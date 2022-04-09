On This Date

April 9, 1942: U.S. forces on the Bataan Peninsula on the main Philippine island of Luzon surrendered to the Japanese. Approximately 75,000 Filipino and American troops on Bataan were forced to make an arduous 65-mile march to prison camps. The marchers made the trek in intense heat and were subjected to harsh treatment by Japanese guards. Thousands perished in what became known as the Bataan Death March. This photograph shows American survivors of the Battle of Bataan under Japanese guard before the march.

April 9, 1959: NASA announces the selection of the United States’ first seven astronauts, which the news media quickly dub the “Mercury Seven.” The seven original U.S. astronauts were: Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard, and Deke Slayton. The Mercury Seven created a new profession in the United States, and established the image of the American astronaut for decades to come. All of the Mercury Seven eventually flew in space. They piloted the six spaceflights of the Mercury program that had an astronaut on board from May 1961 to May 1963, and members of the group flew on all of the NASA human spaceflight programs of the 20th century—Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, and the Space Shuttle. Shepard became the first American to enter space in 1961, and later walked on the Moon on Apollo 14 in 1971. Grissom flew the first manned Gemini mission in 1965, but died in 1967 in the Apollo 1 fire; the others all survived past retirement from service. Schirra flew Apollo 7 in 1968, the first crewed Apollo mission, in Grissom’s place. Slayton, grounded with an atrial fibrillation, ultimately flew on the Apollo–Soyuz Test Project in 1975. The first American in orbit in 1962, Glenn flew on the Space Shuttle Discovery in 1998 to become, at age 77, the oldest person to fly in space. He was the last living member of the Mercury Seven when he died in 2016 at age 95.

April 9, 1967: The Boeing 737, with Brien Wygle and Lew Wallick at the controls, made its first flight. After several test flights the FAA issued Type Certificate A16WE certifying the 737-100 for commercial flight on Dec. 15, 1967. It was the first aircraft to have, as part of its initial certification, approval for Category II approaches, which refers to a precision instrument approach and landing with a decision height between 98 to 197 feet. Launch customer Lufthansa received its first aircraft on Dec. 28, 1967, and on Feb. 10, 1968, became the first non-American airline to launch a new Boeing aircraft. Lufthansa was the only significant customer to purchase the 737-100 and only 30 aircraft were produced.

April 9, 1969: The first UK-assembled Concorde (G-BSST) makes its maiden flight from Filton to RAF Fairford. Its final flight was on March 4, 1976, and it now sits in the Fleet Air Arm Museum at Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton. It had made 438 flights (836 hours), of which 196 were supersonic.

April 10, 1959: Northrop test pilot Lewis A. Nelson made the first takeoff of the prototype YT-38-5-NO Talon, serial number 58-1191, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. A private venture by Northrop, the Talon was designed by a team led by Edgar Schmued, famous for his work on the North American Aviation P-51 Mustang, F-86 Sabre and the F-100 Super Sabre. The Talon is a twin-engine advanced trainer capable of supersonic speeds. More than 5,500 hours of wind tunnel testing was performed before the airplane’s final configuration was determined. After testing, the two YT-38s were modified to the YT-38A configuration. The modified aircraft was accepted by the United States Air Force and ordered into production as the T-38A Talon. The T-38 was the world’s first supersonic flight trainer.

April 10, 1973: The Boeing T-43 made its first flight. The T-43 is a modified Boeing 737-200 that was used by the U.S. Air Force for training navigators, now known as combat systems officers. Informally referred to as the Gator (an abbreviation of “navigator”) and “Flying Classroom,” 19 of these aircraft were delivered to the Air Training Command at Mather Air Force Base, Calif., during 1973 and 1974. The T-43 was retired by the Air Education and Training Command in 2010 after 37 years of service. Externally, the T-43 differs from the civilian aircraft by having more antennas and fewer windows.

April 11, 1970: At 2:13 p.m., EST, Apollo 13 launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission was the seventh manned mission ofhte Apollo program, and was to be the third manned lunar landing. In command was U.S. Navy Capt. James A. Lovell, Jr., the command module pilot was John L. “Jack” Swigert, Jr., and the Lunar Module Pilot was NASA astronaut Fred W. Haise, Jr.

April 11, 1975: This was the only time the five-ship fleet of NASA Dryden’s F-104 Starfighters was airborne at the same time. Pilots were: F-104N #811-Bill Dana; F-104N #812-Tom McMurtry; F-104A #818-Einar Enevoldson; F-104A #820-Gary Krier; and F-104B #819-Fitz Fulton and Ray Young.

April 11, 1992: The C-17 Globemaster III successfully completed its first in-flight refueling mission, receiving fuel from a KC-135 over Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

April 12, 1918: Allan and Malcolm Loughead, owners of the Loughead Aircraft Manufacturing Company of Santa Barbara, Calif., set speed and distance records as they flew their twin-engine, 10-place F-1 flying boat from Santa Barbara to San Diego. The F-1 traveled 211 miles in 3 hours, 1 minute. Designed by friend and employee “Jack” Northrop, and built in a garage on State Street, the F-1 was launched on a wooden ramp at West Beach. The airplane was intended for the U.S. Navy, but the end of World War I ended the requirement for new airplanes.



April 12, 1961: The Soviet Union launched the Vostok 3KA-3 (Vostok 1) spacecraft from Baikonur Cosmodrome. Aboard was Yuri Gagarin, the first human to travel into space, using the call sign Kedr. The five first-stage engines fired until the first separation event, when the four side-boosters fell away, leaving the core engine. The core stage then separated while the rocket was in a suborbital trajectory, and the upper stage carried it to orbit. Once the upper stage finished firing, it separated from the spacecraft, which orbited for 108 minutes before returning to Earth in Kazakhstan. Gagarin became the first human to orbit the Earth. “The feeling of weightlessness was somewhat unfamiliar compared with Earth conditions. Here, you feel as if you were hanging in a horizontal position in straps. You feel as if you are suspended”, Gagarin wrote in his post-flight report. He also wrote in his autobiography released the same year that he sang the tune “The Motherland Hears, The Motherland Knows” re-entry.

April 12, 1963: At Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jacqueline Cochran established a Fédération Aéronautique Internationale World Speed Record when she flew a two-place Lockheed TF-104G Starfighter, FAA registration N104L, over a 15/25-kilometer straight course at an average speed of 1,273.115 mph. In her autobiography, Cochran wrote: “Picture in your mind a rectangular tunnel, 300 feet high, a quarter of a mile wide, and extending 20 miles long through the air at an altitude of 35,000 feet. I had to fly through that tunnel at top speed without touching a side. There were no walls to see but radar and ground instruments let me know my mistakes immediately. Up there at 35,000 feet the temperature would be about 45 degrees below zero. Not pleasant but perfect for what I was doing. Inside the plane you are hot because of the friction of speeding through the air like that. The cockpit was air-conditioned, but when you descend, things happen so fast the plane’s air-cooling system can’t keep up with it. I was always hot and perspiring back on the ground.”

The aircraft was retained by Lockheed for use as a customer demonstrator to various foreign governments. In 1965 it was sold to Royal Dutch Air Force. In 1980 it went to the Turkish Air Force until it retired in 1989.

April 12, 1981: Space Shuttle Columbia launched from Florida on mission STS-1, the first Space Shuttle mission. Piloted by astronauts John Young and Robert Crippen, the two-day mission tested equipment on board the shuttle.

April 12, 1988: The F-15 Combined Test Force began evaluation of an F100-PW-229 engine mounted in the left engine bay of an F-15A Eagle. Pratt & Whitney developed the new engine to compete against the General Electric F110-100 under the Air Force Improved Performance Engine program. An improved digital electronic engine control unit and increased airflow gave the new engine nearly 25 percent more thrust than the Pratt & Whitney–220 engines that were in the current F-15s.

April 13, 1931: April 13, 1931: The Boeing YB-9 made its first flight. The YB-9 was the first all-metal monoplane bomber aircraft designed for the U.S. Army Air Corps. The YB-9 was an enlarged alteration of Boeing’s Model 200 Monomail commercial transport.

Using its own money, Boeing decided to build two prototypes of its new bomber design as a private venture. The two aircraft differed only in the engines used, with the Model 214 to be powered by two liquid-cooled Curtiss V-1570-29 Conqueror engines while the Model 215 had two Pratt & Whitney R-1860 Hornet B radial engines. Both aircraft were low winged cantilever monoplanes with a slim, oval cross-section fuselage accommodating a crew of five. The pilot and co-pilot sat in separate open cockpits, with the co-pilot, who doubled as the bombardier sitting forward of the pilot. Two gunners, each armed with a single machine gun sat in nose and dorsal positions, while a radio operator sat inside the fuselage. Like the Monomail, a retractable tailwheel undercarriage was used.

The first of the two prototypes to fly was the radial powered Model 215 which, carrying civil markings and the aircraft registration X-10633, flew on April 13, 1931. It was leased to the Air Corps for testing under the designation XB-901, demonstrating a speed of 163 mph. Testing was successful, and both the XB-901 and the as-yet incomplete Model 214 were purchased as the YB-9 and Y1B-9 respectively on Aug. 13, 1931, with an order for a further five for service testing following shortly.

The Y1B-9 (Y1 indicating funding outside normal fiscal year procurement), powered by two liquid-cooled Curtiss V-1570-29 ‘Conqueror’ engines, first flew on Nov. 5, 1931. The increased power from these engines, combined with increased streamlining of the engine nacelles, increased its top speed to 173 mph. The YB-9, meanwhile, had been re-engined with more powerful Hornet Bs, demonstrating slightly better performance than the Y1B-9, which was therefore also re-engined with Hornet Bs. With the exception of the B-2 Condor, liquid-cooled engines were never used on production bombers for the United States military. The air-cooled radial engine was lighter and more reliable than the liquid-cooled engine, and less vulnerable to enemy damage.

The five Y1B-9A service test aircraft (Boeing Model 246) had the Pratt & Whitney R-1860-11 Hornet B engines which powered the re-engined YB-9 and Y1B-9 and a redesigned vertical stabilizer modeled on the 247D transport. While enclosed canopies were considered and designed, the B-9 was never fitted with them. Although it equaled the speed of all existing American fighter aircraft, no further aircraft were built, as the Glenn L. Martin Company had flown a prototype of a more advanced bomber, the XB-907, which was ordered into production as the Martin B-10.

The first of the five Y1B-9As entered service with the 20th and 49th Bombardment Squadrons, 2nd Bomb Group on Sept. 14, 1932, with all being in service by the end of March 1933. The new bomber proved impossible to intercept during air exercises in May 1932, strengthening calls for improved air defense warning systems. Two B-9s were destroyed during crashes in 1933, one of the accidents being fatal, while the remaining aircraft were gradually phased out over the next two years, with the last being withdrawn on April 26, 1935.

April 13, 1960: Maj. Robert M. White became the first U.S. Air Force test pilot to fly an X-15. Carried aloft by a Boeing NB-52A Stratofortress, serial number 52-003, the first of three X-15 hypersonic research aircraft, 56-6670, was airdropped at 0915 above Rosamond Dry Lake. White ignited the two Reaction Motors XLR-11 rocket engines and with a burn time of 4 minutes, 13.7 seconds, the X-15 accelerated to Mach 1.9 and reached 48,000 feet. Both numbers were slightly short of the planned Mach 2.0 and 50,000 feet. After 8 minutes, 52.7 seconds, Bob White and the X-15 touched down at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Over the next 32 months Bob White made 16 flights in the X-15. He was the first pilot to fly faster than Mach 4, Mach 5 and Mach 6. He flew it to Mach 6.04, 4,093 miles per hour and set a Fédération Aéronautique Internationale altitude record of 314,750 feet, for an altitude gain of 269,652 feet. White was one of four pilots awarded astronaut wings for his flights in the X-15.

April 13, 1970: Two days into their mission, the Apollo 13 crew were approximately 200,000 miles from Earth on their way to land on the Moon, when an internal explosion destroyed the Number 2 oxygen tank in the spacecraft’s Service Module. The Number 1 tank was also damaged. Two of three fuel cells that supplied electrical power to the spacecraft failed. With oxygen supplies depleted and power failing, the lunar landing mission had to be aborted, and the three-man crew evacuated the Command Module and took shelter in the Lunar Module. Although the Lunar Module was designed to support two men on the lunar surface for two days, Mission Control in Houston improvised new procedures so it could support three men for four days. The crew experienced great hardship, caused by limited power, a chilly and wet cabin and a shortage of potable water. There was a critical need to adapt the Command Module’s cartridges for the carbon dioxide scrubber system to work in the LM; the crew and mission controllers were successful in improvising a solution. The astronauts’ peril briefly renewed public interest in the Apollo program; tens of millions watched the splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean on television on April 17.

April 13, 2019: The Stratolaunch made its first flight at the Mojave Air and Space Port. The aircraft flew for 2.5 hours, achieving a speed of 164 knots and altitudes up to 17,000 feet.

April 14, 1918: The first two air victories credited to American-trained airmen of the American Expeditionary Force happened when Lt. Alan F. Winslow and Douglas Campbell of the 94th Pursuit Squadron shot down two enemy aircraft during World War I. In this photograph, Campbell is shown in the center, with Eddie Rickenbacker (left) and fellow Ace Kenneth Marr (right).

April 14, 1947: Douglas Aircraft Company test pilot “Gene” May took the Number 1 U.S. Navy/NACA/Douglas D-558-I Skystreak high-speed research aircraft, Bu. No. 37970, for its first flight at at Muroc Army Airfield (now Edwards AFB), Calif. The aircraft had been transported from the Los Angeles factory to Muroc by truck. The Skystreak was a joint U.S. Navy/National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics research aircraft designed to explore flight at high subsonic speed. The Phase I Skystreak was designed by a team led by Douglas Chief Engineer Edward Henry Heinemann. Three D-558-Is were built, followed by the Phase II, swept-wing Mach 2 D-558-II Skyrocket rocketplane.

April 14, 1981: Space Shuttle Columbia landed on Rogers Dry Lake following its first orbial mission (STS-1). Piloted by John Young and Robert Crippen (TPS Class 65A), the landing was watched by approximately 300,000 people gathered in a special viewing area on the eastern shore of the dry lake. The is marked the first flight of NASA’s Space Transportation System, and the first time an orbital vehicle had left the earth under rocket power, and returned on the wings of an aircraft.

April 15, 1935: The Douglas TBD Devastator made its first flight. It was the U.S. Navy’s first all-metal monoplane. The Devastator was an American torpedo bomber of the United States Navy. Ordered in 1934, it first flew in 1935 and entered service in 1937. At that point, it was the most advanced aircraft flying for the Navy and possibly for any navy in the world. However, the fast pace of aircraft development quickly caught up with it, and by the time of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor the TBD was already outdated. The Devastator performed well in early battles, most notably in the Battle of Coral Sea, but earned notoriety for a catastrophic performance during the Battle of Midway in which 41 Devastators recorded zero torpedo hits with only six surviving to return to their carriers. Vastly outclassed in both speed and maneuverability by the Mitsubishi Zero fighters they faced, most of the force was wiped out with little consequence except to distract the Zeros from the SBD Dauntless dive bombers that sank four carriers and a heavy cruiser. Although much of the Devastator’s dismal performance was later attributed to the many well-documented defects in the U.S. Mark 13 torpedo, the aircraft was withdrawn from frontline service after Midway, being replaced by the Grumman TBF Avenger.

April 15, 1952: Boeing’s Chief of Flight Test, Alvin M. “Tex” Johnston, and Air Force Lt. Col. Guy M. Townsend ran all eight turbojet engines to full power and released the brakes on the YB-52 Stratofortress prototype, 49-231. “With an awesome eight-engine roar, the YB-52 sprang forward, accelerating rapidly, wings curving upward as they accepted the 235,000-pound initial flight gross weight,” said Johnson. “At V2 (takeoff speed) the airplane lifted off the runway, because of the 6-degree angle of incidence of the wing, and at 11:08 a.m. we were airborne. The initial flight of the YB-52 had begun.”

The YB-52 remained over the Seattle area for approximately 40 minutes while Johnson and Townsend ran through a series of systems checks. When completed, they climbed to 25,000 feet and flew the new bomber to Larson Air Force Base at Moses Lake, Wash., where they stayed airborne for continued testing. The Stratofortress finally touched down after 3 hours, 8 minutes—the longest first flight in Boeing’s history up to that time. Johnston radioed that the airplane performed exactly as the engineers had predicted. The YB-52 had actually been ordered as the second of two XB-52s, but modifications and additional equipment installed during building resulted in enough differences to warrant a designation change. The first XB-52, 49-230, should have been the first to fly, but it was damaged during ground testing.