For the first time in history, a B-2 Spirit piloted by Airmen from the 419th Flight Test Squadron, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., conducted a special flyover over San Diego in honor of the late Brig. Gen. Robert Cardenas.

The B-2 Spirit was specifically chosen due to Brig. Gen. Cardenas unique role in flying the original flying wing, the YB-49.

Thank you for your dedication to the pioneering mission of flight test.