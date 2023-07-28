U.S. Air Force

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Md., was awarded a $165,914,899 task order for Sentinel support. This task order is from a previously awarded contract (FA8204-21-D-0001), and provides for continuing the strategic partnership between government and JHU/APL. This contract provides for procurement of engineering, systems engineering for complex systems, research, and development of specialized functions. Work will be performed in Laurel, Md., and is expected to be completed July 23, 2026. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $13,000,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8204-23-F-0028).

Sierra Space Corp., Broomfield, Colo., has been awarded a $22,605,083 firm-fixed-price contract for the maturation of the Advanced Upper Stage Engine (VR35K-A). This contract provides for leveraging the test data from the first Phase III Small Business Innovation Research component and integrated breadboard engine test to develop flight-weight engine component designs. Work will be performed at Broomfield, Colo., and is expected to be completed by Oct. 25, 2025. The contract was a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $20,512,596 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA9300-23-6015).

Keysight Technologies Inc., Santa Rosa, Calif., has been awarded an $18,507,313 definitive contract for Radio Frequency Threat Simulators. This contract provides for the procurement of two Radio Frequency Threat Simulators with sustainment support consisting of patch management, field engineer support, non-critical spare parts, critical spare parts, and storage. Work will be performed in Santa Rosa, Calif., and is expected to be complete by March 18, 2024, for the first Radio Frequency Threat Simulator, and March 20, 2024, for the second Radio Frequency Threat Simulator. This contract was a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,337,436 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA2487-23-C-A005).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Md., is awarded $24,335,192 for firm-fixed-price, spares delivery order N00383-23-F-ZJ0L under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-21-G-ZJ01) for the procurement of 25 frequency converters in support of the P-8 ALQ-240 system. The delivery order does not include an option period. All work will be performed in Linthicum Heights, Md., and work is expected to be completed by June 2027. This effort combines purchases under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Program, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Funds in the full amount of $24,335,192 will be obligated at time of award. This effort combines purchases of working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $20,441,561 along with FMS funds in the amount of $3,893,631. FMS funds will be from United Kingdom funds (25 percent); FMS Norway (25 percent); FMS New Zealand funds (25 percent); and FMS South Korea funds (25 percent). One firm was solicited for this non-competitive requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $22,144,254 modification (P00007) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001923F0039) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification adds scope to provide diminishing manufacturing sources (DMS) management to include the ongoing review and identification of actual and potential DMS issues and DMS of components, parts, materials, assemblies, subassemblies, and software items; as well as recommend solutions to mitigate the issues in support of the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in May 2024. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $9,073,455; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,073,454; and non-U.S. DOD funds in the amount of $3,997,345, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Corp., Aeronautics Systems, San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $19,911,142 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001923F0294) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order provides for non-recurring engineering, hardware qualification, systems integration, safety assessment, retrofit installation, and flight testing of the payload interface unit and vehicle management computer upgrades to include a cyber-intrusion protection system in support of the MQ-8C vertical takeoff and landing tactical unmanned air vehicle system. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (90 percent); and Mojave, Calif., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2026. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,911,142 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Schuyler Line Navigation Co., LLC, Annapolis, Md., is awarded a $19,347,074 firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements (N3220523C4019) for a time charter of one U.S. Flag tanker, Goodwill, with an Inert Gas System and Segregated Ballast Tanks that is capable of carrying a minimum of 270,000 barrels of clean petroleum products (intention JP8, JP5, F76) within the vesselís natural segregation in designated cargo tanks with double valve isolation. This contract includes a 12-month base period with three 12-month option periods and one 11-month option, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $93,324,449. Work will be performed in the Far East; and worldwide, and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by August 2028. Working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $19,347,074 are obligated for fiscal 2023, and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and one offer was received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220523C4019).

HII Fleet Support Group LLC, Virginia Beach, Va., was awarded a $17,659,231 cost-plus-fixed-fee award delivery order N62793-23-F-0006 off of contract N00024-21-D-4114 providing execution support for USS John C. Stennis Refueling Complex Overhaul, Carrier Engineering Maintenance Assist Team (CEMAT). Contractor support includes providing assistance to ship’s force in the preparation, evaluation, and execution of work required; specifically providing technical guidance pertaining to maintenance execution; providing technical in-process review of work and assisting shipís force to complete corrective action for identified items; maintaining continuing status of jobs assigned for CEMAT technical assistance and changes of equipment material condition; and where specified providing “hands on” instruction in fault identification and application of current maintenance/repair techniques in accordance with Section C of contract N00024-21-D-4114. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., and is expected to be completed by July 14, 2024. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,659,231 were obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of fiscal 2028. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Navy, Newport News, Va., is the contracting activity. (Awarded July 15, 2023)

CH2M Hill Inc., Englewood, Colo., was awarded an $8,593,830 cost-plus-award-fee task order under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for remedial investigations for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. The work to be performed provides for addressing requirements of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, Sections 104 and 121, Executive Order 12580, and the National Oil and Hazardous Substances Pollution Contingency Plan. Work will be performed in Coupeville, and Oak Harbor, Wash., and is expected to be completed by July 2028. Fiscal 2023 environmental restoration (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,593,830 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Silverdale, Wash., is the contracting activity (N62470-21-D-0007).

Capps Shoe Co.,* Gretna, Va., has been awarded a maximum $15,111,900 modification (P00015) exercising the fourth one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-19-D-1202) with four one-year option periods for menís and womenís leather oxford and poromeric upper dress shoes. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Michigan, with a July 26, 2024, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

CACI Inc.-Federal, Chantilly, Va., was awarded a $14,863,683 firm-fixed-price contract for cybersecurity services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with six received. Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Va., Washington, D.C., Fort Cavazos, Texas, and Fort Gordon, Ga., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 26, 2028. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $2,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W519TC-23-F-0281).

