Northrop Grumman’s new zirborne navigation system achieves successful flight test

“This flight test is a major step forward in developing our next generation airborne navigation system,” said Ryan Arrington, VP, navigation and cockpit systems, Northrop Grumman. “The EGI-M capability developed by Northrop Grumman enables our warfighters to navigate accurately and precisely through hostile and contested environments.”

Testing took place in May aboard a testbed aircraft. Flight test data confirmed that Northrop Grumman’s prototype EGI-M solution, the M-Code capable LN-351, performed at standards equal to its current LN-251 INS / GPS system, featuring modern fiber optic gyro technology.

Critical design review for EGI-M was completed in 2020. Launch platforms for Northrop Grumman’s EGI-M are the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and the F-22 Raptor. Additional fixed-wing and rotary-wing platforms across Department of Defense and allied forces have selected Northrop Grumman’s EGI-M as their future navigation solution to support mission-critical systems.