Headline — December 1

News

Dozens of former Afghan security forces dead or missing under Taliban, report says

More than 100 former members of the military and police have been killed or forcibly disappeared by the Taliban since the group came into power, according to an investigation by Human Rights Watch.

U.S. delegation met with Afghan Taliban representatives in Qatar -State Department

A U.S. delegation led by the special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, held talks with senior Afghan Taliban representatives in Qatar on Nov. 29 and 30, the U.S. State Department said.

Putin warns West: Moscow has ‘red line’ about Ukraine, NATO

Putin added that Russia has been forced to counter the growing threats by developing new hypersonic weapons.

U.S., allies warn Russia over military buildup

NATO warned that its members would impose significant costs on Russia if it launched a new military incursion in Ukraine while making clear the limits of support.

Former PM Abe says Japan, U.S. could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan

Japan and the United States could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan, and Beijing needs to understand this, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Dec. 1.

Business

Oshkosh Defense to build another 1,600 JLTVs for the Army

The award comes ahead of the Army’s $6.5 billion recompete of the contract next year.

Airbus: Eurodrone project ready for takeoff — as soon as the contract is signed

Industry officials are ready to move ahead to build the Eurodrone, Europe’s premier unmanned aerial system program, but the formal contract first needs one more signature.

Vaccine mandate for federal contractors blocked in 3 states

The preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove stops the mandate from taking effect in Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.

Defense

U.S. in hypersonic weapon ‘arms race’ with China -Air Force secretary

The United States and China are engaged in an arms race to develop the most lethal hypersonic weapons, the U.S. Air Force secretary said Nov. 30, as Beijing and Washington build and test more and more of the high-speed next-generation arms.

Reforms to military justice system endangered by slow pace of defense authorization bill

If the annual defense policy bill doesn’t pass, neither will sweeping changes to how military sexual assault cases are handled.



Unvaccinated Guardsmen won’t be able to drill or draw federal pay: SECDEF memo

Guardsmen who refuse vaccination will not be able to participate in any drills or federal training, which could jeopardize their ability to stay in the military.

Navy, Marines looking for training systems with accurate adversaries, ability to track individuals’ performance

As the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps reshape themselves to defeat sophisticated adversaries around the globe, the heads of the sea services say they need virtual training systems that can go beyond just “reps and sets” and accurately reflect the fight they expect to face as well as demonstrate how well prepared individual sailors and Marines are for that fight.

Senate cut to F-35C will delay ‘critical’ capabilities: Navy

In response to lawmakers, Navy says budget cuts will add $700 million long-term to retrofit fighters.

Air Force moving toward multi-domain munitions, away from ‘exquisite’ types

The Air Force is moving away from weapons meant to strike specific types of targets and instead toward generic munitions with “low-cost, swappable” payloads that can be used in a variety of ways, Air Force Global Strike Command planner Maj. Gen. Jason R. Armagost said Nov. 30.

Veterans

Biden closes Veterans Month by signing a series of VA reform measures

The four bills all passed Congress with broad bipartisan support.

Racial disparities in VA benefits advocates say are rampant set to get watchdog probe

A government watchdog will look into whether there are racial disparities in how the Department of Veterans Affairs administers benefits after President Joe Biden signed a bill mandating the review.

New law pumps $15 million into improved maternity care for female veterans

President Joe Biden on Nov. 30 signed a bill into law that invests $15 million to improve maternity care for female veterans.