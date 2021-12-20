Operation Christmas Drop 2021 by Aerotech News & Review • December 20, 2021 11:25 am A volunteer hands fishing supplies to a child building a box with his family during the bundle build at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 3, 2021, for the 70th Anniversary of Operation Christmas Drop. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest running humanitarian aid and disaster relief training mission and provides relief to more than 50 islands throughout the Pacific. Operations such as OCD provide the U.S. and its partners the opportunity to enhance joint operational capabilities and maintain preparedness for real world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens) A volunteer decorates a box during the bundle build at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 3, 2021, for the 70th Anniversary of Operation Christmas Drop. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest running humanitarian aid and disaster relief training mission and provides relief to more than 50 islands throughout the Pacific. Operations such as OCD provide the U.S. and its partners the opportunity to enhance joint operational capabilities and maintain preparedness for real world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens) A resident at Pohnpei International Airport, Pohnpei island, holds a sign Dec. 7, 2021 during the 70th Anniversary of Operation Christmas Drop. OCD marked the first time in 10 years that a US. Air Force aircraft had landed in Pohnpei. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest-running Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operation and provides relief to more than 55 islands throughout the Pacific. Operations such as OCD provide the U.S. and its partners and allies the opportunity to enhance joint operational capabilities and maintain preparedness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh) U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, prepares to conduct low-cost, low-altitude airdrops over Pakin drop zone Dec. 7, 2021 during the 70th Anniversary of Operation Christmas Drop. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest-running Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operation and provides relief to more than 55 islands throughout the Pacific. Operations such as OCD provide the U.S. and its partners and allies the opportunity to enhance joint operational capabilities and maintain preparedness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh) A low-cost, low-altitude bundles falls into the Oroluk drop zone Dec. 7, 2021 during the 70th Anniversary of Operation Christmas Drop. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest-running Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operation and provides relief to more than 55 islands throughout the Pacific. Operations such as OCD provide the U.S. and its partners and allies the opportunity to enhance joint operational capabilities and maintain preparedness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh) David W. Paneulo, President of the Federated States of Micronesia, and Carmen G. Cantor, U.S. Ambassador to Federated States of Micronesia, watch from nearby vessels as a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, conducts a low-cost, low-altitude airdrop over Pakin drop zone, Dec. 7, 2021 during the 70th Anniversary of Operation Christmas Drop. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest-running Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operation and provides relief to more than 55 islands throughout the Pacific. Operations such as OCD provide the U.S. and its partners and allies the opportunity to enhance joint operational capabilities and maintain preparedness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh) A U.S. Air Force Airman sits on the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules after dropping bundles of supplies to Ruo during Operation Christmas Drop hosted by Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2021. Christmas Drop is an annual operation that gives supplies to more than 55 small islands in the Pacific during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston) U.S. Air Force Airmen wave to island locals after dropping bundles of supplies during Operation Christmas Drop hosted by Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2021. Christmas Drop is an annual operation that gives supplies to more than 55 small islands in the Pacific during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston) U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kim Doyle, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Spencer Kans, loadmasters assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, watch as bundles fly off an aircraft during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 10, 2021. Over the course of 10 days, crews will airdrop donated food, clothing, educational materials, and tools to more than 55 islands throughout the South-Eastern Pacific, including the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens) A child puts on personal protection equipment during the 70th Anniversary of Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 4, 2021. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest running humanitarian aid and disaster relief training mission and provides relief to more than 50 islands throughout the Pacific. Operations such as OCD provide the U.S. and its partners the opportunity to enhance joint operational capabilities and maintain preparedness for real world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens) Tags: Operation Christmas Drop