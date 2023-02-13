Missile Defense Agency

nTSI LLC,* a Joint Venture, Huntsville, Ala., is being awarded a competitive, cost-plus-fixed-fee, level-of-effort contract with a total value of $637,123,220. Under this new contract, the contractor will support the layered Missile Defense System (MDS) and help advance concepts for future MDS inclusion. Activities will include supporting the government with: threat systems engineering; advanced technology; directed energy; hypersonic defense engineering; space systems engineering; U.S-Israeli Cooperative Program engineering; cybersecurity systems engineering; test analyses and reporting; lethality, hit assessment/kill assessment, and collateral effects and consequence management; and, concurrent test, training, and operations engineering. The work will be performed at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., Fort Belvoir, Va., Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Tel Aviv, Israel, and Schriever Space Force Base, Colo. The performance period is from February 2023 to August 2030. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the SAM.gov website with two proposals received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,302,098.15 are being obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0858-23-C-0001).

U.S. Air Force

Hamilton Sundstrand Corp. doing business as Collins Aerospace, Windsor Locks, Conn., was awarded a $135,003,185 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a firm-fixed-price pricing arrangement for C-130 production. The total estimated value of all the options is $573,028,284. The maximum ceiling value of the contract is $708,031,469. This contract provides for manufacturing and engineering support of the NP2000 eight-blade propeller, electronic propeller control system and procurement of initial spares under C-130 for the Air Force. Work will be performed in Windsor Locks, Conn., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 19, 2028. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 procurement funds in the amount of $10,835,584 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8504-23-D-0002).

Pro-Mark Services Inc., West Fargo, N.D., (FA465923D0001); Greenstone Construction Inc., Fargo, N.D., (FA465923D0002); West Coast Contractors Inc., Coos Bay, Ore., (FA465923D0003); Razor Consulting Solutions Inc., Watford City, N.D., (FA465923D0004); and North Sky Construction LLC, New Braunfels, Texas (FA465923D0005), have been awarded a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity task order contract for construction with a total ceiling of $75,000,000 over five years.. This contract provides a streamlined means to complete a broad range of maintenance, repair, design, and construction projects estimated between $25,000 and $9,999,999. The work for this contract requires all contractors to furnish all labor, tools, materials, equipment, supervision, personnel and all else necessary to manage, accomplish, design and build traditional construction projects. The location of the performance will be Grand Forks Air Force Base and Cavalier Space Force Station, N.D. This contract vehicle has a five-year ordering period from Feb. 15, 2023, to Feb. 14, 2028. These awards are the result of a competitive acquisition and 10 offers were received. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1000 per awardee will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The 319th Contracting Squadron, Grand Forks AFB, N.D., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Penn., is awarded a $49,276,064 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2115 for naval nuclear propulsion components. Work will be performed in Monroeville, Penn., (75 percent); and Schenectady, N.Y., (25 percent). Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $45,000,000 (91 percent); and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,276,064 (9 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.†

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, N.J., is awarded a $16,694,725 modification (P00007) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001920F0394) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001916G0003). This modification increases the order ceiling to provide for a cost overrun and extends services to provide continued non-recurring engineering to develop, integrate, test and deliver software and firmware as well as all technical data. In addition, this order provides engineering and technical support for test efforts including correction of deficiencies discovered during testing in support of a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer. Work will be performed in Clifton, N.J., and is expected to be completed in March 2025. FMS funds in the amount of $16,694,725 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

AVM Construction LLC,* South St. Paul, Minn., (W912LM-23-D-1000); Cheroenhaka Nottoway Enterprises LLC,* Courtland, Va., (W912LM-23-D-1001); Hamline Construction Inc.,* St. Paul, Minn., (W912LM-23-D-1002); Bruce Kreofsky & Sons Inc.,* Plainview, Minn., (W912LM-23-D-1003); Loeffler Construction Consulting LLC,* Lakeville, Minn., (W912LM-23-D-1004); Max Gray Construction Inc.,* Hibbing, Minn., (W912LM-23-D-1005); Preferred Electric Inc.,* Minneapolis, Minn., (W912LM-23-D-1006); and Versacon Inc., Minneapolis,* Minn., (W912LM-23-D-1007), will compete for each order of the $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, repair, and construction activities. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 9, 2028. U.S. Army National Guard Bureau Acquisition Directorate, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Mississippi Limestone Corp.,* Friars Point, Miss., was awarded a $17,760,000 firm-fixed-price contract for flood control and channel improvement. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Delta, La., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 9, 2024. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $17,760,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Miss., is the contracting activity (W912EE-23-C-0007).

G.D.O. Inc., Elk River, Minn., was awarded an $11,500,320 firm-fixed-price contract for demilitarization of projectiles. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W519TC-23-F-0102).

WSP USA Solutions Inc., Washington, D.C. (W912GB-23-D-0015); AECOM International Inc., Neu-Isenburg, Germany (W912GB-23-D-0011); Alberto Izzo & Partners, Naples, Italy (W912GB-23-D-0013); and A.I.C.E. Consulting, Srl, San Giuliano Terme, Italy (W912GB-23-D-0014), will compete for each order of the $9,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 9, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Valiant Integrated Services LLC., Herndon, Va., has been awarded a maximum $530,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food distribution. This was a competitive acquisition with eight responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is the Southern Arab Peninsula and Nations of Eastern Africa, with a Jan. 18, 2026, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-23-D-4114).

*Small business