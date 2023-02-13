Headlines — February 13

News

US test launches unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile

An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile has been launched from California to test the defense system, the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command said.

Significantly degraded Russian force is adapting after losses

The Pentagon’s international affairs chief said Feb. 10 that although Russia has lost tens of thousands of soldiers and likely half its main battle tanks in Ukraine, its forces are adapting and there are deep reserves of personnel.

Biden to visit Poland for anniversary of Ukraine war

President Joe Biden will travel to Poland this month to rally allies one year after Russia’s assault on Ukraine began, the White House announced Feb. 10, as he aims to sustain a coalition that has supported Kyiv’s defenses.

Business

Space launch firms seek to balance government, commercial client needs

Space launch company executives said last week that as they serve an increasingly diverse mix of government and commercial customers, striking a balance between the demands of the two sectors can be a challenge.

Saab plans ‘huge ramp up’ in NLAW production to reach 400,000 units a year

Swedish manufacturer Saab has predicted production of the company’s Next generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW) system will increase dramatically to reach an annual output of 400,000 units.

AM General unseats Oshkosh to build Joint Light Tactical Vehicle

The Army has chosen to oust incumbent Oshkosh in favor of AM General to build Joint Light Tactical Vehicles.

Newport News has fully staffed attack sub line, after years of delays

The Virginia-class submarine production line at Newport News Shipbuilding is now fully staffed, after taking a back seat to the preeminent Columbia-class submarine program for years.

Defense

Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets not aging as well as other Navy aircraft

The Navy’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter aircraft are not aging as well as the F/A-18C/D Hornets and other Navy aircraft, according to a new Congressional Budget Office report.

Air assets, allies remain key for Pentagon’s basing strategy

Air assets and strategic partnerships remain pivotal components to the Pentagon’s basing strategy, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, Mara Karlin, assistant secretary of Defense for strategy, plans, and capabilities, said during a Brookings Institution online forum Feb. 10.

Army’s new Javelin G-model remains under investigation after 2022 failed launch

Development and flight testing of the Army’s future Javelin G-model has been paused for months following a test failure last year — and will remain paused indefinitely, as the service has yet to identify the cause of the issue, Breaking Defense has learned.

Fix coming for F-35 engine problem that froze fighters’ deliveries

The military and manufacturers of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter have found a potential solution to the engine troubles that halted deliveries of the jet for nearly two months, a key lawmaker told Defense News on Feb. 9.

Veterans

Official overseeing VA health records overhaul to leave this month

The top Veterans Affairs official overseeing its embattled electronic health records overhaul effort will step down at the end of the month, department leaders announced Feb. 10.