U.S. Air Force

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Md., was awarded a $4,639,525,813 single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate, Parts and Repair Ordering System VI. This contract provides commercial buying services and is a performance-based service acquisition providing supply, maintenance and task order support services. This is a tri-service capable contract to support Air Force, Navy and Army Foreign Military Sales (FMS). Location of work performance will be determined at receipt of orders and is expected to be completed Feb. 28, 2038. This contract anticipates FMS to more than 105 foreign partner countries and is the result of a competitive acquisition with two offers received. FMS funds in the amount of $82,915 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8630-23-D-B001).

Cubic Defense Applications Inc., San Diego, Calif., was awarded an $8,855,317 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Halo-Enabled Resilient Mesh software and hardware prototype. This contract provides for the investigation, design, development, testing and demonstration of the capabilities of the Halo-Enabled Resilient Mesh (HERMes) system. This contract also includes the expansion of the technical capabilities of the high-capacity backbone communication system, including the development of the hardware used for this system, increases to the range of operating frequencies, optimization to the code and algorithms used in the system, and researching alternative capabilities to expand the type and number of operational platforms. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be complete by Feb. 3, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,855,317 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-23-C-1501).

U.S. Army

Andritz Hydro Corp., Charlotte, N.C., was awarded an $81,623,642 firm-fixed-price contract to rehabilitate four turbine generators at the Old Hickory Hydro Power Plant. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Hendersonville, Tenn., with an estimated completion date of July 6, 2030. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $81,623,642 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville, Tenn., is the contracting activity (W912P5-23-C-0002).

Keysight Technologies Inc., Colorado Springs, Colo., was awarded a $28,616,166 firm-fixed-price contract for the CM-523/U battery-operated, handheld spectrum analyzer. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 29, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-23-D-0009).

Magruder Construction Co. Inc.,* Eolia, Mo., was awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Upper Mississippi River restoration. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 1, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Mo., is the contracting activity (W912P9-23-D-0001).

Speegle Construction Inc.,* Niceville, Fla., was awarded an $18,750,753 firm-fixed-price contract for design/build construction for the Flightline Fire Station at Duke Field, Eglin Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed at Eglin AFB, Fla., with an estimated completion date of July 26, 2024. Fiscal 2020 and 2022 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $18,750,753 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-23-C-0007).

Agile Defense Inc., Reston, Va., was awarded an $11,427,210 modification (P00004) to contract W9124P-22-F-0036 for technology support services. Work will be performed in Redstone Arsenal, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $11,427,210 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Computer Systems Center Inc.,* Springfield, Va., is awarded a $49,277,717 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide systems engineering, systems architecture analysis, and data analysis for the advanced requirements characterization, engineering and representation process in support of mission planning systems for the F-35 Lightning II aircraft. Work will be performed in Springfield, Va., and is expected to be completed in February 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity (N6893623D0018).

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $24,535,422 firm-fixed-price modification (P00053) to a previously awarded, firm-price incentive (firm-target), cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001918C1012). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering in support of addressing product baseline obsolescence to support MQ-25 low rate initial production. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., (38 percent); San Diego, Calif., (15 percent); Endicott, N.Y., (13 percent); Goleta, Calif., (11 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (10 percent); Palm Bay, Fla., (9 percent); and Clearwater, Fla., (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,535,422 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

MNDPI Pacific JV, Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $16,960,148 firm-fixed-price task order (N6274223F0301) under previously-awarded contract N62742-20-D-0004 for architecture-engineering services for the construction of a new concrete fixed single deck submarine repair pier at Polaris Point Submarine Base, Guam. Work will be performed in Piti, Guam, and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2023 military construction (Navy) funds will be obligated at the time the option is exercised and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $13,488,380 firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00003) to an order (N0001921F0213) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0031). This modification exercises an option to procure two modernized Very Low Frequency High Power Transmit Set production kits, 63 spares, 10 production support assets, and technical data for the E-6B Mercury aircraft. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,488,380 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

L3 Harris Technologies Inc. – Interstate Electronics Corp., Anaheim, Calif., is being awarded a $7,535,296 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00013) for options under previously awarded and announced contract N00003022C2001 to provide services and support for flight test instrumentation systems. Work will be performed in Anaheim, Calif., (55 percent); Cape Canaveral, Fla., (30 percent); Washington, D.C. (7 percent); Barrow-in-Furness, United Kingdom (3 percent); Bremerton, Wash., (2 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (2 percent); and Laurel, Md., (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,557,247; fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,448,505; and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,952,234 will be obligated at the time of modification. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The total obligated dollar value of the modification is $6,957,986 and the total cumulative face value of the options being exercised is $7,535,296. This contract modification is being awarded to the Contractor on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. This contract award also benefits a foreign military sale to the United Kingdom. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Avon Protection Ceradyne LLC, Irvin, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $38,747,625 modification (P00011) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-22-D-1516) with four one-year option periods for second generation advanced combat helmets. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is New Hampshire, with a Feb. 6, 2024, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

