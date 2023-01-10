Ukraine troops to get Bradley Fighting Vehicles

The U.S. Defense Department will be delivering Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine in the near future, White House officials said Jan. 5, 2023.

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the Bradleys are part of a larger shipment of equipment to Ukraine that will be announced later.

The Bradleys are armored vehicles that can transport infantry in combat zones. They have both offensive and defensive capabilities and provide “a level of firepower and armor that will bring advantages on the battlefield as the Ukrainian military continues to defend their homeland,” Ryder said during a news conference.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, expecting a quick victory against the smaller country. The Ukrainian military punched well above their weight and stopping Russian pincers aimed at Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. The United States and partner nations have supplied the Ukrainian military with the capabilities it needs to turn back the invaders including anti-armor capabilities, air defense equipment, armored vehicles, ammunition, supplies and much, much more.

Ukrainian soldiers must learn how to use the vehicles and maintain them, and Ryder said this will be part of the training that Ukrainian soldiers receive from U.S. and partner nations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a ceasefire to celebrate Orthodox Christmas, Jan. 7, but there is skepticism about the Russians honoring the ceasefire.

“Understandably, I think that there’s significant skepticism both here in the U.S. and around the world right now given Russia’s long track record of propaganda, disinformation and its relentless attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians,” Ryder said. “If Russia was truly interested in ceasing the violence and the bloodshed that they have brought to Ukraine’s people, they would pull out of Ukraine immediately.”

“While Russia seems to be pretty good at exporting violence, they don’t seem to be pretty good at exporting the truth,” Ryder said.