On This Date

July 10, 1942: The Douglas A-26 Invader made its first flight at Mines Field, El Segundo, Calif., with test pilot Benny Howard at the controls. Flight tests revealed excellent performance and handling, but engine cooling problems led to cowling changes and elimination of the propeller spinners on production aircraft. The A-26 (designated B-26 between 1948 and 1965) is an American twin-engined light bomber and ground attack aircraft. Built by Douglas Aircraft Company during World War II, the Invader also saw service during several major Cold War conflicts. A limited number of highly modified United States Air Force aircraft served in Southeast Asia until 1969. It was a fast aircraft capable of carrying a large bomb load. A range of guns could be fitted to produce a formidable ground-attack aircraft.













July 10, 1950: The test operations branch completed the fighter evaluation program on the McDonnell F-88 Voodoo (top), the Lockheed XF-90 9left) and the North American YF-93 (right) aircraft. None were selected for production.













July 10, 1962: Telstar 1 was launched, the first satellite to relay television signals. It successfully relayed through space the television pictures, telephone calls, fax images and provided the first live transatlantic television feed. The photograph shows a model of a Telstar satellite, on display at Conservatoire national des arts et métiers in Paris.













July 10, 1968: The high drag phase of the McDonnell Douglas F-4E Phantom II Category Stability and Control evaluation was completed. The loading consisted of 10 M-117 general purposed retarded bombs and six LAU-3A rocket launchers.













July 11, 1955: The U. S. Air Force Academy is dedicated at its temporary location, Lowry Air Force Base, Colo. The first class of 306 cadets are sworn in at Lowry, and were housed in renovated World War II barracks until construction at the Colorado Springs location was complete in August 1958.













July 11, 1979: Skylab, America’s first space station, is destroyed as it re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere over the Indian Ocean. The demise of Skylab was an international media event. NASA aimed the station at a spot 810 miles south-southeast of Cape Town, South Africa. However, Skylab did not burn up as fast as NASA expected, and debris landed about 300 miles east of Perth in Australia. The photograph shows a fragment of the station on display at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.













July 12, 1966: The Northrop M2-F2 heavyweight lifting body made its first flight at NASA’s Dryden (now Armstrong) Flight Research Facility at Edwards, Calif., with test pilot Milt Thompson. The same B-52 used to air launch the famed X-15 rocket research aircraft was modified to also carry the lifting bodies. Thompson was dropped from the B-52’s wing pylon mount at an altitude of 45,000 feet on that maiden glide flight. The M2-F2 weighed 4,620 pounds, was 22 feet long, and had a width of about 10 feet.













July 12, 1980: The McDonnell Douglas KC-10 Extender, a U.S. aerial refueling tanker, made its first flight. The KC-10 is a military version of the three-engined DC-10 airliner. A total of 60 KC-10s were produced for the U.S. Air Force. In this photograph, circa 1999, an F-16 Fighting Falcon refuels from a KC-10 Extender.













July 12, 1988: The Scaled Composites Triumph made its first flight at the Mojave Airport. The Triumph was a U.S. twin-engine, business jet prototype designed and built by Burt Rutan’s Scaled Composites for Beechcraft, known officially as the Model 143. The Williams FJ44 turbofan engine shared the maiden flight. The aircraft is a three lifting surface design, with both a small canard, and a small conventional horizontal stabilizer in a T-tail configuration. Originally, three versions of the all-composite aircraft were envisioned, one powered by piston engines, one by turboprops and one by turbofans. The only one built was the turbofan version with engines mounted on top of the wings, which was first aircraft to be powered by the Williams International FJ44 engine. The flight test program was completed and confirmed the targeted performance. The financial situation of Beech at the time, and competing projects, prevented consideration of commercial production. In February 1991, Rutan stated, “it had the potential for enormous improvements in efficiency compared to the King Air. It was as fast as the Citation II, but had 60 percent better fuel economy.” After the test program was completed, the airframe was mounted on a pedestal at Scaled’s Mojave facility for several years, and is now on display in the Joe Davies Heritage Airpark in Palmdale, Calif.













July 12, 1997: A Northrop Grumman crew launched a BQM-74 Chukar RPM from South Base at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to test its new JATO unit. The jet propelled drone was designed as a high-speed aerial target, and had also been used as a decoy over hostile territory.













July 13, 2007: The YAL-1A modified Boeing 747-400F, known as the Airborne Laser, demonstrated an engagement sequence using a beacon from the target aircraft and completing a four-day sequence of back-to-back successful missions. The mission used the NC-135E “Big Crow” test aircraft as the target.













July 14, 1950: A North American F-86 Sabre began the Inflight Refueling test with a Boeing KB-29F Superfortress tanker. The project’s objective was to demonstrate equipment suitability and operating techniques for in-flight refueling by a ‘flying boom’ method.













July 14, 1954: The McDonnell XV-1 made its first flight. The XV-1 was an experimental gyrodyne developed by McDonnell Aircraft for a joint research program between the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army to explore technologies to develop an aircraft that could take off and land like a helicopter but fly at faster airspeeds, similar to a conventional airplane. The XV-1 would reach a speed of 200 mph, faster than any previous rotorcraft, but the program was terminated due to the tip-jet noise and complexity of the technology which gave only a modest gain in performance.













July 14, 2005: An FA-22 Raptor flown by the 411th Flight Test Squadron made its first Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM, drop at supersonic speed. The 1,000 pound GBU-32 Separation Test Vehicle separated successfully, marking a significant increase in the Raptor’s operational capabilities.













July 15, 1916: Timber merchant William Edward Boeing incorporated the Pacific Aero Products Company to manufacture airplanes. The factory was a former boat house near Seattle, Wash. The first aircraft buildt was the Boeing Model 1, a single-engine, float-equipped biplane. Less than a year later, the company’s name was changed, becoming the Boeing Airplane Company.













July 15, 1952: NACA announced that, in 1951, its Douglas D-558-II Skyrocket research plane had reached an altitude of 79,000 feet and a speed of approximately 1,500 mph during a secret test conducted at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.













July 16, 1965: The North American Rockwell OV-10 Bronco, an American twin-turboprop light attack and observation aircraft, made its first flight. The aircraft was was developed in the 1960s as a special aircraft for counter-insurgency combat, and one of its primary missions was as a forward air control aircraft. It could carry up to 3,200 pounds of external munitions, internal loads such as paratroopers or stretchers, and loiter for three or more hours. The OV-10 served in the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Navy, as well as in the service of a number of other countries. A total of 81 OV-10 Broncos were ultimately lost to all causes during the course of the Vietnam War, with the Air Force losing 64, the Navy 7, and the Marines 10.













July 16, 1969: Apollo 11, the first manned mission to the Moon, blasted off from Cape Kennedy, Fla. On board were astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin E. Aldrin, Jr. Armstrong and Aldrin would later land on the Moon.













July 16, 2004: An F/A-22 Raptor completed 10 days of electromagnetic compatibility assessments at the Benefield Anechoic Facility, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The test measured the amount of electromagnetic interference on the aircraft’s communications system.









