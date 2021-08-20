On This Date

Aug. 21, 1944: The Grumman F8F Bearcat made its first flight. The Bearcat is an American single-engine carrier-based fighter aircraft introduced in late World War II. It served during the mid-20th century in the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the air forces of other nations. It was Grumman Aircraft’s last piston-engined fighter aircraft. Modified versions of the Bearcat have broken speed records for piston-engined aircraft. Today, the Bearcat is popular among warbird owners and air racers. On Aug. 25, 1946, the Blue Angels converted to the F8F-1 Bearcat, and introduced the famous ‘diamond’ formation.













Aug. 21, 1953: Marine Corps Maj. Marion E. Carl flew the D-558-II Skyrocket to a new unofficial world altitude record, reaching 83,235 feet. This was the peak altitude achieved by the D-558-II. All rocket plane records were classed “unofficial” because they were air launched.













Aug. 21, 1961: A Canadian Pacific Douglas DC-8 commercial airliner broke the sound barrier – the first time a civil airliner had done so. The Douglas DC-8-3, with Chief Test Pilot William Marshall Magruder, Paul Patten, Joseph Tomich and Richard H. Edwards on board, climbed to 50,090 feet near Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Placing the DC-8 into a dive, it reached Mach 1.012 while descending through 41,088 feet. The airliner maintained this supersonic speed for 16 seconds. An Air Force F-100 Super Sabre and F-104 Starfighter were chase planes for this flight.













Aug. 21, 1967: The modified North American Aviation X-15A-2, 56-6671, made the first of two flights with a heat-protective ablative coating, designed to protect the steel structure of the rocketplane from the extreme heat of flight at high Mach numbers. This was the 186th flight of the X-15 program. After a landing accident which caused significant damage to the Number 2 X-15, it was rebuilt by North American. A 28-inch “plug” was installed in the fuselage forward of the wings to create space for a liquid hydrogen fuel tank which would be used for an experimental “scramjet” engine that would be mounted the the ventral fin. The modified aircraft was also able to carry two external fuel tanks. It was hoped that additional propellant would allow the X-15A-2 to reach much higher speeds. The external tanks were not carried on this flight. With Maj. William J. “Pete” Knight in the cockpit, the X-15A-2 was airdropped from the Boeing NB-52B Stratofortress known as Balls 8, over Hidden Hills Dry Lake, just on the California side of the border with Nevada. This was Knight’s 11th X-15 flight, and the 52nd flight for 56-6671. The launch time was 10:59:16.0 a.m., PDT. Knight fired the 57,000-pound-thrust Reaction Motors XLR99-RM-1 rocket engine and accelerated for 82.2 seconds. The purpose of this flight was to attain a high speed rather than altitude. The X-15A-2 reached Mach 4.94 at 85,000 feet and reached a peak altitude of 91,000 feet. Knight touched down on Rogers Dry Lake at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., just 7 minutes, 40 seconds after launch.













Aug. 21, 1969: The first LTV A-7D Corsair II arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for Category II testing from the contractor’s facility in Dallas, Texas. The Corsair II was an American carrier-capable subsonic light attack aircraft designed and manufactured by Ling-Temco-Vought. The A-7 was developed during the early 1960s as replacement for the Douglas A-4 Skyhawk. Its design is derived from the Vought F-8 Crusader; in comparison with the F-8, the A-7 is both smaller and restricted to subsonic speeds, its airframe being simpler and cheaper to produce. Following a competitive bid by Vought in response to the U.S. Navy’s VAL (Heavier-than-air, Attack, Light) requirement, an initial contract for the type was issued on Feb. 8, 1964. The aircraft entered squadron service with the Navy on Feb. 1, 1967, and by the end of that year, A-7s were being deployed overseas for the Vietnam War. Initially adopted by Navy, the A-7 proved attractive to other services, soon being adopted by the U.S. Air Force and the Air National Guard to replace their aging Douglas A-1 Skyraider and North American F-100 Super Sabre fleets. Improved models of the A-7 would be developed, typically adopting more powerful engines and increasingly capable avionics. American A-7s would be used in various major conflicts, including the Invasion of Grenada, Operation El Dorado Canyon, and the Gulf War.













Aug. 22, 1951: After one successful glide flight with Bell Aircraft Corporation test pilot Skip Ziegler, the X-1D rocketplane was scheduled for its first powered flight with the Air Force project officer, Lt. Col. Frank Kendall “Pete” Everest. The Bell X-1D was one of four second-generation X-1 rocketplanes, each designed and built to investigate a different area of supersonic flight. The X-1D was instrumented for aerodynamic heating research. After being carried to altitude by the Boeing EB-50A Superfortress mothership, Everest saw that the rocketplane’s nitrogen pressure was dropping. Pressurized nitrogen was used to push the ethyl alcohol/liquid oxygen propellant to the Reaction Motors XLR11-RM-5 engine. With insufficient pressure, the X-1D’s flight had to be cancelled. Everest tried to jettison the fuel so that a landing could be made safely, but there was an internal explosion. Fearing that a larger explosion or fire would jeopardize the bomber and its crew, Everest abandoned the X-1D, climbing up into the bomber. The X-1 was then dropped. It crashed onto the desert floor and exploded. At first it was assumed that vapors from a fuel leak had exploded from contact with an electrical source inside the rocketplane. There had been three similar explosions which resulted in the destruction of the X-1A, X-1-3 and the number two Bell X-2. Investigators discovered that leather gaskets which were used in the rocketplanes’ fuel systems had been treated with tricresyl phospate. When this was exposed to liquid oxygen, an explosion could result. The leather gaskets were removed from the other rocketplanes and the explosions stopped. Everest’s close call was dramatized in the 1956 Toluca Productions motion picture, “Toward The Unknown,” which starred Academy Award-winning actor William Holden as “Maj. Lincoln Bond,” a fighter pilot, test pilot and former prisoner of war, all of which could describe Pete Everest. Top photograph: The Bell X-1D, 48-1386, at Edwards AFB. Bottom photograph: The crash site.













Aug. 22, 1984: Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, former Mercury astronaut, arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to fly B-1A No. 2.













Aug. 23, 1948: The McDonnell XF-85 Goblin parasite fighter made its first flight. On this flight, McDonnell test pilot Edwin F. Schoch successfully detached from trapeze carried on Boeing EB-29B Superfortress named “Monstro,” but when he tried to hook up after free flight, the small fighter, buffeted in turbulence from the bomber, swung violently forward, smashing the canopy against the trapeze, and knocked the pilot’s helmet off. Schoch made a successful belly landing on a dry lakebed at Muroc Air Force Base, Calif., suffering little damage. Initially intended to deploy from the bomb bay of the giant Convair B-36 bomber, but because a production B-36 was unavailable, all flight tests were carried out using a modified EB-29B Stratofortress. Flight tests showed promise in the design, but the aircraft’s performance was inferior to the jet fighters it would have faced in combat, and there were difficulties in docking. The XF-85 was canceled on Oct. 24, 1949.













Aug. 23, 1954: The first of two Lockheed YC-130 Hercules four-engine transport prototypes made its first flight from the Lockheed Air Terminal at Burbank, Calif., to Edwards Air Force Base. The flight crew consisted of test pilots Stanley Beltz and Roy Wimmer, with Jack G. Real (a future Lockheed vice president) and Dick Stanton as flight engineers. From a standing start, the YC-130 was airborne in 855 feet, and the flight lasted 1 hour, 1 minute. The C-130 was designed as a basic tactical transport, capable of carrying 72 soldiers or 64 paratroopers. All production aircraft have been built at Lockheed Martin’s Marietta, Ga., plant. The first production model, the C-130A Hercules, was 97.8 feet long with a wingspan of 132.6 feet, and height of 38.1 feet. The most recent variant, the C-130J, is still in production.













Aug. 24, 1933: Construction began on a Government Landing Field northeast of Palmdale. The 160-acre facility was constructed by the Department of Commerce to be an emergency landing field for commercial air traffic. A local dirt strip on the site was replaced with four-way 3,300 foot oiled runways. The facility soon became the “U.S. Palmdale Airport” and eventually evolved into Air Force Plant 42.

Palmdale Regional Airport had a small airline terminal and a hangar. The airport terminal sat at the southwest corner of the airport and began civilian operations in 1971. The FAA’s Los Angeles Air Route Traffic Control Center was next to the facility. The airport was included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems for 2011–2015, which categorized it was a primary commercial service facility based on enplanements in 2008. Federal Aviation Administration records stated the airport had 10,392 passenger boardings. The airport had two main runways, both over 2 miles long. They were built to withstand an 8.3 Richter Scale earthquake, making it one of the world’s strongest runways. Another smaller runway, 72/252, is used as an assault strip.

Plant 42 is owned by Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and operated as a component of Edwards Air Force Base, which is 23 miles to the northeast. Most of its facilities are operated by private contractors to build and maintain military aircraft and their components for the United States and their allies. Plant 42 has 3,200,000 square feet of industrial space and a replacement value of $1.1 billion. Some of its facilities build aircraft, including the Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk and other unmanned aircraft. Others maintain and modify aircraft such as the Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit bomber. Still others make spare parts. Aerospace contractors at Air Force Plant 42 share a runway complex, and either lease building space from the Air Force or own their own buildings outright. There are eight production sites especially suited for advanced technology and/or “black” programs. The most well-known contractors at Plant 42 are Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. Previously, the facilities were operated by McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft; Lockheed California; Norair, a Division of Northrop; and Lockheed Air Terminal.













Aug. 24, 1961: Jacqueline Cochran established the first of eight world women’s aviation records within a three-month period by flying a YT-38A at an average speed of 844.2 mph over a 15/25-kilometer course at Edwards AFB. The course was one of five on the installation that were certified by the National Aeronautic Association, the U.S. representative of the Federation Aeronautique Internationale. They were used in establishing official world speed records at various altitudes.













Aug. 25, 1993: A new world altitude record for Class C-1Q, Group III Heavy Airplanes was established in a C-17. Capt. Scott Grunwald and Richard M. Cooper flew the aircraft with a payload of 11,000 pounds, to an altitude of 42,226 feet.













Aug. 25, 1999: The Number Two F-22 successfully flew at 60 degrees angle-of-attack and demonstrated post-stall flight with thrust vectoring.













Aug. 26, 1944: The Martin AM Mauler made its first flight. The was a single-seat carrier-based attack aircraft built for the U.S. States Navy. Designed during World War II, the Mauler encountered development delays and did not enter service until 1948, in small numbers. The aircraft proved troublesome and remained in frontline service only until 1950, when the Navy switched to the smaller and simpler Douglas AD Skyraider. Maulers remained in reserve squadrons until 1953.













Aug. 26, 1954: Maj. Arthur “Kit” Murray flew the Bell X-1A to 90,440 feet, establishing a new unofficial world altitude record. This was the third such record achieved by Murray and the X-1A within a period of four months. During the flight, Murray became the first person to actually see the curvature of the earth.













Aug. 26, 1975: The YC-15 arrived from Long Beach, Calif., on its first flight. It was the McDonnell Douglas entry into the Air Force’s Advanced Medium STOL transport program to develop an aircraft capable of carrying troops and equipment into short, unimproved runways. It was in competition with the Boeing YC-14. Today, this aircraft is in the Air Force Flight Test Museum inventory.













Aug. 27, 1956: NACA chief test pilot Joe Walker made the first local flight of its assigned F-104. This inaugurated 37 continuous years of Starfighter service with NACA’s High Speed Flight Station at Edwards, Calif. The Mach 2 fighter type stayed in service with the facility until Feb. 3, 1994.













Aug. 27, 1990: The YF-23A Gray Ghost made its first flight, flown by Northrop chief test pilot Alfred “Paul” Metz. The aircraft, featuring two sharply canted horizontal tail surfaces that served as ruddervators, was powered by two YF119-PW-100 engines.







