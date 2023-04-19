Washington Headquarters Services

Akima Data Management LLC, Herndon, Va., is awarded a single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ0034-23-D-0026) with firm-fixed-price contract line item numbers. The contract ceiling is $90,000,000. The contractor will provide an integrated, structured approach to operating, managing, and maintaining the current information technology infrastructure across Washington Headquarters Services’ Facility Services Directorate’s facility related controls systems and network. The contractor will assist in defining requirements for future upgrades and enhancements based on operational and customer trends and provide hardware, software, and equipment. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Work will be performed at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., the Mark Center, Alexandria, Va., and at other government sites within the National Capital Region. The estimated contract completion date is April 16, 2028. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Alabama Shipyard LLC,* Mobile, Ala., is awarded a $21,955,104 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220523C2143) for a 123-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry docking of the Military Sealift Command’s dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Sacagawea (T-AKE 2). This contract includes a base period and options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $22,163,078. Work will be performed in Mobile, Ala., beginning June 15, 2023, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2023. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $21,955,104 are obligated for fiscal 2023 and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the SAM.gov website and three offers received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems Inc., Sacramento, Calif., is awarded a $9,156,552 modification to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering, integration, and installation of a sensor payload, as well as provides for associated labor and material for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) mission systems and subsystems integration. Additionally, this modification adds scope to provide for the development and testing of autonomy and pilot vehicle interfaces, UAS ground and flight operations, as well as flight test events for the Navy. Work will be performed in Sacramento, Calif., and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,572,892 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Defense Health Agency

Shee Atika Enterprises LLC, Huntsville, Ala., is awarded a $15,938,981 firm-fixed-price level of effort contract (HT942523C0037) to support requirements related to precision nutrition for improving performance in Special Operations Forces. The contractor shall conduct research, development, test, and evaluation for the refinement and trials of a precision nutrition technology for improving performance in Special Operations Forces. The precision nutrition technology will undergo development, refinement, and in vitro testing in preparation for a potential future project to pilot the results of this effort in human testing to assess the safety, effectiveness for performance improvement, gastrointestinal tolerability, acceptability, and military utility. The period of performance is April 17, 2023, to April 16, 2025. Place of performance is Cambridge, Mass. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funding is obligated at time of award. The U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Andover, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $14,422,046 firm-fixed price delivery order (SPRRA2-23-F-0054) against a 10-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (SPRBL1-15-D-0017) for Patriot missile parts. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Feb. 17, 2026. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2026 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Ala.

Honeywell International Inc., doing business as Honeywell Aerospace, Deer Valley, Phoenix, Ariz., has been awarded a maximum $12,207,394 firm-fixed-price, firm-fixed-quantity contract for B-1B air data computers. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 (a)(2). This is a three-year, two-month contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is May 1, 2026. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma City, Okla., (SPE4A1-22-G-0015).

ElbitAmerica Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $12,083,706 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRDL1-23-F-0112) against a three-year long-term contract (SPRDL1-20-D-0019) for gunner’s hand stations. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. The ordering period end date is April 23, 2023. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich.

UPDATE: South Alabama Regional Airport, Andalusia, Ala., (SPE607-23-D-0046, $37,227,680), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fuel support at South Alabama Regional Airport, Ala., issued against solicitation SPE607-23-R-0202 and awarded March 6, 2023.

U.S. Army

Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Wash., was awarded a $20,967,500 firm-fixed-price contract for West Coast hopper dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Astoria, Ore., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 15, 2023. Fiscal 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $20,967,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland, Ore., is the contracting activity (W9127N-23-C-0005).

Anderson Burton Construction Inc.,* Arroyo Grande, Calif., was awarded a $16,478,936 firm-fixed-price contract to construct permanent operations buildings. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Lake Isabella, Calif., with an estimated completion date of May 10, 2024. Fiscal 2018 civil works funds in the amount of $16,478,936 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-23-C-0013).

CTC Enterprise Ventures Corp.,* Johnstown, Penn., was awarded a $12,224,967 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of the Thermally Adjustable Low Observable Network (TALON) Chemical Agent Resistant Coating (CARC) System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 14, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-23-D-0004).

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $7,609,731 firm-fixed-price contract for M1092A1P2 trucks. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-23-C-0050).

*Small business