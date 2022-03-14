fbpx
Business

QinetiQ to provide uncrewed aerial target services for Japan

by Aerotech News & Review

QinetiQ has signed a contract to use uncrewed aerial targets for anti-aircraft firing training with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.

This is the first time QinetiQ has sold aerial targets to Japan, however this contract is the result of more than 20 years of successfully delivering maritime uncrewed target services, including the use of the Barracuda maritime target to Japan’s Maritime Force and Japan’s Air Defense Force.

The contract with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force — the service responsible for land warfare in Japan — will see QinetiQ set the program for the customer’s aerial targets being operated for anti-aircraft firing training, through the delivery of the Banshee Jet 80+, logistics support, spare parts and other related consumables for the Banshee target.

The operation of the targets for anti-aircraft firing training will start in the summer of 2023.

