U.S. Navy

Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Conn., is awarded an $887,934,922 firm-fixed-price modification (P00010) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract (N0001920D0013). This modification increases the contract ceiling to procure F-135 propulsion system spare parts, modules, support equipment/packaging handling shipping and transportation material, and depot lay-in material in support of the F-135 propulsion system requirements for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers and non-Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., (82 percent); South Windsor, Conn., (9 percent); North Berwick, Maine (8 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Arrow’s Edge LLC,* Huntsville, Ala., is awarded a $200,025,257 cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide maintenance, repair, overhaul, and logistics support for Fleet Readiness Center aviation support equipment, to include intermediate level and depot level scheduled, preventative and unscheduled, restorative maintenance; servicing, functional/operational testing, repair and replacement of unserviceable parts, assemblies, subassemblies and components; structural repairs, fabrication of parts; incorporation of modifications, support configuration, reclamation, and conversions; and perform corrosion control to include paint and final finish of support equipment. Work will be performed in Solomon’s Island, Md., (30.2 percent); San Diego, Calif., (22.4 percent); Portsmouth, Va., (9.8 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (7.5 percent); Beaufort, S.C., (6 percent); Lemoore, Calif., (5.8 percent); New Orleans, La., (5.6 percent); El Centro, Calif., (4.7 percent); Cherry Point, N.C., (3.6 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (3.4 percent); Everett, Wash., (0.6 percent); and Williamsburg, Va., (0.4 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was procured as an 8(a) program small business set-aside, four offers were received. The Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N6852023D0012).

Aero Turbine Inc., Stockton, Calif., (N0042123D0013); RUAG AG, Emmen, Switzerland (N0042123D0014); and U.S. Turbine & Accessory LLC,* Taylor, Michigan (N0042123D0015), are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract. These contracts provide for F-5F/N J85-GE-21C whole engine inspection and repair services, to include 900/1800 hour special inspections, stand-alone testing, and select repair of repairables in support of the J85-GE-21C Engine Flight Hour Program. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $120,778,538, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed in Stockton, Calif., (34 percent); Emmen, Switzerland (33 percent), and Taylor, Mich., (33 percent). Percentages are estimates, as work performed at each location is not known until award of individual orders. Work is expected to be completed in June 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal, four offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Woburn, Mass., is awarded a $87,531,901 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price ordering provisions to provide engineering and program support services in support of the relocatable over-the-horizon radar at the Forces Surveillance Support Center, Chesapeake, Virginia, that include: critical software enhancements; software re-hosts; software maintenance, installation, removal, integration and testing, as well as associated engineering, technical, training and logistics support; support for systems engineering; engineering change proposal preparation and analysis; failure analysis; configuration management; preparation, installation and/or testing of field change kits; and logistics support. The contract will include a 48-month ordering period with no options. The base ordering period is anticipated to begin August 2023, and is expected to be completed by August 2027. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Va., (60 percent); Marlboro, Mass., (20 percent); New Kent, Va., (6 percent); Corpus Christi, Texas (5 percent); San Juan, Puerto Rico (3 percent); Adelaide, Australia (1 percent); Dayton, Ohio (1 percent); Colorado Springs, Colo., (1 percent); Washington, D.C. (1 percent); Arlington, Va., (1 percent), and Key West, Fla., (1 percent). Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount, and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. One company was solicited for this sole-source procurement in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 and one offer was received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Philadelphia Office, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00189-23-D-Z021).

American Bureau of Shipping, Spring, Texas, is awarded a $53,874,943 cost reimbursement, cost only, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering support services; specifically, classification, certification, and other class-related services, for ships and ship systems in the ship design, engineering, and integration support for the surface ships technical area. There are no options included on this contract. Work will primarily be performed in Spring, Texas; Washington, D.C.; and Virginia Beach, Va., and is expected to be completed by June 2028. Percentage of work performed per primary work locations shall be dependent upon funded Navy requirements. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation, Navy funds in the amount of $50,000 (0.001 percent) will be obligated at time of award. This contract was not competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with the statutory authority permitting other than full and open competition being 10 U.S. Code ß 2304(c)(1) [10 U.S. Code ß 3204(a)(1)], only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements as implemented by Federal Acquisition Number 6.302-1. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity for this action on behalf of Naval Systems Engineering Directorate (N0016423D1011).

Mercury Mission Systems LLC, Torrance, Calif., is awarded a $45,991,946 firm-fixed-price order (N6833523F0001) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6833519G0041). This order provides for the production and delivery of 108 T-45 Head-Up Display production units and 50 spare units and associated support equipment in support of the following Small Business Innovation Research Phase III topics N091-003 titled ìDynamic Foveal Vision Displayî, N152-096 titled ìMiniaturized, Fault Tolerant Decentralized Mission Processing Architecture for Next Generation Rotorcraft Avionics Environmentî, and 04-A-A1.01 titled ìCrew Systems Technologies for Improved Aviation Safetyî for the Navy. Work will be performed in Torrance, Calif., (49.99 percent); Rehovot, Israel (37.52 percent); and Tulsa, Okla., (12.49 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,732,479; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement in the amount $12,259,467 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.

GHD-COWI, JV, San Diego, Calif., is awarded an $18,853,328 firm-fixed-price modification to task order N6247323F4522 to provide initial architect-engineer designs to support fiscal 2025 and 2026 Navy construction projects in Malakal Port, Palau; and Yap Port, Yap, Federated States of Micronesia. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $19,263,397. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by May 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, (Defense-wide) contract funds in the amount of $14,653,328; and fiscal 2023 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $4,200,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-19-D-2432).

Aviation Systems Engineering Co., Inc., Lexington Park, Md., is awarded an $8,764,670 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable modification (P00006) to a previously awarded contract (N6833522C0256). This modification exercises an option to procure engineering, technical and logistics assistance to safely operate and maintain the P-8A weapons systems in the U.S. and the Republic of Korea. These services include training to incorporate the mission systems desktop trainer (MSDT) and flight management systems trainer (FMST) training devices. The curriculum is based upon existing Navy classroom and flight training syllabi and utilizes MSDT, FMST commercial operational flight trainer, aircraft on ground events, and flight training evolutions in the actual aircraft. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., and is expected to be completed in May 2024. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $8,746,670 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Lockheed Martin, Orlando, Fla., has been awarded a $74,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification (P00001) to contract FA3002-23-D-0004 to allow non-source directed countries and operational training capability for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) F-16 Block 70/72, F-16 upgrades and F-16V models when country-specific technical orders are not available prior to aircraft delivery. Subsequent task orders will be in support of FMS international F-16 training for various Partner Nation Air Forces. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and several locations outside the continental U.S, and is expected to be completed by March 21, 2026. Task Orders awarded off this contract will use FMS funds, which do not expire, and the amount will be determined at the time of task order award. The 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Anthony Allega Cement Contracting Inc., Richfield, Ohio, has been awarded a $43,100,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, for on-call base wide pavement and grounds construction services. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by June 11, 2028. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition, and three offers were received. No funding will be obligated on the contract. Funding will be listed in each individual task order. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8601-23-D-0007).



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Enterprise Roofing & Sheet Metal, Dayton, Ohio, has been awarded a $20,958,525 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, single-award contract for several roofing-related construction tasks, such as demolition, preparation of roof and decking surfaces, sealing, waterproofing, insulating, flashing, venting, coating, resurfacing, inspecting, scoping and drain work. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 12, 2028. This award is the result of a competitive, small business, set-aside acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8601-23-D-0008).

Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp., Atlanta, Ga., has been awarded a $9,000,284 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for support of the Integrated Demonstrations and Applications Laboratory, to include research to define and evaluate system requirements and to conduct technology and systems demonstrations involving Electronic Warfare, Radio Frequency, and other sensor technologies. Work will be performed in Atlanta, Ga., and is expected to be completed by May 26, 2026. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $600,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8523-23-F-0027).

U.S. Special Operations Command

Parry Labs LLC, Alexandria, Va., is being awarded an indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract (H92408-23-D-0002) for integration and testing support, including development of design and test planning/documentation required for Airworthiness Review approval for Special Operations Forces peculiar aircraft modifications in support of U.S. Special Operations Command, Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics, Program Executive Office Fixed Wing. The contract has a ceiling of $49,000,000. Fiscal 2023 procurement funds in the amount of $7,449,473 are being obligated at the time of award. The work will be performed in Alexandria, Va., and is expected to be completed within the contract’s five-year ordering period, or by June 2028. This contract was awarded through full and open competition. One solicitation was released, and two proposals were received. U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $31,079,358 modification (P00039) to contract W58RGZ-16-C-0016 for maintenance support services for the government of Saudi Arabia’s aviation program. Work will be performed in Saudi Arabia, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2023 Foreign Military Sales (Saudi Arabia) funds in the amount of $31,079,358 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Va., was awarded a $28,805,119 firm-fixed-price contract to assess energy vulnerabilities, define requirements for energy resilience projects, and identify third-party funding sources for energy resilience and security projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 12, 2026. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,079,926 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (W912DY-23-F-0131).

The Nutmeg Companies Inc.,* Norwich, Conn., was awarded a $21,990,520 firm-fixed-price contract for to construct an aircraft-support-equipment and vehicle-maintenance facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in East Granby, Conn., with an estimated completion date of June 29, 2025. Fiscal 2020, 2021, and 2022 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $21,990,520 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Conn., is the contracting activity (W50SC2-23-C-0002).

Ahtna-Great Lakes E&I JV,* West Sacramento, Calif., was awarded a $12,431,346 firm-fixed-price contract for Mormon Island Auxiliary Dam improvements. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in West Sacramento, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $12,431,346 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-23-C-0018).

* Small business