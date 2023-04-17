U.S. Army

Global Military Products LLC, Tampa, Fla., was awarded a $431,007,300 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement and delivery of ammunition. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W519TC-23-F-0196).

Manhattan Construction Co., Arlington, Va., was awarded a $108,862,913 firm-fixed-price contract for to construct an operations complex at Arlington National Cemetery. Bids were solicited via the Internet with five received. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 27, 2026. Fiscal 2022 cemeterial construction expenses, Army funds in the amount of $108,862,913 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (W91236-23-C-2022).

Agiliti Health Inc., Eden Prairie, Minn., was awarded a $100,000,000 hybrid (cost-no-fee, firm-fixed-price, time and materials) contract to maintain and repair medical device systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2028. U.S. Army Health Readiness Contracting Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81K04-23-D-0006).

Archer Western Construction LLC, Tampa, Fla., was awarded a $59,565,868 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a replacement bascule bridge. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Va., with an estimated completion date of April 17, 2026. Fiscal 2023 Civil Work Plan funds and non-federal sponsor-contributed funds in the amount of $59,565,868 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Va.,, is the contracting activity (W91236-23-C-2001).

Specialized Materials and Chemicals LLC,* Brigham City, Utah, was awarded a $23,727,600 firm-fixed-price contract for ammonium perchlorate. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 16, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W519TC-23-D-2003).

Moffatt & Nichol, Walnut Creek, Calif., was awarded a $22,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect and engineering for marine engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 17, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-22-D-0017).

NISOU LGC JV II LLC,* Detroit, Mich., was awarded a $9,585,131 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a building addition. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 17, 2025. Fiscal 2010 Air Force funds in the amount of $9,585,131 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Ga., is the contracting activity (W912HN-23-C-4001).

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Missions Systems, Liverpool, N.Y., is awarded a $63,270,853 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-20-C-5503 for option exercise of full rate production Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program AN/SLQ-32(V)6 and AN/SLQ-32C(V)6 systems. Work will be performed in Liverpool, N.Y., (78 percent); and Lansdale, Penn., (22 percent), and is expected to be completed by February 2025. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $43,721,001 (70 percent); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) in the amount of $9,774,926 (15 percent); and fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) in the amount of $9,774,926 (15 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, Calif., was awarded $60,294,968 for firm-fixed-price modification to an existing task order (N6247320F5226). This modification provides for increasing the maximum dollar value for the south airfield military construction project at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $838,238,385. Work will be performed in China Lake, Calif., and is expected to be completed by May 2024. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Department of Defense) funds in the amount of $60,294,968 were obligated on this award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Officer in Charge of Construction China Lake, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-19-D-8025).

Tomahawk Robotics Inc.,* Melbourne, Fla., is being awarded a $55,013,768 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for production and post-production support of the Flexible Cyber-Secure Radio (FlexCSR) Systems. This contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $58,506,352. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Fla., and is expected to be completed by April 2028. No funds are being obligated at the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract level. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity.



Saab Dynamics AB, Karlskoga, Sweden, is being awarded a $23,308,000 five year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of spare and repair parts for the 84mm Carl-Gustaf M3/E1 recoilless rifle and the 7.62mm and 20mm sub-caliber adapters. Fiscal 2022 procurement of weapons and tracked combat vehicles (Army) in the amount of $677,944 (60 percent); and fiscal 2021 procurement of weapons and tracked combat vehicles (Army) in the amount of $450,051 (40 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $450,051 expires at the end of this fiscal year. Work will be performed in Karlskoga, Sweden, and is expected to be completed by April 2029. This contract was not competitively procured via the SAM website in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Va., is awarded a $17,238,360 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6258 to exercise options for system production and associated components in support of all new-construction and in-service class submarines. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (74 percent); Virginia Beach, Va., (23 percent); Andover, Mass., (2 percent); and Arlington, Va., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2027. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,204,116 (30 percent); fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) spares funds in the amount of $4,420,516 (26 percent); fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,086,720 (18 percent); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,298,280 (13 percent); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,615,000 (9 percent); and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $613,728 (4 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Makers Architecture and Urban Design LLP,* Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for asset management architect engineering (AE) planning in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest area of operations (AO). This contract provides for AE design services to support facilities planning and industrial engineering services/studies. Work will be performed in Washington state (95 percent); and Oregon (2 percent), with the remaining 3 percent divided among the states within NAVFAC Northwest AO (Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming). Work may also be performed in other areas of the U.S., and worldwide, and is expected to be completed by April 2028. The maximum dollar value, including the five-year base period, is $15,000,000. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with six offers received. NAVFAC Northwest, Silverdale, Wash., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $7,985,181 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-5410 to exercise options and incrementally fund existing contract line items for engineering and technical support of Standard Missiles 2 and 6 (SM-2/6). Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by March 2024. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,684,181 (96 percent); and fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $301,000 (4 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Dulles, Va., has been awarded a $45,959,668, firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00005) to contract FA8814-22-C-0004 for the Rapid On-orbit Space Technology Evaluation Ring 4 (ROOSTER-4), a self-propulsive secondary payload adapter for deploying small satellites. The contract modification incorporates effort required to develop, deliver, launch, and perform initial on-orbit support for ROOSTER-4. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $62,008,243. Work will be performed in Dulles, Va., and is expected to be completed by May 29, 2026. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $29,132,816 are being obligated at the time of award. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $62,008,243. The U.S. Space Force, Space Systems Command, El Segundo, Calif., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a $28,275,076 modification (P00076) to previously awarded contract FA8634-17-C-2650 for an engineering change proposal modification for the F-15 Passive/Active Warning and Survivability System (EPAWSS). Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $18,108,802 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Material Command, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded an $18,546,320 bilateral contract modification (P00001) to previously awarded contract FA8612-23-C-B002 for the Distributable Battle Management Node Phase 1 associated with the Advanced Battle Management System. This contract provides for an expanded command and control developmental system to integrate sensor data, manage effects, and execute command and control. The modification brings the total cumulative face value to $23,546,320. This contract modification extends the period of performance. Work will be performed at Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 22, 2025. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Honeywell International Inc., Phoenix, Ariz., has been awarded an $8,794,652 requirements type contract for repair of the F-15 air data processor. This contract provides for repair services of the air data processor, through a public/private partnership with Honeywell International, Inc. The location of performance is Robins Air Force Base, Ga., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2030. This award is the result of a non-competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2023 defense working capital funds in the amount of $0.00 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8538-23-D-0002).

*Small business