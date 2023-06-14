U.S. Army

Yaeger Architecture Inc.,* Lenexa, Kansas (W9128F-23-D-0033); Blair Remy Merrick MP JV LLC,* Oklahoma City, Okla., (W9128F-23-D-0034); Kenneth Hahn Architects Inc., Omaha, Neb., (W9128F-23-D-0035); and Coover Clark & Associates, Denver, Colo., (W9128F-23-D-0036), will compete for each order of the $75,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services in support of civil works projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with 17 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 1, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity.

Applied Research Associates Inc., Albuquerque, N.M., was awarded a $49,999,999 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support research and development activities to produce hardware/software prototypes. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 5, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911NF-23-D-0003).

Nova Group Inc., Napa, Calif., was awarded a $43,406,600 firm-fixed-price contract for fuel hydrant replacement. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed on Beale Air Force Base, Calif., with an estimated completion date of June 20, 2025. Fiscal 2020 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $43,406,600 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-23-C-0017).

U.S. Navy

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $9,373,736 firm-fixed-price order (N6833523F0029) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6833521G0020). This order provides for the manufacture, assembly and delivery of various pieces of Peculiar Support Equipment for the F/A-18E/F aircraft. Work will be performed in Milford, N.H., (67.65 percent); St. Louis, Mo., (19.84 percent); and Elgin, Ill., (12.51 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,373,736 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.

* Small business