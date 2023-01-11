U.S. Army

ECC Constructors LLC, Burlingame, Calif., was awarded a $500,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for debris management services. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 9, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W912EK-22-D-0005).

LS Marine Inc.,* Inver Grove Heights, Minn., was awarded a $12,315,624 modification (P00001) to contract W912ES-22-C-0015 for construction of floodplain forests, mudflats, wetlands, duck habitat, and berms of various sizes and shapes within the Mississippi River. Work will be performed in Bay City, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $12,315,624 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul, Minn., is the contracting activity.

BCI Construction USA Inc.,* Pace, Fla., was awarded a $10,781,573 firm-fixed-price contract for a new hydraulic system at Pike Island Locks and Dam. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Wheeling, W.Va., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 21, 2025. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $10,781,573 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh, Penn., is the contracting activity (W911WN-23-C-8000).

Riverview Construction Associates Inc.,* Clifton Park, N.Y., was awarded a $10,552,800 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a C-130 flight simulator training facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Scotia, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 14, 2024. Fiscal 2023 military construction, Army National Guard funds in the amount of $10,552,800 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W50S8J-23-C-0001).

Tech Systems Inc., Tysons, Va., was awarded an $8,787,189 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for logistics support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work will be performed at Fort Rucker, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 7, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $91,007 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W519TC-23-F-0044).

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Space, Littleton, Colo., is awarded a $260,800,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee unpriced letter contract modification (PH0013) to a previously awarded unpriced letter contract (N00030-22-C-1025) to provide program management, engineering development, systems integration, long lead material, and special tooling and equipment in support of missile production. Work will be performed in Denver, Colo., (46.5 percent); Sunnyvale, Calif., (15.5 percent); Magna, Utah (15.3 percent); East Aurora, N.Y., (3.5 percent); Pittsfield, Mass., (2.3 percent); Madison, Ala., (2.1 percent); Simsbury, Conn., (1.8 percent); Huntsville, Ala., (1.7 percent); Andover, Md., (1.3 percent); Baltimore, Md., (1.3 percent); North Tonawanda, N.Y., (1.2 percent); Commerce, Calif., (1.2 percent); Delmar, Del., (1.1 percent); and various other locations (less than 1.0 percent each, 5.2 percent total). Work is expected to be completed on Nov. 9, 2026 once the contract is definitized. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000,000; fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000,000; and fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $13,535,000 will be obligated on this award. Fiscal 2022 funds in the amount of $5,000,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

SupplyCore,* Rockford, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 456-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Louisiana and Texas, with an April 15, 2024, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-23-D-0010).

*Small business