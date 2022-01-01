On This Date

Jan. 1, 1914: Tony Jannus flew a Benoist XIV biplane flying boat from St. Petersburg to Tampa in Florida with a paying passenger. This was the first scheduled commercial airplane flight – the company was the Airboat Line — and ran until May 5, 1914. The fare for the 22-mile over-water flight was $5, with a surcharge if the passenger weighed more than 200 pounds.

Jan. 1, 1943: The sole Lockheed XP-49, a development of the P-38 Lightning, first flown Nov. 11, 1942, suffers a crash landing at Burbank, Calif., when the port landing gear fails to lock down due to a combined hydraulic and electrical problem. The pilot was Joe C. Towle. Repaired, it returns to flight on Feb. 16, 1943, and is sent to Wright Field, Ohio, for further testing. Despite improved performance over the P-38, difficulties with the new engines, as well as the success of the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt and the P-51 Mustang, leads to no additional orders or production.

Jan. 1, 1962: The Navy SEAL teams were established with Teams One and Two, formed with personnel from Underwater Demolition Teams. The teams were stationed on both U.S. coasts: Team One at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, in San Diego, Calif., and Team Two at Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek, in Virginia Beach, Va. According to founding SEAL team member Roy Boehm, the SEALs’ first missions were directed against communist Cuba. These consisted of deploying from submarines and carrying out beach reconnaissance in a prelude to a proposed U.S. amphibious invasion of the island. On at least one occasion, Boehm and another SEAL smuggled a CIA agent ashore to take pictures of Soviet nuclear missiles being unloaded on the dockside.

Jan. 2, 1929: Evelyn “Bobbi” Trout flew a Golden Eagle 12 hours and 11 min at the Metropolitan Airport in Los Angeles, setting a new non-refueling endurance record for women. This flight shattered the previous record, held by Viola Gentry, by more than 4 hours. However, this record was short lived, as Elinor Smith broke the record once again on Jan. 30, 1929, flying 13 and a half hours. Determined to take back the record, Trout flew from Mines Field on Feb. 10, 10, 1929, returning this time after more than 17 hours. This flight also broke the record for the first all-night flight by a woman as well as the new women’s solo endurance record. In the same year on June 16, Trout flew a 90 horsepower Golden Eagle Chief to an altitude of 15,200 feet, breaking the light class aircraft altitude record. Modifying the same aircraft to use a 100 horsepower engine, Trout flew from Clover Field in Santa Monica, Calif,, to the first Women’s Transcontinental Air Derby together with other female aviators, including Amelia Earhart. During the nine-day race, they experienced difficulties navigating using road maps, Trout, Earhart, Gentry and the other ladies managed to communicate under such circumstances; this led to the development of the Ninety-Nines: International Organization of Women Pilots.

Jan. 2, 1930: Leroy Grumman, Leon Swirbul, and William Schwender found the Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation at Baldwin on Long Island, New York.

Jan. 2, 1954: Air Force Col. Willard W. Millikan flew a North American Aviation F-86F-25-NH Sabre named Minuteman, from Los Angeles International Airport to New York in 4 hours, 6 minutes, 16 seconds, averaging 595.91 mph. Millikan departed Los Angeles at 10:10:55 a.m., EST, and flew most of the route at 40,000 feet. After expending the fuel in his two 670-gallon wing tanks, he dropped them over the southwest desert. The Sabre crossed over Colorado Springs, Colo.,, at 11:28 a.m., EST. At 12:26 p.m., Millikan made a refueling stop at Offutt Air Force Base, Omaha, Neb., where a waiting 20-man crew attached two full wing tanks to the Sabre. He was airborne after only 6 minutes, 28 seconds on the ground. Millikan dropped the second set of tanks over Lake Michigan. Millikan crossed the finish line at Floyd Bennett Field at 2:19 p.m., EST. His engine flamed out as the aircraft ran out of fuel at 5,000 feet. Millikan made a “dead stick” landing at Idlewild Airport, New York City at 2:23 p.m., EST. “My tank was dry,” he said. “I had to glide in. When I arrived on the ground I did not have a drop of fuel.” After refueling at Idlewild, Millikan took off at 3:57 p.m., and flew back to Mitchel Field, landing there at 4:07 p.m., EST. The North American Aviation F-86 was a single-seat, single-engine day fighter designed by Edgar Schmued and the same team at North American that designed the World War II P-51 Mustang fighter. The F-86F was the third variant, with improvements over the earlier F-86A and F-86E. Millikan’s Minuteman was a Block 25 F-86F Sabre built at Columbus, Ohio. The Sabre was the first fighter to incorporate swept wings, which improved flight at high subsonic speed by reducing aerodynamic drag and delaying the onset of compressibility effects. The leading edges of the wings and tail surfaces were swept 35 degrees based on captured German technical data and extensive wind tunnel testing.

Jan. 2, 1967: The National Supersonic Transport program, formed by President John F. Kennedy for the purpose of subsidizing the design of a Concorde-fighting supersonic airliner, awards a contract to Boeing for its 2707 SST design. Despite 115 orders from 25 different airlines, the program would lose its funding in 1971, forcing Boeing to lay off 60,000 workers.

Jan. 2, 1968: Two pilots assigned to Edwards escaped serious injury after they abandoned their F-111A some 25 miles southeast of the base due to an in-flight fire. They were the first aircrew to use the F-111’s emergency escape module.

Jan. 2, 1989: The Tupolev TU-204, the Soviet Union’s first airliner fitted with a fly-by-wire control system, makes its maiden flight. The aircraft is a twin-engined medium-range jet airliner capable of carrying 210 passengers, designed by Tupolev and produced by Aviastar-SP and Kazan Aircraft Production Association. First introduced in 1989, it is intended to be broadly equivalent to the Boeing 757, with slightly lower range and payload, and has competitive performance and fuel efficiency in its class. It was developed for Aeroflot as a replacement for the medium-range Tupolev Tu-154 trijet. The latest version, with significant upgrades and improvements, is the Tu-204SM, which made its maiden flight on Dec. 29, 2010.

Jan. 3, 1966: The second prototype of the XB-70 achieved a speed of Mach 3.05 at 72,000 feet, marking the first time that the aircraft type had flown at three times the speed of sound.



Jan. 3, 1966: The third (of five) Ling-Temco-Vought XC-142As, 62-5923, suffers major landing gear and fuselage damage during landing on 14th Cat II flight at Edwards AFB, Calif., having logged only 14:12 hours, Cat II flight time. The U.S. Air Force decided to use wing from this airframe to repair XC-142A No. 2, 62-5922, which suffered major damage on Oct. 19, 1965. Other useful items are salvaged from airframe no. 3, and the cannibalized fuselage is scrapped in the summer of 1966.

Jan. 4, 1936: The Vought SB2U Vindicator made its first flight. The Vindicator was an American carrier-based dive bomber developed for the U.S. Navy, the first monoplane in this role. Vindicators still remained in service at the time of the Battle of Midway, but by 1943, all had been withdrawn to training units. It was known as the Chesapeake in Royal Navy service. In 1934, the United States Navy issued a requirement for a new Scout Bomber for carrier use, and received proposals from six manufacturers. The specification was issued in two parts, one for a monoplane, and one for a biplane. Vought submitted designs in both categories, which would become the XSB2U-1 and XSB3U-1 respectively. The biplane was considered alongside the monoplane design as a “hedge” against the Navy’s reluctance to pursue the modern configuration.

The SB2U was evaluated against the Brewster XSBA-1, Curtiss XSBC-3, Great Lakes XB2G-1, Grumman XSBF-1 and Northrop XBT-1. All but the Great Lakes and Grumman submissions were ordered into production. Accepted for operational evaluation on July 2, 1936, the prototype XSB2U-1, BuNo 9725, crashed on Aug. 20, 1936. Its successful completion of trials led to further orders, with 56 SB2U-1s ordered on Oct. 26, 1936, and a further 58 of a slightly modified version, the SB2U-2, on Oct. 6, 1938. The SB2U is prominently featured in the 1941 film “Dive Bomber.”

The Vindicator served aboard the aircraft carriers USS Saratoga, USS Lexington, USS Ranger and the USS Wasp. The Vindicator also saw service with the U.S. Marine Corps, the French Navy and the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy.

Jan. 4, 1945: The Chase YCG-14 assault glider made its first flight. The CG-14, also known as the G-14 or Model MS.1, was an assault glider manufactured by Chase Aircraft for the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II. The aircraft failed to progress beyond the prototype stage, being overtaken by larger, improved glider designs. It was the first aircraft to be developed by Chase after its founding in 1943. The CG-14 was developed in preference to the Laister-Kauffman CG-10. Constructed from marine-grade mahogany, as spruce was being used by the war effort in higher priority projects, the XG-14 featured improved crash protection when compared to preceding gliders. Following successful flight trials, the aircraft was developed into two improved versions: the wood-and-metal XCG-14A and the enlarged YCG-14A. The CG-14 was one of the few glider projects to be continued after the end of the war; however, it was quickly superseded by an improved aircraft, the XCG-18.

Jan. 4, 1952: The North American XA2J-1 Super Savage made its first flight at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. It was developed by North American Aviation from the smaller AJ Savage.

The XA2J was intended to be a turboprop-powered derivative of the AJ Savage, with the design as initially proposed in December 1947 a simple modification of the Savage, with extensive use of components of the earlier aircraft. The design gradually evolved, however, to improve performance and increase compatibility with operations from aircraft carriers, as it was recognized that the AJ Savage was deficient in performance and was a less-than-satisfactory carrier aircraft.

The competing Douglas XA3D, the prototypes of which were ordered the year after construction had begun on the XA2J prototypes, first flew in October 1952. The A3D had far superior performance, which doomed the XA2J.

Jan. 4, 1957: The Brooklyn Dodgers, a major league baseball team owned by Walter O’Malley, became the first professional sports team to own its own airplane when it placed an order for a Convair 440 Metropolitan airliner. The price was $775,000, and the ball club took delivery of serial number 406 in April. The airplane had been added to an existing order for twenty 440s for Eastern Airlines. It varied from Eastern’s only in the installation of an autopilot. The Dodgers’ pilot was Harry R. “Bump” Holman. He began flying for the team in 1950 as a co-pilot on a Douglas DC-3. The Dodgers flew the Metroliner until 1961 when it was sold for $700,000 and exported to Spain. The ball club replaced it with a Lockheed L-188A Electra purchased from Western Airlines.

Jan. 4, 1966: The XC-142A sustained major damage after falling approximately 25 feet while transitioning from level flight to hover. The crew was uninjured.

Jan. 4, 1996: The Boeing-Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche, an American advanced five-blade armed reconnaissance and attack helicopter prototype, made its first flight. Following decades of development, the RAH-66 program was canceled in 2004 before mass production began, by which point nearly $7 billion had been spent on the program.

Jan. 5, 1939: After she had been missing for 18 months, Judge Clarence Elliot Craig of the Superior Court of the County of Los Angeles County declared Amelia Mary Earhart legally dead in absentia, at the request of her husband, George Palmer Putnam II. She and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared while enroute from Lae, Territory of New Guinea, to Howland Island in the Central Pacific, July 2, 1937. George Palmer Putnam and Amelia Earhart had met in 1928 while he was interviewing prospects for a transatlantic flight to be sponsored by Amy Phipps Guest. She was selected to make the flight and became the first woman to fly the Atlantic Ocean, aboard Donald Woodward’s Fokker F.VIIb/3m, Friendship, which was flown by Wilmer Stutz and Louis Gordon. They were married Feb. 7, 1931 at his parents’ home in Noank, Conn.

Jan. 5, 1949: Capt. Chuck Yeager performed the only conventional ground takeoff of the X-1 program. With a limited amount of fuel, he took off from the Rogers Dry Lake bed and accelerated to 23,000 feet. Yeager set an unofficial climbing speed record of more than 13,000 feet per minute in the flight.

Jan. 6, 1928: In Nicaragua, Marine Corps Lt. C. F. Schilt lands a Vought O2U-1 Corsair in the street of a Nicaraguan village of Quilali to rescue wounded officers. Two Marine patrols were ambushed and cut off by Sandino forces. Schilt risked his life to make 10 flights into the besieged town, evacuating 18 casualties and carrying in a replacement commander and badly needed medical supplies. To make a landing strip on the village’s rough, rolling, main street, the Marines on the ground had to burn and level part of the town, and since his O2U Corsair biplane had no brakes, they had to stop it by dragging from its wings as soon as it touched down. Eighteen servicemen are rescued and, for his bravery, Lt. Schilt is awarded the Medal of Honor.

Jan. 6, 1944: The McDonnell XP-67 “Bat” or “Moonbat” made its first flight. The XP-67 was a prototype for a twin-engine, long-range, single-seat interceptor aircraft for the U.S. Army Air Forces. Although the design was conceptually advanced, it was beset by numerous problems and never approached its anticipated level of performance. The project was cancelled after the sole completed prototype was destroyed by an engine fire.

Jan. 7, 1785: The English Channel is crossed for the first time by air as Jean-Pierre Blanchard and John Jeffries fly their hydrogen balloon from Dover, England, to a forest near Calais, France. Blanchard was awarded a substantial pension by Louis XVI, and king ordered the balloon and boat be hung up in the church of Église Notre-Dame de Calais. Jeffries was a Boston physician, scientist, and a military surgeon with the British Army in Nova Scotia and New York during the American Revolution. Jeffries lived in England from 1779 to 1790. Despite being named in the Massachusetts Banishment Act, he returned to private practice in Boston, staying there until his death in 1819.

Jan. 7, 1934: The Curtiss XF13C (Model 70), a U.S. prototype carrier-based High Wing monoplane fighter aircraft with a manually retractable landing gear and an enclosed cockpit, makes its first flight. The aircraft was designed to facilitate conversions from biplane to monoplane and vice versa. The XF13C was a naval fighter featuring an all-metal construction, with a semi-monocoque fuselage, manually retractable landing gear and an enclosed cockpit. The U.S. Navy bought a prototype, designated XF13C-1 when in monoplane configuration, and XF13C-2 when a biplane. The XF13C first flew in 1934 with good results realized in tests. In 1935, the aircraft received a more powerful engine and modifications to the overly tall tailplanes. The designation was changed to XF13C-3 for more flight testing. No production orders were received for the Curtis XF13C, but the aircraft continued to fly for NACA in experimental work.