U.S. Navy

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Md., is awarded a $474,961,543 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide logistics support for organizational, selected intermediate, and limited depot level maintenance for the Navy’s F-16A/B/C/D aircraft fleet. Work will be performed in Fallon, Nev., (75 percent); and Lemoore, Calif., (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2031. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal, four offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042123D0012).

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Rochester, N.Y., is awarded a $246,400,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for production of tactical radios, ancillary parts (such as amplifiers, cables, mounts), radio test sets and test stations, and radio repair for the U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party-Modernization program. Work will be performed in Rochester, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by December 2028. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Air Force) appropriation account funds in the amount of $137,552 will be obligated at time of award, of which $137,552 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with one offer received. This is a sole source action in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, only one responsible source. L3Harris Technologies Inc., is the original equipment manufacturer of the required radios and the only company who can perform the required repairs. No other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N0016423DJY53).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $35,455,431 cost-plus-incentive fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost type modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-18-C-5103 for Advanced Electronic Guidance and Instrumentation development and test sites operation and maintenance at the Combat Systems Engineering Development Site, SPY-1A Test Facility and Naval Systems Computing Center. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., and is expected to be completed by January 2024. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,248,517 (27 percent); Foreign Military Sales (Japan) funds in the amount of $3,256,810 (17 percent); fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,451,310 (12 percent); Foreign Military Sales (Korea) funds in the amount of $2,332,694 (12 percent); fiscal 2013 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,291,371 (12 percent); fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,309,164 (7 percent); Foreign Military Sales (Australia) funds in the amount of $1,264,101 (6 percent); fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $573,055 (3 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $485,652 (2 percent); Foreign Military Sales (Norway) funds in the amount of $232,407 (1 percent); and Foreign Military Sales (Spain) funds in the amount of $10,542 (1 percent), will be obligated at time of award and $1,309,164 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, Penn., is awarded a $30,665,955 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5605 to exercise options for Consoles, Displays, and Peripherals Technical Insertion 16 hardware in support of the Navy’s Future Surface Ship Combat Systems. Work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,067,172 (42 percent); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,843,840 (16 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,896,029 (12 percent); Foreign Military Sales (Canada) funds in the amount of $3,757,379 (12 percent); fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,422,260 (10 percent); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $778,652 (2 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $344,427 (1 percent); fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $178,821 (1 percent); fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $145,858 (1 percent); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $90,050 (1 percent); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $87,751 (1 percent); and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $53,716 (1 percent); will be obligated at the time of the award and funds in the amount of $3,896,029 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Conrad Shipyard LLC,* Morgan City, La., is awarded a $18,293,952 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-22-C-2253 for the detail design and construction of one additional Yard, Repair, Berthing, and Messing craft. Work will be performed in Amelia, La., and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,293,952 (100 percent) will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Troop Contracting Inc.,* Willowbrook, Ill., is awarded an $8,614,000 firm-fixed-price contract for interior renovations. Work will be performed at James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center Building Five, North Chicago, Illinois, and will be completed by June 2024. Fiscal 2023 funds in the amount of $8,614,000 using the Joint Department of Defense ñ Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Facility Demonstration Fund, Veterans Affairs will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes, Ill., is the contracting activity (N40085-23-C-0024).

Austal USA LLC, Mobile, Ala., is awarded a $7,872,390 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order N69316-23-F-4001 against a previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00024-19-G-2318 to provide advance planning, material procurement, and accomplishment of work for emergent availabilities in support of the littoral combat ship USS Augusta (LCS 34). This effort is to develop and provide planning, engineering support, planning and logistics technical documentation, funds and man-hour expenditure data, projected costs, cost estimates, rough order of magnitude, material, and labor for the accomplishment of Post. Work will be performed in National City, Calif., and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,872,390 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair Gulf Coast, Pascagoula, Miss., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

National Aerospace Solutions LLC, Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., has been awarded a $192,887,036 modification (P00212) to contract FA9101-15-C-0500 for test operations and sustainment. This modification adds option year seven for test operations, technology development, equipment and facility sustainment, capital improvements, and some support services for the Arnold Engineering Development Complex. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $2,255,719,767. Work will be performed at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., and is expected to be completed June 30, 2024. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Arnold AFB, Tenn., is the contracting activity.

Palantir USG Inc., Palo Alto, Calif., has been awarded a $58,463,148 firm-fixed-price contract for a Data-as-a-Service Platform solution for Headquarters Air Force (HAF). This contract provides for automatic data ingestion with data across the Department of the Air Force that continually push personnel, equipment, planning, health, and other readiness data sources into their common data foundation. This readiness information is a critical component of HAF-wide decision-making and data analysis. Work will be performed in Palo Alto, Calif., and is expected to be completed by June 15, 2024. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,520,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA8806-23-C-0002).

Palantir USG Inc., Palo Alto, Calif., has been awarded a $32,791,667 firm-fixed price contract for Data-as-a-Service Platform for two separate mission areas in support of Space Command and Control (C2) and Mission Partner. This contract provides for mission-critical Space situational awareness and C2 capabilities to operational users at the National Space Defense Center and the Combined Space Operations Center through the furnishing of commercial software licenses. This contract also provides for support to enable the platform to ingest Special Access Program data. Work will be performed in Palo Alto, Calif., and is expected to be completed by June 15, 2024. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 Space Force research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,533,334 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA8806-23-C-0001).



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Work Services Corp., Wichita Falls, Texas, was awarded a $22,930,449 firm-fixed-price contract for food services. This contract provides for food service employees to provide full food service operations at three main dining facilities, one central preparation kitchen and the Sheppard Annex site. Work will be performed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2028. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $22,930,449 are being obligated at the time of award. The 82d Contracting Squadron, Sheppard AFB, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA3020-23-C-0007).

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., has been awarded a $20,652,990 modification (P00006) to previously awarded FA8630-22-C-5001 for Technical Security Team support services. This contract provides for program management, technology security support, food services support, and facilities management support. Work will be performed in Pakistan, and is expected to be completed by June 18, 2024. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales and was a sole source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $20,652,990 were obligated at time of award. The Air Force Security and Assistance Directorate, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Palantir USG Inc., Palo Alto, Calif., has been awarded a $19,200,000 firm-fixed-price contract for a Data-as-a-Service Platform in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command/U.S. Northern Command. This contract provides for the Command and Control Center to ingest data into the platform from across functional and geographic domains to support ongoing planning and operations for Joint All-Domain Command and Control. Work will be performed in Palo Alto, Calif., and is expected to be completed by June 15, 2024. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,600,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA8806-23-C-0003).

Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Va., has been awarded an $8,826,952 modification (P00003) to previously awarded FA8684-21-C-B002 for technology integration. The contract modification extends Lighthouse platform operations and sustainment activities while maturing existing technology partner integrations by making integration enhancements into the Lighthouse Integration Technology Engine platform enabling the Lighthouse Maintenance Digital Ecosystem. This modification will provide critical activities to maintain and support the continued operations of the Lighthouse Maintenance Digital Ecosystem. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract is $30,564,822. The location of the performance is Reston, Va. The work is expected to be completed by June 20, 2024. Fiscal 2023, 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,826,952 will be obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Rapid Sustainment Office, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

L-3 Harris Communications Integrated Systems L.P., Greenville, Texas, was awarded an $8,148,708 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for electronic intelligence (ELINT) software and hardware. This contract provides the requirements definition, development, and demonstration of prototype capabilities tailored for manned and unmanned platform applications to enable improved detection, collection, characterization, and reporting of emerging ELINT threats. Work will be performed in Greenville, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 15, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,450,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-23-C-1502).

U.S. Army

Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Ill., was awarded a $99,909,000 firm-fixed-price contract to design and build a MILSTAR satellite communication station. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed on Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 17, 2025. Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2023 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $99,909,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-23-C-0015).

System Studies & Simulation Inc., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded an $85,816,267 hybrid (firm-fixed-price and time-and-materials) contract to develop, field, and upgrade Strategic and Operational Rocket and Missiles Technical Support Project Office weapon systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of June 16, 2028. Fiscal 2023 procurement, Army funds in the amount of $85,816,267 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-23-F-D003).

Lockheed Martin and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $49,950,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract to provide associated engineering support for Terminal High Altitude Air Defense 5.0 Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile segment enhancement component development. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2023 missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $49,950,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-23-F-0104).

CORRECTION: The $49,135,000 contract (W912P8-23-D-0006) announced June 14, 2023, and awarded to TKTMJ Inc.,* Natchitoches, La., was actually awarded to Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Company, Pine Bluff, Ark., in the amount of $49,711,000.

Defense Logistics Agency

Emerald Coast Utility Services Inc., Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., has been awarded an estimated $72,105,264 modification (P00067) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-16-C-8311) with no option periods, adding the economic-price-adjustment agreement for water and wastewater utility services. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. The performance completion date is June 14, 2067. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2067 Air Force operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

Federal Prison Industries, Inc.,** doing business as UNICOR, Washington, D.C., has been awarded a maximum $65,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for warehouse storage aids and storage systems. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Oklahoma, with a June 15, 2028, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Penn., (SP3300-23-D-0007).

*Small business

**Mandatory source