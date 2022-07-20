U.S. Army

BFBC LLC, Bozeman, Mont., was awarded a $175,850,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design-build construction of a new weir opening at the site of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas Navigation System. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock, Ark., is the contracting activity (W9127S-22-F-0082).

CYONE,* Aberdeen, Md., was awarded a $23,492,705 firm-fixed-price contract for a software-only solution to meet the Support to Targeting interoperability, security, training, usability and data-management capabilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 19, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W56KGY-22-D-0006).

Bristol Harbor Group,* Bristol, R.I., was awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for assistance with vessel design and analysis services for inland and coastal vessels. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 19, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-22-D-0015).

U.S. Navy

Insitu Inc., Bingen, Wash., is awarded a $160,317,104 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides training, test and engineering, development of engineering change proposals, operations support, organizational level maintenance, field service representatives, land and ship surveys, hardware site activations, hardware installs, repairs, and development of noncommercial software and data in support of RQ-21A Blackjack and ScanEagle unmanned aircraft platforms. Work will be performed in Bingen, Wash., (88 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (12 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air System Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922D0038).

Crane Electronics Inc., Fort Walton Beach, Fla., is awarded a $9,093,558 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the upgrade of ALQ-218 Weapons Replaceable Assembly 9 power supply Navy assets. This contract covers purchases for the Navy (96 percent) and the government of Australia (4 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and is expected to be completed by July 2027. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $710,064; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,926,668; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $340,956; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $288,588 from the Royal Australian Air Force will be obligated at time of award. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N0016422DWS59).

Defense Logistics Agency

S&K Aerospace LLC, doing business as S&K, St. Ignatius, Mont., has been awarded an estimated $31,768,538 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract for integrated product support for line-side delivery of bench stock items for the maintenance/production lines at Red River Army Depot, Texarkana, Texas. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a three-year base contract with two two-year option periods, and six 30-day extensions. Location of performance is Texas, with a Sept. 20, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-22-D-0133).

*Small business