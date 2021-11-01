County Airports Commission returning to in-person format

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — In January the Los Angeles County Airports Commission expects to resume its pre-pandemic practice of holding live, in-person monthly meetings at locations rotating among the county’s five general aviation airfields.

That, along with news county-owned airport terminals have reopened to the public, was announced by county Public Works Department Aviation Division Assistant Chief Jason Morgan, standing in for Arthur Vander Vis, Aviation Division Assistant Deputy Director.

In making an oral report to commissioners, Morgan apologized for the delay in delivering the customary packet of monthly operational data and an expected new written report on the airports management transition from contracted management and operations to the Aviation Division of the county Department of Public Works.

Scheduled discussion on creating a new strategic Marketing Plan to help the general aviation airports attract more services, tenants, uses, and revenue growth was changed to a standing item on future agendas at the urging of the Aviation Division of DPW. And 1st District Commissioner Forouzan Golshani, representing San Gabriel Valley Airport, suggested changing the name of the project, “from marketing to public relations.”

In reporting all management and services positions filled at county airports, Morgan said he intends to introduce airport managers and assistants at the meeting in January. He explained that the still-virtual meeting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 24 is the commission’s annual reorganizational session.

In other matters:

* Commissioners were told the Division of Airports expects early next year to issue a Request for Proposals for an airports fuel supply contract.

* Arthur Vander Vis, Assistant Deputy Director, Aviation Division, spoke on the topic of economic development at a meeting of the Van Nuys-based Valley Industry and Commerce Association.

* Caller Jim Miller told commissioners Civil Air Patrol Squadron 137 cadets and senior officers volunteered to serve at Air Force Flight Test Historical Foundation’s Gathering of Eagles in Lancaster. The caller said Pacoima-based Squadron 137 is experiencing its highest membership in more than 20 years, with 50 cadets and 17 senior officers.

* Demetris Harris reported the year-old Fly Compton Educational Foundation is holding Saturday ground school classes and orientation flights serving 30 youngsters ages 8 to 18, with 50 more on a waiting list.