U.S. Navy

Goodrich Corp., a Collins Aerospace Company, Jacksonville, Fla., was awarded a $54,564,006 cost-plus-incentive-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract for manufacturing Hydrodynamic Shaping Material (HYSHMA) components for full-scale submarine applications and to apply HYSHMA to unique and complex full-scale submarine assemblies. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., and is expected to be completed by March 2029. Fiscal 2023 National Sea-Based Deterrent Funds in the amount of $3,268,211 will be obligated at time of award. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, Bethesda, Md., is the contracting activity (N0016723D0010).

Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $35,907,185 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00014) to a previously awarded contract (N6134021C0017). This modification adds scope to procure software integration lab Windows 11 upgrade; CORE simulation applications; E-2D distributed readiness trainer device 15F17 S/N 7; Delta Software System Configuration (DSSC)-5; aircrew software development; and the DSSC concurrency gap effort in support of the E-2D Hawkeye Integrated Training Systems (HITS) flight, tactics, and maintenance devices. Additionally, this modification provides for associated technical data, computer software and computer software documentation, and initial spares. Work will be performed in Sterling, Va., (60 percent); Orlando, Fla., (25 percent), Point Mugu, Calif., (10 percent), and Norfolk, Va., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2026. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,878,979; and fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,028,206 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Conn., was awarded a $21,832,566 modification (P00003) to a firm-fixed-price order (N6134022F7009) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification exercises an option to procure one CH53K containerized flight training device (2F243-2) and associated technical data based on low rate initial production Lot 4 configuration in support of CH-53K Phase II training system efforts. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Va., (67 percent); Stratford, Conn., (18 percent); and Orlando, Fla., (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,832,566 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Department of Defense Education Activity

McGraw Hill LLC, New York, N.Y., has been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling of $30,550,684 for the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Kindergarten-Grade 5 (K-5) Core Mathematics and K-5 Strategic Intervention Instructional Resources for DoDEA schools worldwide. Work is expected to be completed by July 10, 2028. This award is a result of a competitive acquisition via the System for Award Management website and six offers were received. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funding in the amount of $13,223,764 are being obligated at the time of award. The Department of Defense Education Activity – Information Technology Procurement Division, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (HE1254-22-F-3022).

U.S. Air Force

The Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), Reston, Va., was awarded a $19,030,955 firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable contract for B-52H software engineering services. This contract provides engineering expertise for the software on the B-52 aircraft. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Okla., and is expected to be completed by July 10, 2028. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,653,918 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma City, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8107-23-F-0003).

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., has been awarded a $15,857,029 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for technical reports, software, and hardware. This contract provides for the development, demonstration, and delivery of a prototype intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capability to enable standoff identification and geolocation of near-peer Integrated Air Defense Systems. Work will be performed in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be completed by July 10, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $12,400,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-23-C-1503).

Pacific Defense Strategies Inc.,* El Segundo, Calif., has been awarded a $7,747,144 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Trifecta software and hardware. This contract provides for the development of an automated information routing radio frequency communication system that is spectrally agnostic. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., and is expected to be completed by July 10, 2025. Fiscal 2023, research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,798,444 are being obligated at the time of award. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-23-C-1514).

U.S. Army

General Constructors Inc. of the Quad Cities,* Bettendorf, Iowa, was awarded an $8,360,706 firm-fixed-price contract for a flood-risk-management project. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with an estimated completion date of May 1, 2025. Fiscal 2010 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,360,706 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island, Ill., is the contracting activity (W912EK-23-C-0030).

*Small Business