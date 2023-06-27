BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business recognized for industrial security excellence

BAE Systems’ Platforms & Services sector has received the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency’s (DCSA) 2023 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award.

This year, two facilities in the Combat Mission Systems business area in York, Penn., and San Jose, Calif., were recognized for establishing and maintaining a robust security program centered around National Industrial Security Program Requirements, operating at the highest standards for security, and sharing best practices with other cleared facilities.

This prestigious award has a rigorous selection process with only 19 facilities awarded from a total of 13,000 cleared facilities.

The award criteria focus on a core set of principles, ranging from establishing and maintaining a robust security program centered around National Industrial Security Program Requirements (NISP), to operating at the highest standards for security while sharing best practices with other cleared facilities.

“This award signifies our Combat Mission Systems team’s commitment to industrial security and safeguarding our nation’s classified information,” said Jeremy Tondreault, president of the Platforms & Services sector of BAE Systems. “At BAE Systems, our mission of protecting those who protect us, is not just a motto. It also inspires the deep commitment of our local facility security officers and their teams.”

BAE Systems has won multiple Cogswell Awards over the past 10 years, showcasing the company’s dedication to protecting the country against outside threats. The Cogswell Award was established in honor of the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell in 1966. Cogswell served as the first chief of industrial security within DCSA and was responsible for developing the basic principles of the NISP to protect classified information, materials, and programs.