fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Business

GA-ASI to supply USMC with 8 MQ-9A Extended Range UAS

by dwgsean

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. was awarded a contract for eight MQ-9A Extended Range Unmanned Aircraft Systems as part of the ARES Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity contract on May 27, 2022.

GA-ASI anticipates awards later this year for Ground Control Systems, spares, and Ground Support Equipment as part of the first increment of the Marine Air Ground Task Force Unmanned Expeditionary Program of Record.

GA-ASI will begin first delivery of aircraft and support equipment this winter to facilitate the fleet standup in late summer 2023 for U.S. Marine Corps’ Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3 located at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. As part of the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030 efforts, VMU-3 will operate these MQ-9A ERs with their unique sensors and network capabilities to support training for the Marine Littoral Regiment.

“We look forward to rapid deployment of these MQ-9A ERs for our USMC customer,” said GA-ASI Vice President of DoD Strategic Development, Patrick Shortsleeve. “This capability will be a key ISR contributor for the Marine Air Ground Task Force – and ultimately for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command – as we pace ourselves to outmaneuver our adversaries.”

The MQ-9A Extended Range is designed with field-retrofittable capabilities such as wing-borne fuel pods and reinforced landing gear that extends the aircraft’s endurance to more than 30 hours, while further increasing its operational flexibility. It provides long-endurance, persistent surveillance capabilities, with Full-Motion Video and Synthetic Aperture Radar/Moving Target Indicator/Maritime Mode Radar. An extremely reliable aircraft, MQ-9A ER is equipped with a fault-tolerant flight control system and triple redundant avionics system architecture. It is engineered to meet and exceed manned aircraft reliability standards.

More Stories

Northrop Grumman image
Northrop Grumman and Boom Supersonic...
 By dwgsean
NASA awards launch services contract...
 By Joshua Finch and Patti Bielling | NASA
Northrop Grumman to develop satellites...
 By dwgsean
NASA graphic by Kyle Jenkins
Building the infrastructure for Advanced...
 By Teresa Whiting | NASA Armstrong
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit