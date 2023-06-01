Aerotech News and Review – June 2023

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Welcome to the June 2023, issue of Aerotech News and Review. In our cover story, we take a look at how the NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center is co-existing with local wildlife including bobcats and desert tortoises.

Also in this issue: the demise of Virgin Orbit; Stratolaunch completes another successful test; Airmen from Edwards take part in career day at the Millen Magnet Academy; Armstrong’s F/A-18 chase plane gets a new look; and in High Desert Hangar Stories, Bob Alvis shares his thoughts on the XB-70 Valkyrie!

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/060223AERODIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/pjad/

And of course, our highlights from On This Date when we remember the final flight of the Martin Marietta X-24A; the YB-49 Flying Wing crash that claimed the life of Capt. Glen W. Edwards; the first flight of the Lockheed XP-58 Chain Lightning; the first flight of the X-15A hypersonic research rocketplane; and the crash of the XB-70 Valkyrie.

Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning June 2.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well.