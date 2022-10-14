U.S. Air Force

L3Harris Technologies, Amityville, N.Y., has been awarded a $60,742,580 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Bomb Rack Unit 57B replacement parts in support of the F-16 weapon system. Work will be performed in Amityville, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by Oct. 4, 2027. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition and is 100 percent Foreign Military Sales. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8520-22-D-0004).

U.S. Navy

Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Defense Systems Inc., Northridge, Calif., is awarded a $35,587,641 modification (P00008) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001921C0044). This modification exercises an option to procure full rate production Lot 11 of the AGM-88E2 Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM), to include the production and delivery of AGM-88E2 AARGM All Up Round (AUR) tactical missiles; AGM-88E AARGM Captive Air Training Missiles (CATMs); AARGM guidance sections; AARGM control sections; High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM) rocket motors; HARM warheads; HARM control sections; HARM G-Code AURs; HARM G-Code CATMs; and M-Code Global Positioning System receivers, as well as associated test equipment, containers, spare and repair parts, software, and logistical and program support for the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Northridge, Calif., (60 percent); and Ridgecrest, Calif., (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $35,587,641 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Continental Maritime San Diego, San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $14,963,483 firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract action (UCA) for the USS Portland (LPD-27) fiscal 2023 selected restricted availability. This contract contains options which, if exercised, will bring the cumulative value of the contract to $38,253,995. The UCA will be definitized on or about Jan. 9, 2023. This effort is to accomplish maintenance, repair, and modernization of the USS Portland. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by October 2023. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,963,483 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition with only one offer received via the System for Award Management website. The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N55236-23-C-0001).

CCI Group LLC,* Shalimar, Fla., is awarded a $12,285,857 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded task order N6945021F0767 under previously awarded, multiple award construction contract N69450-19-D-0917 for repairs to multiple assets on the utility transmission and distribution electrical grid at Naval Submarine Base, Kings Bay, Ga.. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $12,570,488. Work will be performed in St. Mary’s, Ga., and is expected to be completed by January 2025. Fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,285,857 will be obligated at time of award, and $6,207,936 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

*Small business