U.S. Navy

CACI Inc. Federal, Chantilly, Va., is awarded a $125,535,639 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides production, fabrication, integration, logistics, sustainment, design, analysis, testing, verification, technical, and project management support. These services are in support of developing and providing a full range of crisis response and interoperable command, control, communications, computers, combat electronic systems (CRIC-ES) solutions and products to facilitate communications and knowledge transfer at crisis locations worldwide. This includes supporting the operational requirements of the current CRIC-ES developed systems, modifications and enhancements for these systems, and developing and maintaining solutions and products for multiple Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and non-NAVAIR customers. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Md., (72 percent); and St. Inigoes, Md., (28 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042123D0011).

Canadian Commercial Corp., with 100 percent subcontracting to Standard Aero Ltd, Winnipeg, Canada, is awarded a $13,846,613 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for 250-KS4 engine depot-level repairs. Work will be completed at the contractorís facility in Winnipeg, Canada, and is expected to be completed by June 2029. The contract will have a five year ordering period. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the total amount of $66,912 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the SAM.gov website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N66498-23-D-4005).

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded an $8,305,319 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2120 for lead yard support and development studies and design efforts related to Virginia Class submarines. Work will be performed in the continental U.S. and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,305,319 (100 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.†

U.S. Air Force

Rockwell Collins, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $57,001,423 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for KC-135 Avionics Sustainment Engineering Services (ASES). This contract provides for sustainment of the avionics, communications and electrical systems, subsystems, related avionics systems components, and associated ground and flight software used on the KC-135 aircraft weapon systems. This acquisition will include ASES services for Foreign Military Sales to Chile, France, and Turkey. Work will be performed at Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., and Huntsville, Ala., and is expected to be completed by June 14, 2033. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,443,699 are being obligated at time of award. The Legacy Tanker Branch at Tinker AFB, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8105-23-D-B001).

U.S. Army

TKTMJ Inc.,* Natchitoches, La., was awarded a $49,135,000 firm-fixed-price contract for stone paving and repair. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 13, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-23-D-0006).

Environmental Group,* Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $9,900,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide biological monitoring and reporting services. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 13, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, California, is the contracting activity (W91238-23-D-0009).

Alliant, Knoxville, Tenn., was awarded a $7,677,220 firm-fixed-price contract for remedial investigations, a pilot study, and a feasibility study. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Knoxville, Tenn., with an estimated completion date of June 13, 2027. Fiscal 2022 base closure, Defense funds in the amount of $7,677,220 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-23-F-0055).

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

SRI International, Menlo Park, Calif., has been awarded an $11,355,191 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract in support of the Rational Integrated Design of Energetics (RIDE) program. In Phase 3 of this program, SRI International proposes to provide continued development and customization of their Automated Synthesis, Formulation, and Testing of Energetics (SynFORTE) system to meet the needs of the U.S. government transition partners in support of the RIDE program. Work will be performed in Menlo Park, Calif., with an estimated completion date of December 2024. Fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $7,941,307 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR001123C0104).

* Small business