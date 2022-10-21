fbpx
Defense

US Marine Corps celebrates 75th anniversary of Toys for Tots

by Aerotech News

The U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas.

This assistance includes providing day-to-day leadership and oversight of the Program, raising funds to provide toys to supplement the collections of local Toys for Tots Campaigns, to provide promotional and support material and defray the costs of conducting annual Toys for Tots Campaigns.

Other foundation support includes providing administrative, advisory, financial, logistic and promotional support to local Toys for Tots Coordinators; managing funds raised and monies donated based on the use of Toys for Tots name or logo; providing other support that the Marine Corps, as a federal agency, cannot provide; and conducting public education and information programs about Toys for Tots that call the general public to action in support of this patriotic community action program. The music within the following video production is copyright material used under contract with HookSounds contract dated Dec. 1, 2021.

