U.S. Army

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, Herndon, Va., was awarded a $69,818,701 modification (P00039) to contract W911S0-18-C-0004 to provide mission support for the planning, coordination and execution of exercises conducted by the U.S. Army’s Mission Command Training Program. Work will be performed in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 14, 2023. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $69,818,701 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

Nan Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $44,698,307 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a child development center building. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of March 27, 2026. Fiscal 2023 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $44,698,307 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-23-C-0001).

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas is awarded a $35,834,613 firm-fixed-price modification (P00005) to an order (N0001921F0398) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification adds scope and increases the contract ceiling for F-35 Lightning II Lot 15-16 Batch 2 Ancillary Mission Equipment for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, non-U.S. Department of Defense partners, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $9,746,938, fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $ 5,663,940, fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,496,750, FMS customer funds in the amount of $4,809,862, and non-U.S. DoD participant funds in the amount of $12,117,124 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $26,985,285 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00010) to an order (N0001919F2972) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification adds scope for the initial and final technical directive to install the data transfer unit and Defensive Electronic Countermeasure System Replacement Phase III ARC-210 components into the CH-53K aircraft, support flight planning and testing of the components and supportability products for the U.S. Navy. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., (37 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (28 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (15 percent); Bohemia, N.Y., (11 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (5 percent); West Palm Beach, Fla., (2 percent); and Owego, N.Y., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,985,285 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $15,634,052 firm-fixed-price modification (P00086) to a previously awarded contract (N0001917C0001). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering in support of the F-35 Joint Program Office complying with the Item Unique Identification clause, Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement 252.211-7003, for delivered items of which the government’s unit acquisition cost is $5,000 or more, barring exemptions. Work will be performed Samlesbury, United Kingdom and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $7,817,026 and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,817,026 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Science Applications International Corp., doing business as SAIC, Fairfield, N.J., has been awarded an estimated $19,475,130 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract for integrated product support for line-side delivery of bench stock items for the maintenance/production lines at Anniston Army Depot, Ala. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a three-year base contract with two two-year option periods, and six 30-day extensions. Location of performance is Ala., with a Nov. 13, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-23-D-0004).