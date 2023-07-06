fbpx
Northrop Grumman's new zirborne navigation system achieves successful flight test

by Aerotech staff and wire reports
Northrop Grumman has conducted a successful flight test of its advanced airborne navigation solution, Embedded Global Positioning System (GPS)/Inertial Navigation System (INS) Modernization, known as EGI-M. It is the first time that EGI-M, equipped with an M-Code capable receiver, has been tested in flight.

  • M-Code technology enables missions to be conducted in GPS-contested and GPS-denied environments.
  • The M-Code capable GPS receiver is a core component of Northrop Grumman’s EGI-M program, engineered to quickly transmit positioning, navigation and timing information.
  • The fully operational EGI-M system will feature a modular platform interface, designed to easily integrate with current platform navigation systems, supporting advanced software and hardware technology upgrades now and in the future.

    “This flight test is a major step forward in developing our next generation airborne navigation system,” said Ryan Arrington, VP, navigation and cockpit systems, Northrop Grumman. “The EGI-M capability developed by Northrop Grumman enables our warfighters to navigate accurately and precisely through hostile and contested environments.”

    Testing took place in May aboard a testbed aircraft. Flight test data confirmed that Northrop Grumman’s prototype EGI-M solution, the M-Code capable LN-351, performed at standards equal to its current LN-251 INS / GPS system, featuring modern fiber optic gyro technology.

    Critical design review for EGI-M was completed in 2020. Launch platforms for Northrop Grumman’s EGI-M are the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and the F-22 Raptor. Additional fixed-wing and rotary-wing platforms across Department of Defense and allied forces have selected Northrop Grumman’s EGI-M as their future navigation solution to support mission-critical systems.

