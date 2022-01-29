On This Date

Jan. 29, 1949: A Convair B-36B, piloted by Maj. Stephen Dillon, established a record bomb lift by taking a pair of dummy 42,000-pound “Grand Slam” bombs aloft at Muroc Air Force Base. Calif. The first bomb was released at an altitude of 35,000 feet, the second from 40,000 feet.

Jan. 29, 1987: The U.S. National Park Service awarded Rogers Dry Lake at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., National Historic Landmark status in a ceremony conducted at the site of the future Air Force Flight Test Museum. Ceremonies were also held dedicating the site as the Gen. James H. “Jimmy” Doolittle Airpark. In this photograph are AFFTC Commander Maj. Gen. William Twinting, Foundation Corresponding Secretary Martha Ettinger, Foundation President, retired U.S. Air Force Col., William J. “Pete” Knight, and Museum Curator, retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Doug Nelson unveiling the plaque dedicating the Jimmy Doolittle Airpark.

Jan. 30, 1930: The Boeing XP-15, an American prototype monoplane fighter, made its first flight. Thie aircraft was essentially a monoplane version of the Boeing P-12, differing in having the lower wing omitted and in having all-metal construction as well as altered ailerons. The XP-15 had a split-axle undercarriage and a tail wheel. Boeing numbered the craft as its Model 202; while the United States Army accepted it for testing and designated it as XP-15, they never actually purchased it, and it retained its civil registration of X-270V. The XP-15 first flew in January 1930 when it was discovered that the vertical stabilizer (a P-12C type) needed to be larger in order to compensate for the single wing. Initial testing showed a top speed to 178 mph, but with enlarged tail surfaces and a Townend cowling, it recorded 190 mph at 8,000 ft. The aircraft performed poorly, with a poor rate of climb and a high landing speed. The USAAC did not order the aircraft for production and on February 7, 1931, the prototype was destroyed when a propeller blade failed and the engine tore loose from its mounts. The U.S,. Navy was offered the similar Model 205, and it first flew in February 1930. One was bought by the Navy as the XF5B-1, but by the time flight testing was complete in 1932, other aircraft were ordered instead.

Jan. 30, 1933: The Curtiss T-32 Condor II, an American biplane twin engine airliner and bomber aircraft, made its first flight. The Condor II was a two-bay biplane of mixed construction with a single vertical stabilizer and rudder, and retractable landing gear. It was powered by two Wright Cyclone radial engines. Following the first flight, a production batch of 21 aircraft was then built. The production aircraft were fitted out as 12-passenger luxury night sleeper transports. They entered service with Eastern Air Transport and American Airways, forerunners of Eastern Air Lines and American Airlines, on regular night services for the next three years. Two modified T-32s were bought by the United States Army Air Corps (designated YC-30) for use as executive transports. One Condor was converted with extra fuel tanks and used by the 1939–1941 United States Antarctic Service Expedition, and, unique for a Condor, had a fixed undercarriage to allow use on floats or skis. Some aircraft were later modified to AT-32 standard with variable-pitch propellers and improved engine nacelles. The AT-32D variant could be converted from sleeper configuration to daytime use with 15 seats. Four T-32s operating in the United Kingdom were pressed into service with the Royal Air Force at the outbreak of World War II. Eight bomber variants (BT-32) were built with manually operated machine gun turrets in the nose and above the rear fuselage. All these aircraft were exported. A military cargo version (CT-32) was also built for Argentina. It had a large loading door on the starboard side of the fuselage.

Jan. 31, 1918: The Curtiss R-6 twin-float seaplane becomes the first U.S.-built airplane to operate overseas with American forces at Naval Base 13, Ponta Delgado, in the Azores.

Jan. 31, 1958: The North American T-2 Buckeye, a U.S. Navy intermediate training aircraft intended to introduce student Naval Aviators to jets, made its first flight. The Buckeye entered service in 1959, and was replaced by the McDonnell Douglas T-45 Goshawk in 2008. Every jet-qualified Naval Aviator and virtually every Naval Flight Officer from the late 1950s until 2004 received training in the T-2 Buckeye, a length of service spanning four decades. The aircraft first exited the Naval Aviator strike pipeline (where it saw its final carrier landings) in 2004, and the Naval Flight Officer tactical jet pipeline in 2008. In the Naval Aviator strike pipeline syllabus and the Naval Flight Officer strike and strike fighter pipeline syllabi, the T-2 has been replaced by the near-sonic McDonnell Douglas T-45 Goshawk (the U.S. Navy version of the BAE Systems Hawk), which is more comparable to other high-performance, subsonic trainers, or the supersonic U.S. Air Force Northrop T-38 Talon. More recently, the T-2 has been used as a director aircraft for aerial drones. Several T-2 Buckeyes, although still retaining their U.S. Navy markings, are now registered as civilian-owned aircraft with FAA “N” numbers; they regularly appear at air shows.

Jan. 31, 1958: The United States joined the space race when Explorer 1 was launched into orbit on Jan. 31, 1958. The satellite lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida under the direction of legendary German-born scientist Dr. Wernher Von Braun. Explorer 1, which was 80 inches long and 6.25 inches in diameter, revolved around Earth in a looping orbit that took it as close as 220 miles from Earth and as far away as 1,563 miles. Explorer orbited the Earth more than 58,000 times before burning up on March 31, 1970.

Jan. 31, 1961: The Mercury-Redstone 2 (MR-2) launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on a suborbital test flight. This flight, with Ham the Chimp on board, was the test flight of the Mercury-Redstone Launch Vehicle just prior to the first crewed American space mission in Project Mercury. The capsule and Ham, the first great ape in space, landed safely in the Atlantic Ocean 16 minutes and 39 seconds after launch. Ham’s name is an acronym for the laboratory that prepared him for his historic mission — the Holloman Aerospace Medical Center, located at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. His name was also in honor of the commander of Holloman Aeromedical Laboratory, Lt. Col. Hamilton “Ham” Blackshear. Beginning in July 1959, the two-year-old chimpanzee was trained under the direction of neuroscientist Joseph V. Brady at Holloman Air Force Base Aero Medical Field Laboratory to do simple, timed tasks in response to electric lights and sounds. During his pre-flight training, Ham was taught to push a lever within five seconds of seeing a flashing blue light; failure to do so resulted in an application of a light electric shock to the soles of his feet, while a correct response earned him a banana pellet. The results from his test flight led directly to the mission Alan Shepard made on May 5, 1961, aboard Freedom 7.

On Jan. 31, 1961, Ham was secured in a Project Mercury mission designated MR-2 and launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a suborbital flight. Ham’s vital signs and tasks were monitored by sensors and computers on Earth. The capsule suffered a partial loss of pressure during the flight, but Ham’s space suit prevented him from suffering any harm. Ham’s lever-pushing performance in space was only a fraction of a second slower than on Earth, demonstrating that tasks could be performed in space. Following splashdown, Ham and the capsule were recovered by the USS Donner. His only physical injury was a bruised nose.

On April 5, 1963, Ham was transferred to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. where he lived for 17 years, before joining a small group of chimps at North Carolina Zoo on Sept. 25, 1980. Ham died on Jan. 19, 1983.



Jan. 31, 1964: Concurrent systems evaluation and performance tests began on the YAT-37D. The aircraft was a T-37B modified for the ground attack role. According to the Edwards History Office, tests revealed that the light twin-jet aircraft would possess a short turnaround time and be relatively easy to maintain in combat, but would have a small radius of action.

Jan. 31, 1971: AT 4:03 a.m., EST, Apollo 14 lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Mission commander was Capt. Alan Shepard; command module pilot was Col. Stuart Roosa; and the lunar module pilot was Capt. Edgar Mitchell. This was the eighth manned mission for the Apollo program, and the third to land on the surface of the Moon. Shepard had already flown into space as part of Mercury program, flying on Freedom 7 on May 5, 1961. This was the first and only space flight of Roosa and Mitchell.

Jan. 31, 1977: The first Space Shuttle orbiter, Enterprise, arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. As many in the Antelope Valley witnessed, it was conveyed at 3-mph from Rockwell International’s assembly facility in Palmdale aboard a 90-wheel transporter. The unpowered version of the Shuttle was housed at Dryden Flight Research Center, in preparation for a series of ground, captive- and free-flight tests prior to the space launch program.

Feb. 1, 1911: Burgess and Curtiss becomes the U.S.’s first licensed aircraft manufacturer, receiving a license to build Wright aircraft from the Wright Brothers, who held several key aeronautical patents. The business was incorporated in 1910 as the “Burgess Company and Curtis, Inc.” The company was an offshoot of the W. Starling Burgess Shipyard, of Marblehead, Mass.

In the same month, the organization became the Burgess Company, a name change to avoid confusion with the Curtiss Aeroplane and Engine Company. The Burgess Company was acquired on Feb. 10, 1914 by the Curtiss Aeroplane and Motor Company. The Burgess Company then operated as a manufacturing subsidiary, producing Curtiss’s naval training aircraft in late 1916 and continued to produce these aircraft under the Burgess name during World War I until its main production facility was totally destroyed by fire on Nov. 8, 1918. The company provided seaplanes and other aircraft to the military.

Feb. 1, 1933: The Boeing XF6B made its first flight. The aircraft was Boeing’s last biplane design for the U.S. Navy. Only the one prototype, Model 236, was ever built; although first flying in early 1933, it rammed into a crash barrier in 1936 and the design was not pursued further. Ordered by the U.S. Navy in June 1931, the fighter aircraft was a derivative of the Boeing F4B; it was almost entirely of metal construction, with only the wings still fabric-covered. The intended role of this design turned out to be uncertain. While its rugged construction was capable of withstanding high g-forces, it weighed in at 3,704 pounds (700 pounds more than the F4B), and did not have the maneuverability needed in a fighter aircraft. It was, however, suitable as a fighter-bomber, and in March 1934 the prototype was redesignated XBFB-1 in recognition of its qualities. Even so, various ideas were tried to improve its fighter qualifications, such as an improved engine cowling, streamlining around the landing gear, and even a three-bladed propeller (two-bladed props being standard). Performance of the Boeing XF6B remained unsatisfactory, with the U.S. Navy instead opting for the Curtiss F11C Goshawk.

Feb. 1, 1943: During World War II, one of America’s most highly decorated military units, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, made up almost exclusively of Japanese-Americans, was authorized. Beginning in 1944, the regiment fought primarily in the European Theater, in particular Italy, southern France, and Germany. The 442nd Regiment is the most decorated unit for its size in U.S. military history. The unit earned more than 18,000 awards in less than two years, including more than 4,000 Purple Hearts and 4,000 Bronze Star Medals. The unit was awarded eight Presidential Unit Citations (five earned in one month). Twenty-one of its members were awarded Medals of Honor.

Feb. 1, 1950: Eight Grumman F9F “Panthers” land on the USS Valley Forge to complete the first aircraft carrier night landing trials by jets.

Feb. 1, 1956: The first rocket sled run was made at the High Speed Track at Edwards AFB, Calif., to test the effects of supersonic rain erosion on missile radomes and various radome materials. Test items in the series included domes for the F-102, and the Falcon and Bomarc missiles.

Feb. 1, 1975: Air Force Maj. Roger J. Smith, a test pilot with the F-15 Joint Test Force at Edwards AFB, Calif., flew the McDonnell Douglas F-15A-6-MC (tail number) 72-0119, Streak Eagle, to its eighth Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) and U.S. National Aeronautic Association time-to-altitude record. From brake release at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., at 913 feet above sea level, the F-15 reached 98,425 feet in 3 minutes, 27.799 seconds. This was the eighth time-to-altitude record set by Streak Eagle in 17 days.

Feb. 1, 2001: The NEAR-Shoemaker was the first spacecraft specifically designed to study an asteroid. In this case, the asteroid was Eros, the closest asteroid to Earth. As NEAR descended onto Eros, it sent back dozens of high-resolution pictures. Even though NEAR was not designed to land on an asteroid, NASA decided to do so. It touched down and sent back data, until its final signal on Feb. 28, 2001.

Feb. 1, 2003: The Space Shuttle Columbia was destroyed on reentry, killing all seven astronauts on board. Columbia launched Jan. 16, 2003, for mission STS-107. During launch, Columbia’s 28th mission, a piece of the spray-applied polyurethane foam insulation broke off from the Space Shuttle external tank and struck the reinforced carbon–carbon leading edge of the orbiter’s left wing. Similar foam shedding had occurred during previous shuttle launches, causing damage that ranged from minor to nearly catastrophic, but some engineers suspected that the damage to Columbia was more serious. Before reentry, NASA managers had limited the investigation, reasoning that the crew could not have fixed the problem if it had been confirmed. When Columbia reentered the atmosphere of Earth, the damage allowed hot atmospheric gases to penetrate the heat shield and destroy the internal wing structure, which caused the spacecraft to become unstable and break apart. After the disaster, Space Shuttle flight operations were suspended for more than two years, as they had been after the Challenger disaster. Construction of the International Space Station was put on hold; the station relied entirely on the Russian Roscosmos State Space Corporation for resupply for 29 months until Shuttle flights resumed with STS-114, and for crew rotation for 41 months until STS-121.

NASA ultimately made several technical and organizational changes, including adding a thorough on-orbit inspection to determine how well the shuttle’s thermal protection system (TPS) had endured the ascent, and keeping a designated rescue mission ready in case irreparable damage was found. Except for one final mission to repair the Hubble Space Telescope, subsequent shuttle missions were flown only to the ISS so that the crew could use it as a haven if damage to the orbiter prevented safe reentry.

The astronauts on board were: Commander Rick D. Husband, a U.S. Air Force colonel and mechanical engineer, who piloted a previous shuttle during the first docking with the International Space Station (STS-96); Pilot William C. McCool, a U.S. Navy commander; Payload commander Michael P. Anderson, a U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, physicist, and mission specialist who was in charge of the science mission and was on his second mission altogether (his first being STS-89); Payload specialist Ilan Ramon, a colonel in the Israeli Air Force and the first Israeli astronaut; Mission specialist Kalpana Chawla, aerospace engineer who was on her second space mission (her first being STS-87); Mission specialist David M. Brown, a U.S. Navy captain trained as an aviator and flight surgeon tasked with working on scientific experiments; and Mission specialist Laurel Blair Salton Clark, a U.S. Navy captain and flight surgeon. Clark worked on biological experiments.

Feb. 2, 1944: The Republic XP-72, an American prototype interceptor fighter developed as a progression of the P-47 Thunderbolt design, made its first flight. The XP-72 was designed around the Pratt & Whitney R-4360 Wasp Major 28-cylinder air-cooled radial engine, with a supercharger mounted behind the pilot and driven by an extension shaft from the engine. The armament consisted of six 50 caliber wing-mounted machine guns and underwing racks for two 1,000-pound bombs. The XP-72 development paralleled that of another Republic design, the XP-69 that was to be powered by an experimental 42-cylinder Wright R-2160 liquid-cooled inline radial engine, mounted in the nose of the aircraft and driving contra-rotating propellers. The XP-69 was intended for high altitude operations and featured a pressurized cockpit and armament of two 37 mm cannon and four 50 caliber machine guns. As the XP-72 displayed greater promise than the XP-69, the XP-69 was cancelled on May 11, 1943 and an order for two XP-72 prototypes was placed on June 18, 1943. As the XP-72 displayed exceptional performance during flight tests, an order for 100 production aircraft was awarded. The order included an alternate armament configuration of four 37 mm cannon. By this time, World War II had progressed to where the need was for long-range escort fighters and not high-speed interceptors. Furthermore, the advent of the new turbojet-powered interceptors showed greater promise for the interceptor role. Thus, the production order for the P-72 was cancelled.

Feb. 2, 1974: The YF-16 made its ‘official’ first flight at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., with General Dynamics test pilot Phil Oestricher in the cockpit. The aircraft flew for 90 minutes at 30,000 feet and at a speed of 460 mph. The aircraft’s ‘unofficial’ first flight occurred on Jan. 20, 1974, however. Oestricher was scheduled to undertake a high-speed taxi test of the YF-16. At the time, the fly-by-wire technology used in the cockpit was brand new. During the taxi test, Oestricher made what he thought were small control-stick inputs to the new system. However, his handling of the controls was more than anticipated. Struggling to bring the aircraft under control, and to avoid a crash, he decided it was safer to just lift off and regain control of the aircraft in the air. This decision resulted in a go-round flight, and safe landing.

In November 2006, NASA’s Dryden Flight Research Center obtained an MQ-9 (and mobile ground control station), named Ikhana, for the Suborbital Science Program within the Science Mission Directorate. In 2007, Ikhana was used to survey the Southern California wildfires, supporting firefighter deployments based upon the highest need. The California Office of Emergency Services requested NASA support for the Esperanza Fire, and the General Atomics Altair was launched less than 24 hours later on a 16-hour mission to map the fire’s perimeter. The fire mapping research is a joint project with NASA and the U.S. Forest Service. In this photograph, Ikhana flies a research mission over Southern California.

Feb. 3, 1928: The Boeing F3B made its first flight. Designed by the company as its Model 74, the plane was an incremental improvement over the F2B. The Navy-designated prototype XF3B-1 still had the tapered wings of the F2B, for instance, but was built as a single-float seaplane using the FB-5 undercarriage. However, the growing use of aircraft carriers took away most of the need for floating fighters, and by the time other test results had been taken into account, the production F3B-1 (Model 77) had a larger upper wing that was slightly swept back and a redesigned tail with surfaces made from corrugated aluminum. It also eliminated the spreader bar arrangement of the undercarriage and revised the vertical tail shape. Following its first flight, Boeing was awarded a contract for 73 more aircraft. F3Bs served as fighter-bombers for some four years with the squadrons VF-2B aboard USS Langley, VB-2B aboard USS Saratoga (later VF-6B), and VB-1B on USS Lexington. The aircraft remained in first-line service to 1932 and were then retained as “hacks” (command and staff transports) for several more years.

Feb. 3, 1943: Robert Chilton, a North American Aviation test pilot, made the first flight of the first production P-51A Mustang. The aircraft was one of 1,200 the U.S. Army Air Corps had ordered on June 23, 1942. Following the introduction of the Merlin-powered P-51B, the number of P-51As ordered was reduced to 310. The Mustang had been designed and built by North American Aviation, Inc., as a fighter for the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force. Two Mustang Mk.I airplanes, the fourth and the 10th from the RAF production line, had been given to the U.S. Army Air Corps for evaluation and designated XP-51, serial numbers 41-038 and 41-039. Prior to this, the Air Corps had ordered 150 P-51 fighters, but these were Mustang Mk.I models to be turned over to England under Lend-Lease.

Feb. 3, 1964: The Federal Aviation Agency launched “Operation Bongo Mark 2” to investigate the effects of supersonic flight. For six months, Oklahoma City was subjected to eight booms per day, starting at 7 a.m. The Air Force used F-104 fighter and B-58 bomber aircraft to produce the booms, along with the occasional F-101 and F-106.]

Oklahoma City’s population was perceived to be relatively tolerant of such an experiment, as it had an economic dependency on the nearby Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center and Tinker Air Force Base; and, in fact, the local Chamber of Commerce threw a celebratory dinner when Oklahoma was selected. Despite this, the testing was stopped early, in the wake of damage complaints. Although the final report said that “the overwhelming majority felt they could learn to live with the numbers and kinds of booms experienced,” there were 9,594 complaints of damage to buildings, 4,629 formal damage claims, and 229 claims for a total of $12,845.32, mostly for broken glass and cracked plaster. The FAA rejected 94 percent of all the claims it received, fueling a rising tide of anger that soared even after the experiment’s conclusion.

Feb. 3, 1994: The space shuttle Discovery lifted off, carrying Sergei Krikalev, the first Russian cosmonaut to fly aboard a U.S. spacecraft. The mission, STS-60, carried the Wake Shield Facility experiment and a SPACEHAB module into orbit, and carried out a live bi-directional audio and downlink link-up with the cosmonauts aboard the Russian space station Mir. Krikalev later flew on Space Shuttle Endeavour (STS-88), Dec. 4-15, 1998, which was the first International Space Station assembly mission. He was also a member of the Expedition 1 crew, the first crew on the ISS, and was commander of Expedition 11 in 2005.

Feb. 3, 1995: Space Shuttle Discovery lifted off on the second mission of the U.S. Russian Shuttle-Mir Program. This was the first shuttle flight to be piloted by a woman – Eileen M. Collins. In recognition of her achievement as the first female Shuttle Pilot, she received the Harmon Trophy. Discovery landed at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 11, 1995.

Feb. 4, 1941: The United Service Organization (USO) is founded. The USO sought to be the GI’s “home away from home” and began a tradition of entertaining the troops that continues today. Involvement in the USO was one of the many ways in which the nation had come together to support the war effort, with nearly 1.5 million people having volunteered their services in some way. The USO initially disbanded in 1947, but was revived in 1950 for the Korean War, after which it continued, also providing peacetime services. During the Vietnam War, USO social facilities were sometimes located in combat zones. The USO has more than 200 locations around the world in 14 countries (including the U.S.) and 27 states.

Feb. 4, 1945: President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began a wartime conference at Yalta. The aim of the conference was to shape a post-war peace that represented not just a collective security order, but a plan to give self-determination to the liberated peoples of post-Nazi Europe. The meeting was intended mainly to discuss the re-establishment of the nations of war-torn Europe. However, within a few short years, with the Cold War dividing the continent, Yalta became a subject of intense controversy.

Feb. 4, 1946: The Republic XF-12 Rainbow, an American four-engine, all-metal prototype reconnaissance aircraft, made its first flight. Like most large aircraft of the era, it used radial engines, specifically Pratt & Whitney R-4360 Wasp Major corncob engines. The XF-12 was referred to as “flying on all fours” meaning: four engines, 400 mph cruise, 4,000 mile-range, at 40,000 feet. The aircraft was designed to maximize aerodynamic efficiency. Although innovative, the jet engine and the end of World War II made it obsolete, and it therefore did not enter production.

Feb. 4, 1948: Douglas pilot John F. Martin made the first flight of the Douglas D-558-2 Skyrocket at Muroc Army Airfield in California. The aircraft, equipped only with the jet engine, was launched from underneath its B-29 mothership. The goals of the program were to investigate the characteristics of swept-wing aircraft at transonic and supersonic speeds with particular attention to pitch-up (un-commanded rotation of the nose of the aircraft upwards), a problem prevalent in high-speed service aircraft of that era, particularly at low speeds during takeoff and landing, and in tight turns. The “-2” in the aircraft’s designation referred to the fact that the Skyrocket was the phase-two version of what had originally been conceived as a three-phase program. The phase-one aircraft, the D-558-1, was jet powered and had straight wings. The third phase, which never came to fruition, would have involved constructing a mock-up of a combat type aircraft embodying the results from the testing of the phase one and two aircraft. The eventual D-558-3 design, which was never built, was for a hypersonic aircraft similar to the North American X-15. Three D-558-2 Skyrockets were built: aircraft one completed 123 flghts, aircraft two completed 103 flights, and aircraft number three completed 87 flights. The third aircraft is on display in the grounds of Antelope Valley College, Lancaster, Calif.

Feb. 4, 1969: The North American XB-70 Valkyrie, tail number 62-0001, made its final flight. The aircraft, with NASA test pilot Fitz Fulton and Air Force Lt. Col. Emil Sturmthal, were the crew for the flight from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio. Upon arrival at Wright-Patt, Fulton closed out the plane’s log book and handed it over to the curator of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The Mach 3+ prototype strategic bomber and high-speed, high-altitude research airplane had completed 83 flights for a total of 160 hours, 16 minutes of flight time.

Feb. 4, 2011: Northrop Grumman’s X-47B, an American demonstration Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle, made its first flight at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The X-47B project began as part of DARPA’s J-UCAS program, and subsequently became part of the U.S. Navy’s Unmanned Combat Air System Demonstration (UCAS-D) program. The X-47B is a tailless jet-powered blended-wing-body aircraft capable of semi-autonomous operation and aerial refueling. The X-47B first flew in 2011, and as of 2015, its two active demonstrators have undergone extensive flight and operational integration testing, having successfully performed a series of land- and carrier-based demonstrations. In August 2014, the US Navy announced that it had integrated the X-47B into carrier operations alongside manned aircraft, and by May 2015 the aircraft’s primary test program was declared complete.

In February 2015, the Navy stated that the competition for private tenders for constructing the UCLASS fleet would begin in 2016, with the aircraft expected to enter service in the early 2020s. Reportedly, despite the X-47B’s success in test flights, Navy officials were concerned that it would be too costly and insufficiently stealthy for the needs of the UCLASS project. In April 2015, it was reported that the X-47B demonstrators would become museum exhibits upon the completion of their flight testing. In June 2015, Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus stated that the X-47B test program should continue but that Northrop Grumman should not gain an unfair advantage in the competition for the UCLASS contract. In July 2015, the Navy stated that the X-47B demonstrators would remain in flying condition rather than being converted to museum exhibits, allowing for a variety of follow-on evaluations. In January 2017 the first X-47B departed NAS Patuxent River, Md., for a cross country trip back to Northrop Grumman’s manufacturing facility in Palmdale, Calif. However, Northrop Grumman announced on Oct. 25, 2017, that it was withdrawing its X-47B from the MQ-25 competition, saying the company would have been unable to execute the program under the terms of the service’s request for proposals.