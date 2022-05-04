Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Austal USA, Mobile, Ala., is awarded a $230,545,382 fixed-priced incentive (firm target) contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2227 to exercise the option for the detail design and construction of Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) 16. Work will be performed in Mobile, Ala., (63 percent); Fairfax, Va., (10 percent); Novi, Mich., (10 percent); Houston, Texas (3 percent); Slidell, La., (2 percent); Franklin, Mass., (2 percent); Rhinelander, Wisc., (2 percent); and Chesapeake, Va., (1 percent); with other efforts performed at various locations throughout the U.S. (4 percent), and various locations outside the U.S. (3 percent). Work is expected to complete by October 2025. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $230,545,382 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

PacWest-Korte JV,* Temecula, Calif., is awarded an $86,414,986 firm-fixed-price contract for the base bid and Options 001 through 006 for the renovation of Bachelor Enlisted Quarters (BEQ) Building 2701 at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington. The work to be performed provides for repair and renovation of BEQ Wings C, D, and E, as well as site improvement work under base bid; construction of new Parking Lot A under Option 001; construction of new Parking Lot B under Option 002: repair BEQ Wings A and B under Option 003; repair existing Parking Lots C and D under Option 004; construction of new courtyard under Option 005; and expand existing Parking Lots C and D under Option 006. Work will be performed in Whidbey Island, Wash., and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $86,414,986 are obligated on this award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the solicitation module within Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment with two proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest, Silverdale, Wash., is the contracting activity (N44255-22-C-1500).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Syracuse, N.Y., is awarded a $10,574,736 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to the previously awarded delivery order (N00024-19-F-6201) under indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00024-19-D-6200 for design, prototyping, and qualification testing of submarine electronic warfare equipment. Work will be performed in Syracuse, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by February 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,574,736, will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Toyon Research Corp.,* Goleta, Calif., is awarded a $9,110,216 firm-fixed-price order (N6833522F0008) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6833517G0026). This order provides for analysis tools and performance analysis to support the E-2D aircraft and provide support equipment for E-2D performance analysis. Additionally, this order provides two E-2D Delta System Software Configuration (DSSC)-4 mission computer upgrade kits to support analysis of E-2D DSSC-4 in an operational environment, as well as develop system requirements to update the E-2D All-source Track and ID Fuser data fusion engine to accept data from tactical information web services. This order continues efforts in support of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Topic N111-016 titled, “Optimizing Track-to-Track Data Fusion for Variable Casesî, which seeks to develop a method that would analyze different approaches of combining tracks from multiple disparate data sources and identify the approach that results in the best overall track accuracy within the processing and time constraints available. Work will be performed in Goleta, Calif., (35 percent); Melbourne, Fla., (28 percent); Dallas, Texas (26 percent); and Nashua, N.H., (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,657,586 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

Pueo-St. Michael’s JV LLC, Fredericksburg, Va., was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92400-22-D-0004) in the amount of $150,000,000 (maximum ceiling value) with a five-year ordering period to provide Special Operations Forces Enterprise Professional Services (SEPS) in multiple locations inside and outside the continental U.S. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,500 (minimum contract guarantee) were obligated at the time of award. Funding will be provided on a task order basis with an estimated ordering period expiration date of May 16, 2027. The solicitation resulting in this contract was competed amongst small disabled veteran owned small business concerns using Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 15 procedures with three proposals received. U.S. Special Operations Command Headquarters, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Eklutna Construction & Maintenance LLC, Wasilla, Alaska (FA5000-22-D-0017); Excel Construction Inc., Anchorage, Alaska (FA5000-22-D-0018); Far North Services LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (FA5000-22-D-0019); and Kuchar Construction LLC, Eagle River, Alaska (FA5000-22-D-0020), have been awarded a $30,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for exterior paint on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska. Work is expected to be completed by May 31, 2027. Fiscal 2022 operations and management funds in the amount of $2,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The 673rd Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

P&S Construction Inc., North Chelmsford, Mass., was awarded a $19,447,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of the Raymark Stormwater Pumping Station in Stratford, Connecticut. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., with an estimated completion date of June 3, 2024. Fiscal 2022 Environmental Protection Agency funds in the amount of $19,447,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Concord, Mass., is the contracting activity (W912WJ-22-C-0007).

Torch Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded an $18,267,998 modification (P00024) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0052 to provide various types of simulation support to the Systems Simulation Software and Integration Directorate. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2022 procurement, defense-wide funds; research, development, test and evaluation, defense-wide funds; and research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $18,267,998 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Ahtna Marine & Construction Co. LLC, Pompano Beach, Fla., was awarded a $12,145,650 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in at Kings Bay Base, Ga., with an estimated completion date of April 3, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $12,145,650 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (W912EP-22-C-0003).

Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

Verato Inc.,* McLean, Va., (HS0021-22-F-0018), was awarded an $8,026,416 firm-fixed-price task order against HS0021-19-A-0005 for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). The task order provides for tri-merge credit reports and credit monitoring services as part of the background investigation mission. Work will be performed in McLean, Va. This order will be funded with defense working capital funds with $2,478,155 obligated at time of award. The anticipated period of performance is from May 17, 2022, through May 16, 2023. This requirement was synopsized on the Government-wide Point of Entry website as a small business set-aside on May 1, 2019. As a result, 13 small businesses were solicited and one offer was received, which was then justified in a single source determination. DCSA Acquisition and Contracting, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

UPDATE: Fidelis Sustainability, Carson City, Nev., (SPE2DE-22-D-0019, $22,918,010), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical and surgical supplies for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-18-R-0001 and awarded May 10, 2019.

*Small business