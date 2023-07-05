U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $1,151,111,454 firm-fixed-price contract for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) Production Lot 37. This contract provides for the production of AMRAAM missiles, AMRAAM Telemetry System, initial and field spares, and other production engineering support activities. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2027. This contract involves unclassified Foreign Military Sales to Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, which accounts for approximately 39 percent of the contract value. Fiscal 2022 Navy weapons procurement funds in the amount of $4,247,188; fiscal 2023 Navy weapons procurement funds in the amount of $327,619,474; fiscal 2021 Air Force missile procurement funds in the amount of $1,036,912; fiscal 2022 Air Force missile procurement funds in the amount of $8,130,619; fiscal 2023 Air Force missile procurement funds in the amount of $341,951,355; fiscal 2022 Air Force research and development funds in the amount of $1,425,469; fiscal 2023 Air Force research and development funds in the amount of $8,563,391; fiscal 2022 Navy research and development funds in the amount of $2,430,191; fiscal 2023 Navy research and development funds in the amount of $2,556,351; fiscal 2023 Air Force operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,884,771; fiscal 2021 Air National Guard operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $178,184 and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $449,087,548 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Dominance Division Contracting Office, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8675-23-C-0037).

Bhate Environmental Associates Inc., Birmingham Ala., has been awarded a $7,842,283 firm-fixed-price contract for Military Working Dog Kennels (MWD Kennels). This contract provides for the construction of a new MWD Kennel facility; to include office space and training yard, and the deconstruction of the old facility. The location of performance is F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., and is expected to be complete by 450 calendar days after acknowledgment of notice to proceed. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and five offers were received. Fiscal 2023 military construction funds in the amount of $7,842,283 are being obligated at the time of award. The 90th Contracting Squadron, F.E. Warren AFB, Cheyenne, Wyo., is the contracting activity (FA4613-23-F-0040).

Defense Logistics Agency

SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Ill., (SPE8E4-21-D-0001/P00002); I-Solutions Direct Inc., Fort Washington, Penn., (SPE8E4-21-D-0002/P00001); and TW Metals Inc., Carol Stream, Ill., (SPE8E4-21-D-0003/P00001), are sharing an estimated $219,000,000 modification, exercising the first 18-month option period of a two-year base contract with two 18-month option periods for commercial metal products. These are firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts, awarded under solicitation SPE8E4-21-R-0001. The ordering period end date is Jan. 22, 2025. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

U.S. Navy

Austal USA LLC, Mobile, Ala., was awarded a $79,238,772 fixed-price incentive (firm target) modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-21-C-2209 to exercise an option for the construction of one additional Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ship (T-ATS 15). Work will be performed in Mobile, Ala., (54 percent); Chesapeake, Va., (20 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (6 percent); Boca Raton, Fla., (4 percent); and other suppliers representing less than 1 percent of contract value (16 percent). Work is expected to be completed by August 2026. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $79,238,772 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Sea Pac Engineering Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., is awarded a $7,889,000 firm-fixed-price task order for dry dock repairs. This task order provides for new remote control and monitoring features for select valves, and excavation, hauling, and disposal of contaminated soils. Work will be performed at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Naval Base Kitsap, Bremerton, Wash., and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $7,889,000 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This task order was competitively procured via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment website, with four offers received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Northwest, Bremerton, Wash., is the contracting activity (N44255-21-D-2003).

U.S. Army

Rockwell Collins, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $64,042,276 firm-fixed-price contract to procure Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing Systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 19, 2025. Fiscal 2023 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $64,042,276 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W56KGY-23-F-0017).

Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is being awarded a sole-source, cost-plus-incentive-fee, contract modification (P00068) under Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Weapon Systems contract HQ085121C0002. The total value of this contract modification is $12,290,526. This in scope modification increases the ceiling on Contract Line Item Number (CLIN) 0012.† This CLIN and contract modification will be incrementally funded at time of award. The work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2023. The total value of the contract increases from $1,290,647,365 by $12,290,526 to $1,302,937,891. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business