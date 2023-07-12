U.S. Navy

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Va., is awarded a $274,041,192 fixed-price incentive (firm target) and a $119,213,388 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to the previously awarded contracts N00024-15-C-2114 and N00024-09-C-2116, respectively, to improve capability at ship delivery, define unpriced change orders, and for additional engineering and integrated logistics support for Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., and is scheduled to be complete by July 31, 2025. No funding is being obligated at time of award. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., is awarded a $76,642,088 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide a broad range of technical services to address wholeness gaps and operational level of war (OLW) manpower, personnel, training, and education issues across the range of OLW/maritime operations center activities in support of Naval Information Forces. The contract will include a 60-month base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 – option to extend services, which if exercised, will bring the total estimated value to $85,000,000. The base ordering period is anticipated to begin July 2023 and is expected to be completed by June 2028; if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by December 2028. Work will be performed in Suffolk, Va., (90 percent); and other various locations within a 50-mile commuting radius of Hampton Roads that cannot be determined at this time (10 percent). Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,500 will be obligated to fund the contractís minimum amount, and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted on SAM.gov with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Norfolk Office, Norfolk, Virginia, is Va., contracting activity (N00189-23-D-0006).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., was awarded a $35,455,431 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-type modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-18-C-5103 for Advanced Electronic Guided Interceptor System development and test sites operation and maintenance at the Combat Systems Engineering Development Site, SPY-1A Test Facility and Naval Systems Computing Center. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., and is expected to be completed by January 2024. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,248,517 (27 percent); Foreign Military Sales (Japan) funds in the amount of $3,256,810 (17 percent); fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,451,310 (12 percent); Foreign Military Sales (Korea) funds in the amount of $2,332,694 (12 percent); fiscal 2013 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,291,371 (12 percent); fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,309,164 (7 percent); Foreign Military Sales (Australia) funds in the amount of $1,264,101 (6 percent), fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $573,055 (3 percent), fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $485,652 (2 percent), Foreign Military Sales (Norway) funds in the amount of $232,407 (1 percent); and Foreign Military Sales (Spain) funds in the amount of $10,542 (1 percent), will be obligated at time of award and $1,309,164 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Goodrich Corp., Jacksonville, Fla., was awarded a $16,589,761 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract containing firm-fixed-price provisions. This contract is for the manufacture of high frequency sail array sonar windows. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, and the ordering period will be completed in June 2028 (with the latest possible delivery taking place 42 months thereafter). Fiscal 2022 national sea-based deterrence funds in the amount of $299,644 (23 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $299,170 (22 percent); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $299,170 (22 percent); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $299,170 (22 percent); and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $149,822 (11 percent), will be obligated at time of the first delivery order. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award Management website with two offers received. Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport, R.I., is the contracting activity (N660423DP300).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Va., is awarded a $15,427,327 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6258 to exercise options for engineering services, component procurements, and other direct costs in support of the Integrated Submarine Imaging System. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (49 percent); Orlando, Fla., (33 percent); Virginia Beach, Va., (15 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (1 percent); Andover, Mass., (1 percent); and Arlington, Va., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $830,921 (5 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $471,401 (3 percent); fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,710,000 (50 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $159,040 (1 percent); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $569,887 (4 percent); and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,686,078 (37 percent), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded an $11,643,519 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00071) to a previously awarded contract (N0001916C0032). This modification adds scope to provide continued aircraft integration and engineering manufacturing development software development in support of Engineering Change Proposal 6472, integration of Next Generation Jammer on EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., (90 percent); Whidbey Island, Wash., (8 percent); and Patuxent River, Md., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,039,000; and Royal Australian Air Force Cooperative Funds in the amount of $8,604,519, will be obligated at time of award, $3,039,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

General Electric Co., Lynn, Mass., is awarded $8,443,741 for firm-fixed-price delivery order N00383-23-F-TF0D under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-22-G-TF01) for the procurement of 77 combustion liners in support of the T64 engine used in the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Weapon Systems Support (WSS) Integrated Weapon Support Teamís program. The delivery order does not include an option period. All work will be performed in Lynn, Mass. Work is expected to be completed by April 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Working capital funds (Navy) will be used, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (a)(1), with one offer received. NAVSUP WSS, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Silver Ships Inc.,* Theodore, Ala., is awarded a $7,814,630 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-23-F-2201 for the acquisition of 49 additional High Speed Maneuvering Surface Target (HSMST) craft and accessories, 12 service manuals, 6 spare engines, and 38 sets of deployment spares. Work will be performed in Theodore, Ala., and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2023 appropriation account other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,016,330 (51 percent); and fiscal 2022 appropriation account other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,798,300 (49 percent), will be obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Telephonics Corp., Farmingdale, N.Y., was awarded an $86,739,767 firm-fixed-price contract for the Passive Identification Friend or Foe air tracking capability for the Army’s Air Missile Defense Planning and Control System and Integrated Battle Command System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 22, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-23-D-0011).

Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $61,245,540 modification (PZ0092) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0076 for Low-Rate Initial Production I- Lightweight Command Launch Units. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of June 25, 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $ 61,245,540 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Conn., was awarded a $51,108,506 firm-fixed-price contract for field service representative services for Foreign Military Sales customers in support of UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-23-D-0043).

Granite Construction Co., Watsonville, Calif., was awarded a $48,197,594 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a new flood risk mitigation levee system. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Wharton, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 14, 2024. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $48,197,594 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-23-C-0013).

Advanced Computer Learning Co. LLC,* Fayetteville, N.C., was awarded a $46,141,321 firm-fixed-price contract for instructor/operator support services for medical simulation training. Bids were solicited via the internet with 15 received. Work will be performed in Fayetteville, N.C., with an estimated completion date of June 21, 2028. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $4,464,612 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-23-C-0025).

Day & Zimmermann Lone Star LLC, Texarkana, Texas, was awarded a $40,323,941 firm-fixed-price contract for 120 mm M830A1 recapitalization cartridges. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 2, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W519TC-23-D-0028).

AeroVironment Inc.,* Simi Valley, Calif., was awarded an $18,861,420 modification (P00030) to contract W31P4Q-20-C-0024 for Switchblade Weapon System procurement. Work will be performed in Simi Valley, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2023 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $18,861,420 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $9,430,814 modification (P00089) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0076 for the Javelin F Model Round and Javelin Vehicle Launch Electrics. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2028. Fiscal 2022 missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $ 9,430,814 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

HDT Expeditionary Systems Inc., Solon, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $35,741,223 firm-fixed-price contract for vehicular heater compartments. This was a sole source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year base contract with two one-year option periods. The performance completion date is March 28, 2025. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich. (SPRDL1-23-C-0057).

Chand LLC, Mathews, La., has been awarded a maximum $8,299,648 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for emergency back-up power generation for ship propulsion, shipboard power and mechanical drive pumping supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year base contract with one one-year option period. The performance completion date is June 22, 2027. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-23-D-0078).

UPDATE: Avfuel Corp., Ann Arbor, Mich. (SPE607?23?D?0108, $7,868,643), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fuel support at Birmingham International Airport, Ala., issued against solicitation SPE607?23?R?0202 and awarded March 6, 2023

U.S. Air Force

Dark Wolf Solutions LLC, Herndon, Va., has been awarded a $25,436,896 modification P00006 to previously awarded FA8204-22-C-0001 for Development, Security, and Operations Penetration Testing. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $55,925,726 from $30,485,831. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah; and Herndon, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by April 11, 2027. This contract does not involve Foreign Military Sales. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds will be obligated for the base year in the amount of $3,251,098 and are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Poway, Calif., has been awarded an $8,348,999 modification (P00016) to contract FA8650-22-C-2200 for the off board sensing station, bringing the total cumulative value of this contract to $58,110,985. This contract modification increases the cost ceiling to provide for a cost overrun in support of the design, development, and flight demonstration in an open architecture aircraft concept to achieve the goals of rapid time-to-market and low acquisition cost. Work will be performed in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be completed April 26, 2024. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,801,168 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

SecuriGence LLC,* Leesburg, Va., has been awarded a $93,780,230 modification (P00019) to previously awarded task order HR001121F0006 for information technology multi-network support services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the task order to $271,246,146 from $177,465,916. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., with an expected completion date of June 2024. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 research and development funds in the amounts of $806,073 and $42,738,273 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business