U.S. Navy

General Atomics, San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $1,195,545,808 fixed-price incentive (firm-target), firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00007) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0033). This modification adds scope for the production, assembly, test, and management of Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) hardware with embedded software and firmware, minus Energy Storage Subsystem and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) System shipsets hardware with embedded software and firmware for the CVN 81 aircraft carrier. Additionally, this modification provides for resolution of EMALS and AAG hardware obsolescence issues, to include firmware obsolescence, as well as non-recurring engineering in support of evaluation and implementation of engineering changes to product hardware, software, technical data, and logistics products through the configuration management process associated with the EMALS and AAG System for the CVN 81 aircraft carrier. This modification also provides case study and developmental research in support of the potential future procurement of EMALS and AAG for the government of France. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (58.1 percent); Tupelo, Miss., (40.2 percent); and Lakehurst, N.J., (1.7 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2032. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount $67,491,463 and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount $128,376 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

AMP United LLC,* Dover, N.H., (N42158-21-D-S001); International Marine and Industrial Applicators LLC,* Spanish Fort, Ala., (N42158-21-D-S002); and Q.E.D. Systems Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Va., (N42158-21-D-S003), were awarded a combined $53,055,567 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to exercise Option Year Two for the preservation and maintenance of Navy submarines. The contracts have a base one-year ordering period with four additional optional one-year ordering periods, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $248,692,224 over a five-year period to the three vendors combined. Work for this option year will be performed in Portsmouth, Va., (80 percent); and Kittery, Maine (20 percent), and be completed by June 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through June 2026. No funding will be obligated at time of modification. Funding will be obligated at the time of task order award. These contracts were competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received. The Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Va., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Mission Systems (GDMS), Quincy, Mass., is awarded an $11,817,904 cost-plus-incentive-fee and fixed-priced-incentive modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-6304 as an equitable adjustment to Knifefish Block 0 to Block 1 retrofit performance. Work will be performed in Quincy, Mass., (75 percent); Reston, Va., (20 percent); and Braintree, Mass., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2024. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,586,105 (46 percent); fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $3,000,000 (38 percent); fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $609,957 (8 percent); and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $600,000 (8 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $1,209,957 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems, DePuy Spine, Raritan, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $47,259,816 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for spinal procedural packages and supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(2), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is July 31, 2028. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DE-23-D-0020).

U.S. Army

SGS LLC, Yukon, Okla., was awarded a $36,473,887 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a dining facility. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Lawton, Okla., with an estimated completion date of June 24, 2025. Fiscal 2023 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $36,473,887 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Okla., is the contracting activity (W912BV-23-C-0008).

U.S. Air Force

LMR Technical Group LLC, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., has been awarded a $19,928,000 firm-fixed-price modification (P00014) to contract FA4890-20-C-0005 for the Optimizing the Human Weapon System. This contract modification exercises Option Period Three, which provides continued support services to increase the physical capacity of fighter aircrew, decrease the rate of injuries, and accelerate return to duty. Contractor personnel will work with active duty, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Component fighter aircrew to optimize physical performance targeting neck and back pain prevention while monitoring, analyzing, and resolving physical readiness concerns. Work will be performed at multiple bases across the Air Combat Command, Pacific Air Forces, and U.S. Air Force Europe — Air Force Africa, and is expected to be completed June 30, 2024 for Option Period Three, and March 22, 2025, if all options are exercised. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $6,092,504 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is currently $75,650,726. Headquarters Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

* Small business