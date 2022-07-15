Navy demonstrates new, improved breathing device for air crew training

The Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges program office (PMA-205) recently completed installation and demonstrated the new Mask on Breathing Device (MOBD) trainer July 7, 2022, at Patuxent River, Md.

The MOBD trainer allows tactical jet aviators to experience unique breathing-related distress symptoms that may occur during flight, which could lead to potential Physiological Episodes (PE), one of the Navy’s top safety concerns.

Flight Physiologist Lt. Tyler Grubic demonstrated the effect of the different breathing distress profiles on subject Electronic Warfare Systems Specialist 1 Shawn Bell. On hand for the demonstration were NAVAIR Commander Vice Adm. Carl Chebi, Deputy Program Executive Officer for Aviation Common Systems and Commercial Services Marci Spiotta and members of the PMA-205 Naval Aviation Survival Training Program (NASTP) team.

“When I speak of the importance of why we do what we do at NAVAIR this is exactly it; ensuring we prepare our naval aviators before they get to the fleet and bring our sons and daughters safely home,” said Chebi.

The NASTP team developed the MOBD trainer, which replaces and improves upon the legacy Reduced Oxygen Breathing Device by using an on-demand airflow trainer consistent with the On-Board Oxygen Generating System found in tactical aircraft.

“This groundbreaking training device enables naval aviators to recognize how they personally respond to breathing distress and allows them time to execute emergency procedures prior to becoming incapacitated” said PMA-205 Program Manager, Capt. Kevin McGee.

PMA-205 has delivered 10 MOBD devices to date. A total of 35 trainers will be installed in all eight Aviation Survival Training Centers across the country by November 2022.

About PMA-205

PMA-205 provides full life-cycle acquisition of naval aviation training platforms, general training systems, training range instrumentation systems, and distributed mission training centers to provide Navy and Marine Corps pilots, naval flight officers, aircrew, and maintainers with the training equipment required to provide superior capability and operational readiness. The program office manages flight simulators, part-task trainers, maintenance trainers, airborne and underwater training range instrumentation, threat systems, and associated curricula to ensure optimum performance for naval aviation.