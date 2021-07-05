fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Defense

KC-46 reaches 5K-sortie milestone

by Aerotech News
A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus takes off for the Air Force's 5000th KC-46 sortie at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 30, 2021. Two high-bypass turbofans power the KC-46A to takeoff at gross weights up to 415,000 pounds. Depending on fuel storage configuration, the aircraft can carry a palletized load of up to 65,000 pounds of cargo. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zacharey Willis)

U.S. Air Force Airmen from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, completed the celebratory 5,000 KC-46A Pegasus sortie June 30, 2021.

To date, the Pegasus has off-loaded more than 21.8 million pounds of gas across more than 19,700 positive contacts since the delivery of the Air Force’s first KC-46 to McConnell on Jan. 25, 2019.

“KC-46 aircrew and maintainers have been getting after it – they’re testing, evaluating and becoming experts on the platform,” said Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander. “Every single sortie along the way is a stepping stone on the right path toward a fully-operational KC-46.”

Crews have flown over 5,000 sorties, with more than 2,500 missions executed during the 2021 calendar year. Nearly 1,000 of those missions supported testing and joint force operational taskings around the world.

“With the increasing daily capacity to meet Joint and service air refueling demands, the KC-46 is rapidly employing capabilities, especially in boom and drogue air refueling,” said Brig. Gen. Ryan Samuelson, AMC Deputy Director of Strategic Plans, Requirements and Programs and KC-46 Cross Functional Team Lead.

The thousands of sorties are integral to informing the conditions-based, limited operational use of the KC-46 announced by AMC in February 2021. The approach incrementally certifies mission sets in order to expand tanker capacity in support of joint force operational taskings.

This approach, once implemented, will enable the aircraft and crews to accept operational taskings from U.S. Transportation Command that would otherwise be filled by heavily-tasked KC-135s, legacy KC-10s and other mobility assets.
 
 
 

Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

Army researchers, small business partner...
 By U.S. Army DEVCOM
Contract Briefs
 By Aerotech News
Virgin Orbit’s Tubular Bells mission...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force to develop F-16...
 By Brian Brackens
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit