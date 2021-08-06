On This Date

Aug. 7, 1951: A world speed record of Mach 1.88 was set by the Navy’s D-558-II Skyrocket, piloted by Douglas test pilot William B. “Bill” Bridgeman at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.













Aug. 7, 1951: The McDonnell F3H Demon made its first flight. The Demon was a subsonic swept-wing U.S. Navy carrier-based jet fighter aircraft. The successor to the F2H Banshee, the Demon was originally designed to use the Westinghouse J40 engine, but had to be redesigned to accept the Allison J71 after the J40 suffered severe problems and was ultimately abandoned. Though it lacked sufficient power for supersonic performance, it complemented daylight dogfighters such as the Vought F8U Crusader and Grumman F11F Tiger as an all-weather, missile-armed interceptor until 1964. It was withdrawn before it could serve in Vietnam when both it and the Crusader were replaced on Forrestal-class and similar supercarriers by the McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II. McDonnell’s Phantom, which was equally capable against ground, fighter and bomber targets, bears a strong family resemblance, as it was conceived as an advanced development of the Demon. The supersonic United States Air Force F-101 Voodoo was similar in layout, but was derived from the earlier XF-88 Voodoo, which also influenced the Demon’s layout.













Aug. 7, 1963: The Lockheed YF-12A, designed by Clarence “Kelly” Johnson, made its first flight. It was developed as a possible replacement for the F-106 Delta Dart for the U.S. Air Force. The YF-12 was a twin-seat version of the then-secret single-seat Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance aircraft operated by the CIA. Unlike the A-12, it was furnished with the Hughes AN/ASG-18 fire-control radar and could be armed with AIM-47 Falcon (GAR-9) air-to-air missiles. The YF-12’s existence was revealed by President Lyndon B. Johnson on Feb. 24, 1964 to provide plausible deniability for the CIA-operated A-12 fleet, which closely resembled the prototype YF-12. The YF-12A was announced in part to continue hiding the A-12, its still-secret ancestor; any sightings of CIA/Air Force A-12s based at Area 51 in Nevada could be attributed to the well-publicized Air Force YF-12As based at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The first public showing of the aircraft was on Sept. 30, 1964, at Edwards. On May 14, 1965, the Air Force placed a production order for 93 F-12Bs for its Air Defense Command. However, Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara would not release the funding for three consecutive years, due to Vietnam War costs. Updated intelligence placed a lower priority on defense of the continental U.S., so the F-12B was deemed no longer needed. Then in January 1968, the F-12B program was officially ended. Following its retirement by the Air Force, it served as a research aircraft for NASA for a time, which used it to develop several significant improvements in control for future supersonic aircraft.













Aug. 7, 2003: The Air Force’s Automatic Air Collision Avoidance System put two F-16s into automated maneuvers to avoid collision during a test flight. Maj. James Less, and Swedish Air Force Maj. Richard Ljungberg flew the Variable Stability In-Flight Simulator Test Aircraft (VISTA/F-16) while Maj. Scott Wierzbankowski flew a standard F-16 during the test.















Aug. 8, 1946: The Convair B-36 Peacemaker made its first flight. The B-36 was a strategic bomber built by Convair and operated by the U.S. Air Force from 1949 to 1959. The B-36 is the largest mass-produced piston-engined aircraft ever built. It had the longest wingspan of any combat aircraft ever built, at 230 feet. The B-36 was the first bomber capable of delivering any of the nuclear weapons in the U.S. arsenal from inside its four bomb bays without aircraft modifications. With a range of 10,000 miles and a maximum payload of 87,200 pounds, the B-36 was capable of intercontinental flight without refueling. Beginning with the B-36D, Convair added a pair of General Electric J47-19 jet engines suspended near the end of each wing; these were also retrofitted to all extant B-36Bs. Consequently, the B-36 was configured to have 10 engines: six radial propeller engines and four jet engines, leading to the B-36 slogan of “six turnin’ and four burnin.’” The B-36 had more engines than any other mass-produced aircraft. The jet pods greatly improved takeoff performance and dash speed over the target. In normal cruising flight, the jet engines were shut down to conserve fuel. When the jet engines were shut down, louvers closed off the front of the pods to reduce drag and to prevent ingestion of sand and dirt. The jet engine louvers were opened and closed by the flight crew in the cockpit, whether the B-36 was on the ground or in the air. Two major factors contributing to the obsolescence of the B-36 and its phaseout were a lack of aerial refueling capability (instead requiring intermediate refueling bases to reach planned targets deep in the Soviet Union) and its slow speed, making it vulnerable to jet interceptors and thus severely decreasing its likelihood of reaching targets in Soviet territory. The scrapping of B-36s began in February 1956. Once replaced by B-52s, they were flown directly from operational squadrons to Davis–Monthan AFB, Ariz., where the Mar-Pak Corporation handled their reclamation and destruction. Defense cutbacks in fiscal year 1958 compelled the B-52 procurement process to be stretched out and the B-36 service life to be extended. The B-36s remaining in service were supported with components scavenged from aircraft sent to Davis–Monthan. Further update work was undertaken by Convair at San Diego (Specialized Aircraft Maintenance, SAM-SAC) until 1957 to extend the life and capabilities of the B-36s. In the first photograph, the B-36 is shown on its first flight. In the second photograph, B-36s await their fate at the 3040th Aircraft Storage Depot (now the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group) at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, in 1958.













Aug. 8, 1949: Air Force Maj. Frank K. “Pete” Everest flew the Bell X-1 to a peak altitude of 71,902 feet. This was the highest altitude achieved by the first generation of X-1 research aircraft.













Aug. 8, 1955: The X-1A was lost after an explosion took place while still mated to its mother ship at an altitude of 30,000 feet, just 70 seconds before launch. NACA pilot Joe Walker escaped unharmed from the cockpit, whereupon the research plane was jettisoned over the bombing range. The accident, which took place on its second mission with NACA, was caused by the reaction of an Ulmer leather gasket with liquid oxygen.













Aug. 9, 1964: High-speed auto racer Marion Lee “Mickey” Thompson lost control of his 2,000 horsepower vehicle and survived a 170 mile per hour spin during tire trials on the south lakebed runway at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. His car, powered by four Packard engines, hit a bump at 178 mile per hour and went airborne. All four special Goodyear tires shredded, but did not blow.

Thompson was an American auto racing builder and promoter. A hot rodder since his youth, Thompson increasingly pursued land speed records in his late 20s and early 30s. He achieved international fame in 1960, when he became the first American to break the 400 miles per hour barrier, driving his Challenger 1 to a one-way top speed of 406.60 mph at the Bonneville Salt Flats and surpassing John Cobb’s one-way world record mark of 402 mph. Thompson then turned to racing, winning many track and dragster championships. In the 1960s, he also entered cars at the Indianapolis 500. Later, he formed off-road racing sanctioning bodies SCORE International and Mickey Thompson Entertainment Group. In 1988, Thompson and his wife Trudy were mysteriously gunned down at their home in Bradbury, Calif. The crime remained unsolved until 2007, when a former business partner was convicted of having orchestrated the murders.













Aug. 9, 1976: Aug. 9, 1976: The Boeing YC-14 — a twinjet short take-off and landing tactical military transport aircraft — made its first flight. It was Boeing’s entry into the U.S. Air Force’s Advanced Medium STOL Transport competition, which aimed to replace the Lockheed C-130 Hercules. The YC-14 was competing against the McDonnell Douglas YC-15. Head to head testing began at Edwards Air Force Base in November 1976. Testing ended in late summer, 1977. Two YC-14s were built and, after completion of testing, both were returned to Boeing: one is stored at the Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Center, located at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., and the other is on display at the nearby Pima Air & Space Museum.













Aug. 10, 1951: North American Aviation announced that a second Air Force jet, the F-86 Sabre, had successfully completed a KB-29F mid-air refueling certification at the Air Force Flight Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.













Aug. 10, 1961: A Republic F-105 Thunderchief lifted the largest load ever carried aloft by a single-engine aircraft when it carried a payload of over 14,000 pounds during a test. In this photograph, F-105D-5-RE Thunderchief 58-1173 is loaded with 16 750-pound M117 general purpose bombs, which actually weigh approximately 820 pounds each. The Thunderchief is the largest single seat, single engine aircraft ever built. It was a Mach 2 fighter-bomber, designed for NATO defensive tactical nuclear strikes with a nuclear bomb carried in an internal bomb bay. It is best known, though, as a fighter bomber used in the Vietnam War. Because of its very high speed it was employed as a “Wild Weasel”, attacking surface-to-air missile sites.













Aug. 10, 1961: U.S. Navy Cmdr. Forrest S. Peterson took X-15 No. 1 on its first flight with the XLR99 engine, reaching Mach 4.1 in the skies over Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.













Aug. 11, 1956: Capt. Robert M. White made the initial flight test of a side-stick controller in an F-102A. This unique control arrangement accommodated the radar displays planned for the upcoming F-106 interceptor. It later became standard in the F-16 Fighting Falcon of the 1980s.

A side-stick or sidestick controller is an aircraft control column located on the side console of the pilot’s instruments. Typically this is found in aircraft that are equipped with fly-by-wire control systems. The throttle controls are typically located to the left of a single pilot or centrally on a two-seat flightdeck. Only one hand is required to operate it; two-hand operation is neither possible nor necessary. The side-stick is used in many modern military fighter aircraft, such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon, Mitsubishi F-2, Dassault Rafale, the F-22 Raptor, and also on civil aircraft, such as the Sukhoi Superjet 100, Airbus A320 and all subsequent Airbus aircraft including the largest passenger jet in service, the Airbus A380. It is also used in very new helicopter models like the 525 by Bell.

This arrangement contrasts with the more conventional design where the stick is located in the center of the cockpit between the pilot’s legs, called a “center stick”. In the center stick design, like traditional airplane yokes, both the pilot’s and co-pilot’s controls are mechanically connected together so each pilot has a sense of the control inputs of the other. In typical Airbus side-stick implementations, the sticks are independent, the so-called ‘passive’ side-stick. The plane’s computer either aggregates multiple inputs or a pilot can press a “priority button” to lock out inputs from the other side-stick. However, if both side-sticks are moved in different directions then both inputs are cancelled out and an aural “dual input” warning sounds.

A later, significant, development is the ‘active’ side-stick. In this system, movements in one side-stick produce the same actions in the other side-stick and therefore provides valuable feedback to the other pilot. This addresses the earlier criticisms of the ‘passive’ side-stick. The ‘active’ side-stick also provides tactile feedback to the pilot during manual flight and many believe it will become the standard for all new fly-by-wire aircraft. Such an ‘active’ side-stick can also be used to increase pilots’ adherence to a safe flight envelope, by applying a force feedback when the pilot makes a control input that would bring the aircraft closer to the borders of the safe flight envelope. This reduces the risk of pilots entering dangerous states of flight outside the operational borders, while maintaining the pilots’ final authority and increasing their situational awareness.













Aug. 11, 1972: The F-5E Tiger II made its first flight, flown by Northrop’s chief test pilot Hank Chouteau. In 1970, Northrop won the International Fighter Aircraft competition to replace the F-5A, with better air-to-air performance against aircraft like the Soviet MiG-21. The resultant aircraft, initially known as F-5A-21, subsequently became the F-5E. It had more powerful General Electric J85-21 engines, and had a lengthened and enlarged fuselage, accommodating more fuel. Its wings were fitted with enlarged leading edge extensions, giving an increased wing area and improved maneuverability. The aircraft’s avionics were more sophisticated, crucially including a radar — initially the Emerson Electric AN/APQ-153 (the F-5A and B had no radar). It retained the gun armament of two M39 cannons, one on either side of the nose of the F-5A. Various specific avionics fits could be accommodated at a customer’s request, including an inertial navigation system, TACAN and ECM equipment. On April 6, 1973, the 425th TFS at Williams Air Force Base, Ariz., received the first F-5E Tiger II. The F-5E proved to be a successful combat aircraft in service with U.S. allies, but had no combat service with the U.S. Air Force, though the F-5A with modifications, designated F-5C, was flown by the U.S. in Vietnam. The F-5E evolved into the single-engine F-5G, which was rebranded the F-20 Tigershark. It lost out on export sales to the F-16 in the 1980s. The F-5 was also adopted as an opposing forces (OPFOR) “aggressor” for dissimilar training roles, because of its small size and performance similarities to the Soviet MiG-21. The F-5E served with the U.S. Air Force from 1975 until 1990, in the 64th Aggressor Squadron and 65th Aggressor Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base in Nev.













Aug. 12, 1960: Maj. Robert M. White flew the North American X-15 to an altitude of 136,500 feet, exceeding the previous unofficial record of 126,200 feet set by the late Capt. Iven C. Kincheloe, Jr., with the Bell X-2 on Sept. 7, 1956. Kincheloe had been assigned as the Air Force’s project pilot for the X-15. When he was killed on a routine flight, Bob White was designated to replace him. This was White’s fourth flight in an X-15, and the 19th flight of the X-15 Program. The Number 1 rocketplane, serial number 56-6670, was carried aloft under the right wing of the “mothership,” Boeing NB-52A Stratofortress 52-003. At 08:48:43.0 a.m., PDT, 56-6670 was dropped over Silver Lake, near the Nevada-California border. White fired the two Reaction Motors XLR11-RM-13 rocket engines and they burned for 256.2 seconds. The X-15 accelerated to Mach 2.52, 1,773 miles per hour while climbing at nearly a 70-degree angle and reached a peak altitude of 136,500 feet. After engine shutdown, White glided to a landing on Rogers Dry Lake and touched down. The duration of the flight was 11 minutes, 39.1 seconds. Neither Kincheloe’s or White’s altitudes are recognized as records by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale. Over the next few years, the X-15 would reach to nearly three times higher.













Aug. 12, 1972: The F-15A successfully passed its first flight performance milestone six weeks ahead of schedule. This milestone consisted of Mach 2 flight, and altitude and g-load targets.















Aug. 12, 1977: With Gordon Fullerton and Fred Haise at the controls, Rockwell’s OV-101 Space Shuttle Enterprise was released from a specially-configured Boeing 747 Space Shuttle Carrier Aircraft and made its first unpowered free flight to the Rogers Dry Lake bed. The Enterprise was a prototype, non-orbiting model of the spacecraft, built for Approach and Landing Tests. The crew of the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft were Fitz Fulton and Tom McMurty, and Vic Horton and Skip Guidry were on board as flight engineers. With approximately 65,000 people at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to watch the test, at 8 a.m., Fulton began the takeoff roll down Runway 22. For the next 38 minutes the spacecraft/aircraft combination climbed together into the desert sky. After reaching an altitude of 24,100 feet, Fulton put the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft into a shallow dive. At 8:48 a.m., Haise fired the seven explosive bolts holding the two craft together. The 747 entered a descending left turn while Haise banked Enterprise away to the right. As Enterprise made its gliding descent, Haise and Fullerton experimented with the prototype’s flight characteristics and handling. The Shuttle Orbiter touched down on Rogers Dry Lake at 185 miles per hour, and rolled for two miles before coming to a complete stop. The first free flight of Enterprise lasted 5 minutes, 21 seconds.













Aug. 13, 1965: An AFFTC test team conducted the first Air Force handling qualities evaluation flight of the Army’s XV-5A. The XV-5A was an experimental V/STOL flight research vehicle, a mid-wing airplane powered by two J85-GE-5B non-afterburning turbo jet engines.







