the most recognized aircraft in the world, the Consolidated PBY Catalina not only served in the U.S. Navy, but also with the air arms of Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the Netherlands and the Soviet Union. The PBY was involved in almost every major operation in World War II, and figured significantly in defeating the U-boat menace in the Atlantic.

In response to an October 1933 order from the Navy for a monoplane patrol aircraft, Isaac Laddon of Consolidated Aircraft designed the all metal Model 28 with a number of unique features, including a parasol-mounted wing incorporating internal bracing to reduce the need for external struts, and retractable stabilizing floats that folded upward to become wingtips in flight.

Goldstone Lake is a dry lake in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino County, Calif., 35 miles northeast of Barstow. The lake is approximately 3.1 miles long and 1.9 miles at its widest point. Goldstone Lake is on federal lands within the borders of the Fort Irwin Military Reservation, southwest of the Granite Mountains.













July 3, 1948: The North American AJ Savage (later A-2 Savage) made its first flight. It was a carrier-based medium bomber built for the U.S. Navy by North American Aviation. The aircraft was designed shortly after World War II to carry atomic bombs. This meant that the bomber was the heaviest aircraft thus far designed to operate from an aircraft carrier. It was powered by two piston engines and a turbojet buried in the rear fuselage. The AJ-1 first became operational in 1950 and several were based in South Korea during 1953 as a deterrent against the communists. Of the 140 built, plus three prototypes, 30 were reconnaissance aircraft. Inflight-refueling equipment was deployed on the Savage in the mid-1950s. The bomber was replaced by the Douglas A3D Skywarrior beginning in 1957.

















On This Date, July 4, 1982: Space Shuttle Columbia landed at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., in view of President Ronald Reagan, First Lady Nancy Reagan, and some 500,000 visitors. The shuttle’s fourth orbital flight was its first landing on a concrete runway, and marked the end of its formal flight test program. Later that same day, while Reagan was addressing the crowd, the nation’s second shuttle, Challenger, left Edwards for Florida atop its 747 carrier aircraft. Challenger was the first of the orbiters to be configured for operational missions in its original design. Columbia was flown by Navy Capt. Thomas K. Mattingly, II (TPS Class 65B) and Col. Henry W. Hartsfield (TPS Class 64C). On this flight (STS-4), Columbia established a U.S. record altitude for spacecraft in a circular orbit (199.589 miles).













July 4, 2006: Space Shuttle Discovery lifted off for mission STS-121. The main purposes of the mission were to test new safety and repair techniques introduced following the Columbia disaster of February 2003, as well as to deliver supplies, equipment and German European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Reiter to the International Space Station. After two weather-related delays, the shuttle successfully launched on July 4 at 2:30 p.m., EDT. The mission lasted for 13 days before landing at the Kennedy Space Center on July 17. As the mission followed on from STS-114 in carrying out the recommendations made in response to the Columbia Accident Investigation Board report, it was considered a Return to Flight test mission. Its successful launch and landing led NASA to fully resume regular Space Shuttle launches in the construction of the ISS.













July 5, 1912: Capt. Charles Chandler, Lt. Thomas Milling and 2nd Lt. Henry Arnold receive the first Military Aviator rating authorized by the War Department, making them the United States’ first ‘military aviators.’ In this photograph, Chandler (with Lewis Gun) and Lt. Roy Kirtland is seated in a Wright Model B Flyer, 1912, after the first successful firing of a machine-gun from an airplane.













July 5, 1950: U.S. Forces enter combat in the Korean War for the first time in the Battle of Osan. The U.S. forces involved at Osan were composed of the 21st Infantry of the 1st Battalion, dubbed “Task Force Smith,” commanded by Lt. Col. Charles Bradford Smith.













July 6, 1819: Sophie Blanchard is the first women killed in an aviation accident. During an exhibition in the Tivoli Gardens in Paris, she launched fireworks that ignited the hydrogen gas in her balloon. Her craft crashed on the roof of a house and she fell to her death.













On This Date, July 6, 1919: The first person to arrive in the United States by air from Europe is Englishman Flt. Lt. J. E. M. Pritchard. He arrives with the airship R.34, which has entered American skies after leaving Scotland on July 2 to cross the North Atlantic. Upon the airship’s arrival in the United States, Pritchard parachuted from it to give instructions to the ground handling party.











July 6, 1997: The rover Sojourner rolled down a ramp from the Mars Pathfinder lander onto the Martian landscape, to begin inspecting the soil and rocks of the red planet.













July 7, 1953: The Boeing YB-52 took off from the Rogers Dry Lakebed at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for an 11-hour basic radius test mission. The flight confirmed the bomber’s ability to take off with a heavy fuel load, fly more than 2,700 miles at combat altitude, conduct simulated combat maneuvers, and return.













July 7, 1962: The Lockheed XV-4 Hummingbird made its first conventional flight. The XV-4, originally designated VZ-10, was a U.S. Army project to demonstrate the feasibility of using VTOL for a surveillance aircraft carrying target-acquisition and sensory equipment. Vertical take-off lift was obtained by exhausting the engine flow downward through multiple nozzles, augmented by a secondary flow of cold air. But the performance was far below estimates with only a 1.04 thrust-to-weight ratio, and the prototype crashed on June 10, 1964, killing the pilot. The second aircraft was converted to lift jets instead, yet also crashed after several tests.













July 8, 1963: Wet runway braking tests were completed on a Convair B-58 Hustler at Edward Air Force Base, Calif. The tests involved high speed taxiing, takeoffs, landings and refused landings on wet and dry runways.













On This Date, July 8, 1983: General Dynamics rolls out the 1,000th F-16 Fighting Falcon. The F-16 is a single-engine multirole fighter aircraft originally developed by General Dynamics for the U.S. Air Force. Designed as an air superiority day fighter, it evolved into a successful all-weather multirole aircraft. More than 4,600 aircraft have been built since production was approved in 1976. Although no longer being purchased by the U.S. Air Force, improved versions are being built for export customers. Along with the United States, the F-16 has also been procured to serve in the air forces of 25 other nations. In 1993, General Dynamics sold its aircraft manufacturing business to the Lockheed Corporation, which in turn became part of Lockheed Martin after a 1995 merger with Martin Marietta.













July 9, 1965: The tilt-wing XC-142A vertical/short takeoff and landing aircraft arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for Category II testing following a two-day flight from the Ling-Temco-Vought plant in Dallas, Texas. The flight was the first long distance hop of a V/STOL aircraft. The XC-142A was an experimental four-engine propeller transport in which the engines and wings tilted in flight to transition between vertical and horizontal flight.













July 9, 2001: With British test pilot Simon Hargreaves at the controls, the Lockheed Martin X-35B completed an in-flight conversion from the convention to the STOVL mode and back before accelerating to Mach 1.08. This was the first time one of the two JSF demonstrators had made a conversion and flown supersonically in the same flight.







