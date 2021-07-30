On This Date

July 31, 1941: The Lockheed Ventura made its first flight. The Ventura was a twin-engine, medium bomber and patrol bomber of World War II. The Ventura first entered combat in Europe as a bomber with the RAF in late 1942. Designated PV-1 by the U.S. Navy, it entered combat in 1943 in the Pacific. The bomber was also used by the U.S. Army Air Forces, which designated it the Lockheed B-34 (Lexington) and B-37 as a trainer. British Commonwealth forces also used it in several guises, including antishipping and antisubmarine search and attack. The Ventura was developed from the Lockheed Model 18 Lodestar transport, as a replacement for the Lockheed Hudson bombers then in service with the Royal Air Force. Used in daylight attacks against occupied Europe, they proved to have weaknesses and were removed from bomber duty and some used for patrols by Coastal Command. After USAAF monopolization of land-based bombers was removed, the U.S. Navy ordered a revised design which entered service as the PV-2 Harpoon for anti-submarine work. The photograph shows a U.S. Navy Lockheed PV-1 Ventura patrol bomber in flight, circa 1943.















July 31, 1963: The Northrop YF-5A Freedom Fighter made its first flight, piloted by Hank Chouteau.















July 31, 1991: The U.S. Senate votes to allow women to fly combat aircraft. Jeannie Leavitt became the first U.S. Air Force female fighter pilot, flying the F-15. Now-Brigadier General Leavitt’s career has included combat flights in both Iraq and Afghanistan. She later went on to command the 57th Fighter Wing at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., from April 2016 to June 2018. Kara Hultgreen was the first “combat qualified” female naval aviator. Hultgreen died Oct. 25, 1994, when her F-14 Tomcat crashed on approach to the USS Abraham Lincoln, off the coast of San Diego. Left: Leavitt, then a first lieutenant, sitting in the cockpit of an F-15E during her time (1993–1994) with the 555th Fighter Squadron. Right: U.S. Navy Lt. Kara Hultgreen, the first Navy’s first carrier-based combat fighter pilot, stands in front of a Grumman F-14 Tomcat.















July 31, 2015: The U.S. Marine Corps declared Initial Operational Capability with the F-35B. The largest procurement program in the Department of Defense the F-35 Lightning II is a strike fighter aircraft being procured in different versions for the United States Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy. Current DOD plans call for acquiring a total of 2,456 F-35s. Allies are expected to purchase hundreds of additional F-35s, and eight nations are cost-sharing partners in the program with the United States.

The Navy joins the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force now as the third and final U.S. service to declare its F-35s mission ready and combat capable. Six F-35 operators are now IOC, to include the Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Israeli Air Force, Italian Air Force and the United Kingdom.















Aug. 1, 1911: The Aero Club of America grants Harriet Quimby the first U. S. pilot’s license issued to a woman. Not only was Quimby an aviation pioneer, she was also a movie screenwriter who authored several screenplays or scenarios that were made into silent short films. On April 12, 1912, she took off from Dover, England, en route to Calais, France. Landing 59 minutes later, and 25 miles from Calais, she became the first woman to pilot an aircraft across the English Channel. However, the flight received little media attention, as it was overshadowed by the sinking of the RMS titanic the day before. Quimby died on July 1, 1912. She was taking part in the Third Annual Boston Aviation Meet, when at an altitude of 1,000 feet, her aircraft unexpectedly pitched forward throwing both Quimby and her passenger from their seats. They both fell to their deaths, while the aircraft “glided down and lodged itself in the mud.”















Aug. 1, 1949: The Northrop YC-125 Raider made its maiden flight. The Raider was a three-engine STOL utility aircraft built by Northrop in Hawthorne, Calif. Northrop’s first postwar civil design was a three-engined STOL passenger that could carry 36 passengers or five tons of cargo and first flew on Dec. 21, 1946. The aircraft had good performance, but there was little interest due to the availability of cheap war surplus aircraft. The Pioneer was lost in a fatal crash on Feb. 19, 1948, when it lost a new tailfin design in flight. In 1948, the U.S. Air Force expressed interest in an aircraft of the same configuration and placed an order with Northrop for 23 aircraft, 13 troop transports designated the C-125A Raider and 10 for Arctic rescue work designated the C-125B. The aircraft was powered by three 1,200 hp Wright R-1820-99 Cyclone radial engines. The aircraft could also be fitted with JATO rockets that enabled it to take off in less than 500 feet. The 13 troop transporters were designated YC-125A in-service and the Arctic rescue version the YC-125B. Deliveries of the YC-125 to the U.S. Air Force began in 1950, but did not serve long, as they were underpowered. They were soon sent to Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, and relegated to be ground instructional trainers, until retired in 1955 and declared surplus. In this photograph, a YC-125 performs a JATO takeoff.















Aug. 1, 1957: The U.S. and Canadian governments announce the formation of the North American Aerospace Defense Command. NORAD’s command headquarters was established Sept. 12, 1957. NORAD provides aerospace warning, air sovereignty and protection for North America. Initially set-up to provide early warning of an impending attack from the Soviet Union, following the end of the Cold War, NORAD operations expanded to cover counter-drug operations.















Aug. 1, 1959: In what was intended to be a routine NACA flight but turns out to be the final flight ever of a North American F-107A, the second accident involving the type occurs when pilot Scott Crossfield cannot get 55-5120 to lift off of the dry lakebed at Edwards AFB, Calif., due to improperly set stabilizer trim. Nose wheel tires blow, pilot aborts take-off, tries to taxi airframe into the wind when the left main gear catches fire, airframe suffers fire damage, F-107 flight program ends. Airframe of 55-5120 cut up at Edwards, fuselage shipped to Sheppard AFB, Texas, for use as fire training aid.















Aug. 1, 1973: With John Manke at the controls, the Martin Marietta X-24B made its maiden flight at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The X-24 was an American experimental aircraft developed from a joint U.S. Air Force-NASA program named PILOT. It was designed and built to test lifting body concepts, experimenting with the concept of unpowered reentry and landing, later used by the Space Shuttle. Originally built as the X-24A, the aircraft was later rebuilt as the X-24B. The X-24 was drop launched from a modified B-52 Stratofortress at high altitudes before igniting its rocket engine; after expending its rocket fuel, the pilot would glide the X-24 to an unpowered landing. The X-24B’s design evolved from a family of potential reentry shapes, each with higher lift-to-drag ratios, proposed by the Air Force Flight Dynamics Laboratory. To reduce the costs of constructing a research vehicle, the Air Force returned the X-24A to the Martin Marietta Corporation for modifications that converted its bulbous shape into one resembling a “flying flatiron” — rounded top, flat bottom, and a double delta platform that ended in a pointed nose.















Aug. 1, 1997: Boeing and McDonnell Douglas complete a merger, forming The Boeing Company.















Aug. 1, 2002: The Scaled Composites White Knight aircraft made its first flight at the Mojave Air and Space Port. White Knight (also called White Knight One) is a jet-powered carrier aircraft that was used to launch its companion SpaceShipOne, an experimental spaceplane. The White Knight and SpaceShipOne were designed by Burt Rutan and manufactured by Scaled Composites, a private company founded by Rutan in 1982 and now a subsidiary of Northrop Grumman. On three separate flights in 2004, White Knight conducted SpaceShipOne into flight, and SpaceShipOne then performed a sub-orbital spaceflight, becoming the first private craft to reach space. The White Knight is notable as an example of a mother ship which carried a parasite aircraft into flight, releasing the latter which would then execute a high-altitude flight, or a sub-orbital spaceflight. This flight profile is shared with The High and Mighty One and Balls 8, two modified B-52s which carried the North American X-15 into flight. It is also shared with White Knight Two, a descendant which carries SpaceShipTwo into flight as part of the Virgin Galactic fleet. Following the SpaceShipOne flights, the White Knight was contracted for drop tests of the Boeing X-37 spaceplane, from June 2005 until April 2006. The White Knight was retired from service in 2014.















Aug. 2, 2006: A C-5 Galaxy taxied across a series of ramps laid out on Rogers Dry Lakebed, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., as part of its Reliability Enhancement and Re-Engineering Program. The taxi runs tested the structural integrity and movement of the aircraft’s new engines and pylons under rough conditions.















Aug. 3, 1861: John La Mountain becomes the first balloonist to use boats for aerial operations in a military conflict. Using the Union tug Fanny, he ascends from its deck to a height of 2,000 feet to conduct aerial reconnaissance of Confederate forces during America’s Civil War.















Aug. 3, 1904: In a dirigible named California Arrow, Maj. Thomas Scott Baldwin carries out the first circular flight by an airship in America at Oakland, Calif. Powered by a converted motorcycle engine, it is built and dispatched by Glenn Curtiss.















Aug. 3, 1973: The Air Force Flight Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., accepted the first Northrop F-5E for formal Air Force developmental test and evaluation.















Aug. 3, 1982: The A-10 CTF conducted the first flight of the single-seat, night-attack program to determine if the cockpit of a single-seat aircraft could be optimized for the night mission. The two-seat YB-10B prototype trainer was used, with a safety observer in the rear cockpit.















Aug. 4, 1954: The English Electric Lightning made its first flight. The Lightning was an interceptor that served during the 1960s, 1970s and into the late 1980s. The Lightning was designed, developed, and manufactured by English Electric, which was later absorbed by the newly-formed British Aircraft Corporation. Later the type was marketed as the BAC Lightning. It was operated by the Royal Air Force, the Kuwait Air Force, and the Royal Saudi Air Force. A unique feature of the Lightning’s design is the vertical, staggered configuration of its two Rolls-Royce Avon turbojet engines within the fuselage. The Lightning was initially designed and developed as an interceptor to defend the V bomber airfields from attack by anticipated future nuclear-armed supersonic Soviet bombers such as what emerged as the Tupolev Tu-22, but it was subsequently also required to intercept other bomber aircraft such as the Tupolev Tu-16 and the Tupolev Tu-95.















Aug. 4, 2007: NASA’s Phoenix spacecraft launches from Cape Canaveral, Fla., en route to a landing on Mars which would take place on May 25, 2008. The goals of the Phoenix Mars Lander were to study the history of water in the Martian arctic, search for evidence of a habitable zone and assess the biological potential of the ice-soil boundary. Phoenix studied the Martian soil with a chemistry lab, TEGA, a microscope, a conductivity probe and cameras. In August 2008, Phoenix completed its three-month mission studying Martian ice, soil and atmosphere. The lander worked for two additional months before reduced sunlight caused energy to become insufficient to keep the lander functioning.















Aug. 5, 1943: The Women’s Auxiliary Ferrying Squadron and the 319th Women’s Flying Training Detachment, both organizations of civilian women ferry pilots employed by the U. S. Army Air Forces Air Transport Command, are merged to form the Women Airforce Service Pilots. WASP members became trained pilots who tested aircraft, ferried aircraft, and trained other pilots. Their purpose was to free male pilots for combat roles during World War II. Despite various members of the armed forces being involved in the creation of the program, the WASP and its members had no military standing. The WASP arrangement with the US Army Air Forces ended on Dec. 20, 1944. During its period of operation, each member’s service had freed a male pilot for military combat or other duties. They flew more than 60 million miles; transported every type of military aircraft; towed targets for live anti-aircraft gun practice; simulated strafing missions and transported cargo. Thirty-eight WASP members lost their lives and one, Gertrude Tompkins, disappeared while on a ferry mission, her fate still unknown. In 1977, for their World War II service, the members were granted veteran status, and in 2009 awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. In this photograph, Florene Watson is shown preparing a P-51D-5NA for a ferry flight from a factory in Inglewood, Calif.















Aug. 5, 1954: As the first pre-production Douglas A2D-1 Skyshark, BuNo 125480, piloted by George Jansen, is flown on a test flight out of Edwards AFB, Calif., the temperamental gearbox transferring the Allison XT-40A power to counter-rotating propellers fails, and even though the powerplant continues to partially function, the props automatically feather. Unable to spot a reasonable landing spot, the pilot ejects, suffering back injuries that leave him a plaster cast for several months. The aircraft crashes near Lake Los Angeles. The Skyshark program is canceled one month later, with only six of ten pre-production A2D-1s completed ever being flown. The Skyshark was an American turboprop-powered attack aircraft built by the Douglas Aircraft Company for the U.S. Navy. The program was substantially delayed by engine reliability problems, and was canceled because more promising jet attack aircraft had entered development and the smaller escort carriers the A2D was intended to utilize were being phased out.















Aug. 5, 1975: NASA test pilot John Manke flew the X-24B from 60,000 feet to an unpowered landing on the main runway for the first time, following an unpowered descent from 57,050 feet. This demonstrated that a space shuttle-like vehicle could safely be landed on a designated runway following a mission in space.

Manke served as a research pilot, Chief of Flight Operations, and as site manager NASA’s Flight Research Center, later the Dryden (now Armstrong) Flight Research Center, at Edwards, Calif., during a 22-year career with NASA. Manke came to NASA in May 1962, as a flight research engineer. He was later assigned to the pilots’ office and flew various support aircraft including the F-104, F5D, F-111 and C-47 before beginning research flights in the wingless lifting bodies in 1968. Manke flew 42 flights in the lifting bodies, including the X-24B, X-24A, HL-10, and the M2-F3, more than any other pilot.

The wingless lifting bodies demonstrated the ability to maneuver and safely land a vehicle with a shape that was designed for space flight. The research provided data and flight techniques used for the design of space shuttles. He made the first supersonic flight in a lifting body and the first landing of a lifting body on a hard-surface runway. That precision landing of the X-24B on Aug. 5, 1975, proved that a low lift-to-drag aircraft could be flown to a precise landing, leading space shuttle designers to eliminate plans to incorporate auxiliary jet engines on the shuttles to aid landing approaches.















Aug. 5, 2010: AeroVironment’s Global Observer Aircraft 1001 took off from runway 04L at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and climbed to an altitude of 4,000 feet where it performed a series of maneuvers before landing successfully one hour later.















Aug. 6, 1945: B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay drops “Little Boy” the first nuclear weapon used in warfare over the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The aircraft was name after Enola Gay Tibbets, the mother of pilot Col. Paul Tibbets. The Enola Gay mission was followed on Aug. 9 with the B-29 ‘Bockscar’ dropping a nuclear bomb code-named “Fat Man” on Nagasaki, Japan. Enola Gay returned to its base on Tinian Island after a 12-hour, 13-minute flight. Several hundred people were on hand to watch the aircraft return. Tibbets was first to disembark, and was presented the Distinguished Flying Cross on the spot.















Aug. 6, 1945: All-time highest-scoring American flying ace (40 credited kills against Japanese aircraft) Richard Bong is killed trying to bail out of a Lockheed P-80A Shooting Star jet fighter, 44-85048, after a fuel pump failure during a test flight at Burbank Airport, Burbank, Calif. Major Bong was a U.S. Army Air Forces pilot and Medal of Honor winner, whose ability as a fighter pilot was recognized while he was training in northern California. He was commissioned a second lieutenant and awarded his pilot wings on Jan. 19, 1942. His first assignment was as an instructor (gunnery) pilot at Luke Field, Ariz., from January to May 1942. His first operational assignment was on May 6 to the 49th Fighter Squadron, 14th Fighter Group at Hamilton Field, Calif., where he learned to fly the twin-engine Lockheed P-38 Lightning. Following his wartime exploits, Bong was sent back to the Unites States in January 1945 where he undertook numerous PR activities, including promoting the sale of war bonds. Bong then became a test pilot assigned to Lockheed’s plant in Burbank, Calif., where he flew P-80 Shooting Star jet fighters at the Lockheed Air Terminal. On Aug. 6, 1945, he took off to perform the acceptance flight of P-80A 44-85048. It was his 12th flight in the P-80; he had a total of four hours and fifteen minutes of flight time in the jet. The plane’s primary fuel pump malfunctioned during takeoff. Bong either forgot to switch to the auxiliary fuel pump, or for some reason was unable to do so. Bong cleared away from the aircraft, but was too low for his parachute to deploy. The plane crashed into a narrow field at Oxnard Street and Satsuma Avenue, North Hollywood. The I-16 fuel pump had been added to P-80s after an earlier fatal crash. Capt. Ray Crawford, a fellow P-80 test/acceptance flight pilot who flew on Aug. 6, later said Bong had told him that he had forgotten to turn on the I-16 pump on an earlier flight. In his autobiography, Chuck Yeager writes that part of the culture of test flying at the time, due to its fearsome mortality rates, was anger toward pilots who died in test flights, to avoid being overcome by sorrow for lost comrades. Bong’s death was front-page news across the country, sharing space with the first news of the bombing of Hiroshima.















Aug. 6, 1947: Capt. Chuck Yeager completed his, and the Air Force’s, first unpowered glide flight in the Bell X-1.















Aug. 6, 1977: The evaluation of the Boeing YC-14 AMST transport was completed and the two test aircraft were placed in flyable storage.















Aug. 6, 1980: A B-1 CTF crew completed an 11-hour sortie in B-1 Number 4. This was the longest non-stop flight ever logged by a B-1.















Aug. 6, 1998: The solar-powered Pathfinder-Plus, an upgraded version of the original Pathfinder vehicle, reached a peak altitude of approximately 80,300 feet during a 15-hour flight in Hawaii. This was the highest altitude ever reached by a propeller-driven aircraft. The vehicle carried a simulated payload of 68 pounds.

The Pathfinder solar-powered aircraft was designed and fabricated by AeroVironment in the early 1980’s to support a classified program. After its initial flight series, it was determined that the technology required had not reached a level where ultra-long duration flight (many days) under solar power could be achieved. At that point the aircraft was placed in storage. In 1993, the aircraft was brought back to flight status by the Ballistic Missile Defence Organization and in 1994, transferred to NASA to develop science platform aircraft technology as part of the NASA’s Environmental Research Aircraft and Sensor Technology (ERAST) Program.

A series of flights were planned to demonstrate that an extremely light and fragile aircraft structure with a very high aspect ratio (the ratio between the wingspan and the wing chord) can successfully take-off and land from an airport and can be flown to extremely high altitudes (between 50,000 and 80,000 feet) propelled by the power of the sun. In addition, the ERAST Project also wanted to determine the feasibility of such a UAV for carrying instruments used in a variety of scientific studies.















Aug. 6, 2001: Following a final sortie at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., by the Lockheed-Martin X-35B, the Joint Strike Fighter X-32/X-35 concept demonstration flight test program came to a close.















Aug. 6, 2003: At Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., a B-2 Bomber conducted an airborne release of 80 inert Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) as part of a weapon separations test. The test program objective was to integrate the Smart Bomb Release Assembly (SBRA) into the B-2.







