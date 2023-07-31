U.S. Air Force

Aerostar, Sioux Falls, S.D., (FA868423-D-B116); AEVEX Aerospace LLC., Solana Beach, Calif., (FA868423-D-B117); Altum Trading Co., Edmond, Okla., (FA868423-D-B119); Ampcus, Inc., Chantilly, Va., (FA868423-D-B121); AnaVation LLC., Reston Va., (FA868423-D-B122); Anduril Industries Inc., Costa Mesa, Calif., (FA868423-D-B115); Anvyl Technologies, Denver, Colo., (FA868423-D-B124); Applied Research Associates, Dayton, Ohio (FA868423-D-B126); ARCTOS, Beavercreek, Ohio (FA868423-D-B127); ASI, McLean, Va., (FA8684-23-D-B144); ASRI, Orlando, Fla., (FA8684-23-D-B162); ASTI, Herndon, Va., (FA8684-23-D-B146); ASURE, Scottsdale, Ariz., (FA8684-23-D-B160); BAE Systems, Nashua, N.H., (FA8684-23-D-B150); Ball Aerospace, Broomfield, Colo., (FA8684-23-D-B151); BridgePhase, Arlington, Va., (FA8684-23-D-B153); BTAS, Beavercreek, Ohio (FA8684-23-D-B155); Cambridge International Systems Inc., Arlington, Va., (FA8684-23-D-B158); COLSA, Huntsville, Ala., (FA8684-23-D-B159); Constellation Software Engineering, Annapolis, Md., (FA8684-23-D-B114); Crossflow Technologies, Albertville, Ala., (FA8684-23-D-B118); Cryptic Vector, Liberty Township, Ohio (FA8684-23-D-B180); Cubic Defense Application, San Diego, Calif., (FA8684-23-D-B123); Cynnovative, Arlington, Va., (FA8684-23-D-B125); DCEVTECH, College Park, Md., (FA8684-23-D-B128); DittoLive Inc., San Francisco, Calif., (FA8684-23-D-B129); EPS Corp., Tinton Falls, N.J., (FA8684-23-D-B130); Genasys Inc., San Diego, Calif., (FA8684-23-D-B131); General Atomics Aero Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., (FA8684-23-D-B132); General Dynamics Mission System, Fairfax, Va., (FA8684-23-D-B137); GIRD Systems, Cincinnati, Ohio (FA8684-23-D-B156); Giuseppe Space Enterprises, Woodland Park, Colo., (FA8684-23-D-B161) HAVIK Solutions LLC., San Diego, Calif., (FA8684-23-DB163); Image Insight, Inc., East Hartford, Conn., (FA868423DB164); Innovative Management Concepts, Sterling, Va., (FA868423DB165); IRTC, Huntsville, Ala., (FA868423DB166); Jacobs Technology Inc., Severn, Md., (FA868423DB167); JHNA, Clifton, Va., (FA868423DB168); Kratos Technology and Training Solutions Inc., San Diego, Calif., (FA868423DB169); L3 Harris, Space and Airborne Systems, Clifton, N.J., (FA868423DB134); L3Harris ISR, Greenville, Texas (FA868423DB135); Logistic Services International, Jacksonville, Fla., (FA868423DB136); Mantech, Herndon, Va.,, (FA868423DB138); Mile Two LLC, Dayton, Ohio (FA868423DB139); Next Tier Concepts, Fairfax County Vienna, Va., (FA868423DB152); Nimbis, Oro Valley, Ariz., (FA868423DB154); NTT Data Services, Herndon, Va., (FA868423DB157); Omni Consulting Solutions, El Segundo, Calif., (FA868423DB142); Pacific Defense Strategies, El Segundo, Calif., (FA868423DB147); Riverside Research, Arlington, Va., (FA868423DB171); Sabre Systems Inc., Warminster, Penn., (FA868423DB172); Sev1Tech, Woodbridge, Va., (FA868423B173); Sierra Nevada Corp., Englewood, Colo., (FA868423DB174); Signature Research Inc., Calumet, Mich., (FA868423DB175); Simulation Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (FA868423DB176); Skayl, Westminster, Maryland (FA868423DB181); SRC, North Syracuse, N.Y., (FA868423DB177); Strategic Technology Consulting, Toma River, N.J., (FA868423DB178); TeleDevices LCC, Duluth, Ga., (FA868423DB179); Tybram LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., (FA868423DB112); UDRI, Dayton, Ohio (FA868423DB133); Uni Robotics, San Francisco, Calif., (FA868423DB140); Vana, Beavercreek, Ohio (FA868423DB141); Viasat, Tempe, Ariz., (FA868423DB143); Virginia Tech Applied Research, Arlington, Va., (FA868423DB145); Visionist Inc., Columbia, Md., (FA868423DB148); and VTS, Folsom, Calif., (FA868423DB149), have been awarded a $900,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for yielding cost-effective warfighting capabilities. These contracts provide for the development of innovative approaches that bring multi-domain systems capabilities, the characterization of new technologies and systems through studies, recurrent demonstration, and rapid development to enable rapid prototyping, and test and capability transition. Future work under this multiple-award contract will be completed via the Fair Opportunity process. The locations of performance are to be determined at the contract direct order level and are expected to be completed by July 28, 2033. These awards are the result of fair and open competition and 70 offers were received. Air Force Life Cycle Management, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Command Cyber Solutions LinTech JV LLC, Milwaukee, Wisc., has been awarded a $86,101,708 contract for Agile Technical Support services. This contract provides for subject-matter experts to support various technical and functional activities related to software development, technical solution architecture, enterprise resource planning operations, configuration management, program management, technical writing, and Agile coaching. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by February 1, 2029. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance and research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,186,693 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8770-23-C-B003).

Chenega Security California Corp., Chantilly, Va., has been awarded a $61,036,754 firm-fixed-price contract for Fire Protection, Emergency Management, and Emergency Medical Services IV. This contract provides fire protection, emergency management, and emergency medical services for Cape Canaveral Space Force Station 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Work will be performed at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., and is expected to be completed by September 30, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition and five offers were received. Fiscal 2023 and operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $516,050 are being obligated at time of award. The 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA2521-23-C-0015).

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a $50,571,557 modification (PZ0113) to previously awarded contract FA8672-10-C-0002 for right-sized hardware and software integration of the Small Diameter Bomb II onto the F-35B and C platforms. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by October 31, 2024. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

KBR Wyle Services, Lexington Park, Md., has been awarded a $24,973,847 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the development of robust capabilities to better understand and predict motion, perform data association, Initial Orbit Determination, and maneuver detection. This contract provides for better understanding chaotic orbits in the XGEO domain, N-body problems, and improved gravity models including developing and evaluating Space Situational Awareness frameworks, with an emphasis on non-traditional orbits, to understand the technical trades associated with the larger SSA architecture. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., and is expected to be completed August 31, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $7,093,144 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland AFB, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA9453-23-C-X001).

VentureScope LLC, Falls Church, Va., was awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Defense Accelerator as a Platform for Enterprise Results. This contract provides for an award to a Small Business Innovative Research Phase III to provide an innovation accelerator program that extends the existing SBIR that supports the AFWERX refinery to become repeatable and scalable “Innovation Accelerator as a Platform” that aligns projects to stakeholder needs and develops a foundational business case for institutional adoption. Work will be performed as indicated in the contract award or based on each task order and is expected to be completed by August 1, 2028. Fiscal year and type of funds will be based on the ordering agency with a $250,000 minimum order and $5,000,000 maximum order for each ordering period. Funds in the amount of $1,300,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2280-23-D-0004).

U.S. Transportation Command

Crowley Government Services Inc., Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded a $480,000,000 economic adjustment (P00018) for the previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price contract HTC71117DR003 to provide continued surface transportation coordination services for the movement of freight within the continental U.S. and Canada, as specified on each individual order, under the Defense Freight Transportation Services program. The contract modification’s term of performance is from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024. Department of Defense agencies funds, Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2024, will be obligated. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Akyo Group WA Patriot JV,* Honolulu, Hawaii (N44255-23-D-1601); Bristol Prime Contractors,* Anchorage, Alaska (N44255-23-D-1603); Blue Trident Newton JV2,* Bainbridge Island, Wash., (N44255-23-D-1602); Chugach Solutions Enterprise,* Anchorage, Alaska (N44255-23-D-1608); Doyon Management Services LLC,* Federal Way, Wash., (N44255-23-D-1604); DTS P&L JV2,* Oak Harbor, Wash., (N44255-23-D-1605); Grenlar Shape JV LLC,* Poulsbo, Wash., (N44255-23-D-1606); GSINA PAC II JV LLC,* Flemmington, N.J., (N44255-23-D-1609); Port Madison Construction Corp.,* Poulsbo, Wash., (N44255-23-D-1600); and TriCoast ñ PacTech JV,* Longview, Wash., (N44255-23-D-1607), are awarded a combined $400,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award construction contract for new construction, renovation, alteration, demolition, and repair of facility construction projects at various locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest area of operations. Nine awardees will be awarded $5,000 each (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Port Madison Construction Corp., is awarded a $1,432,000 task order (N4425523RF004) for the installation of final denial barriers at Manchester Fuel Depot. Work will be performed in Port Orchard, Wash., and is expected to be completed no later than August 2024. The maximum dollar value, including one three-year base period, and one five-year option period, for all ten contracts combined, is $400,000,000. The term of the contract is not to exceed 96 months. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N) funds in the amount of $1,477,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. O&M, N; and military construction funds will primarily fund future task orders. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov with 22 proposals received. These 10 contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. NAVFAC Northwest, Silverdale, Wash., is the contracting activity.

Core Tech International Corp., Tamuning, Guam, is awarded a $216,876,249 firm-fixed-price contract for the design and construction (design-build) for the replacement of Andersen Housing, Naval Support Activity Andersen. Work will be performed in Yigo, Guam, and is expected to be completed by October 2026. Fiscal 2019 family housing (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,919,749 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of this current fiscal year; Fiscal 2023 family housing (Navy) funds in the amount of $211,956,500 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-23-C-1329).

Erie Forge and Steel, Erie, Penn., (N00104-23-D-GZ01); Steel America, Norfolk, Va., (N00104-23-D-C001); Collins Machine Works, Portsmouth, Va., (N00104-23-D-C101); Bender CCP, Vernon, Calif., (N00104-23-D-C201); and North American Forgemasters, New Castle, Penn., (N00104-23-D-GY01), are awarded an estimated $137,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract for the procurement of waterborne surface shafts. Each contract is for a five-year period with no options. Work will be completed by July 2028. All work will be performed in the various contractor facilities identified at task order level that cannot be determined at this time. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $2,500 will be obligated ($500 on each of the five contracts) to fund the contracts’ minimum amount, and funds will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. The requirement is full and open competition with five offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Penn., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Technologies, Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $43,764,235 firm-fixed-price modification (P00045) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001920D0008). This modification adds scope to procure Lot 4 antenna hardware kits for Tactical Tomahawk (TACTOM) recertification and production as follows: 281 antenna hardware kits for TACTOM recertification, to include 276 for the Navy and five for the Government of the United Kingdom; and 114 antenna hardware kits for TACTOM production, to include 48 for the Navy, 13 for the Marine Corps, 50 for the Army, and three for the Department of Defense. Work will be performed in Boulder, Colo., (79 percent), and Tucson, Ariz., (21 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Collins Elbit Vision Systems LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $16,801,972 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract that provides development, engineering, logistics, and test support for the Improved Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System. Additionally, this contract provides for the delivery of six helmet mounted displays, 21 mass models, six spare visors, three cockpit units, two aircraft kits, and helmet mounted display support equipment. Work will be performed in Haifa, Israel (30 percent); Wilsonville, Ore., (25 percent); Merrimack, N.H., (25 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (10 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2025. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,687,039 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042123C0031).

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., is awarded a $16,536,228 nine-month, firm-fixed-price, and cost-plus-fixed-fee bridge task order (M9549423F0019) under the General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract (GS00Q14OADU108) to continue professional services support at Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) Headquarters. This task order will provide a range of professional programmatic support services to the major directorates within the command headquarters such as logistics services program support, information technology program support, operations support, planning support, government and external affairs support, facilities program support, and enterprise content management support. Work will be performed at Arlington, Va., (55 percent); McLean, Va., (15 percent); Washington, D.C. (10 percent); Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., (10 percent); Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan (5 percent); and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., (5 percent); with an expected completion date of May 31, 2024. This task order includes a three-month option period, which, if exercised, could bring the cumulative value of this task order to $22,061,282. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $16,536,228 are being obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This task order was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.505(b)(2)(i)(C). MCICOM, Arlington, Va.,, is the contracting activity (M95494-23-F-0019).

TOTE Services LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded a $12,972,390 option of a previously awarded contract (N3220518C3002) for operation and maintenance of the Offshore Petroleum Discharge System vessels, USNS Wheeler and USNS Fast Tempo. This modification exercises Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8, Option to Extend Services of this contract. This option will extend the contract by six months. The vessels will continue to support Military Sealift Command’s prepositioning requirements. Work will be performed at sea, worldwide, and is expected to be completed by January 31, 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $12,972,390 will be obligated for Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2024, and will not expire at the end of the fiscal years. This procurement was released under full and open competition, with an unlimited number of companies solicited via the SAM.gov website and four offers were received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220518C3002).

Maritime Applied Physics Corp.,* Baltimore, Md., is awarded a $9,870,402 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded Small Business Innovative Research Phase III contract N00024-22-C-2228 for Global Advanced Reconnaissance Craft (GARC), Unmanned Multirotor Areal Relay Vehicles, and other GARC payloads. The award is in conjunction with the Fiscal 2023 appropriation for the Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies program to expeditiously transition technologies from development into production. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Md., (74 percent); and Essington, Penn., (26 percent), and is expected to be completed by January 2025. Fiscal 2023 Defense-Wide Procurement funds in the amount of $9,870,402 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(5) (authorized or required by statute). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-2228-P0006).

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minn., is awarded an $8,763,620 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N6339421C0008 to exercise options for design agent engineering and technical specialized support services in support of the legacy rotating Guided Missile Launching Systems. Work will be performed in Minneapolis, Minn., (94 percent); and Taiwan (6 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2024. Foreign Military Sales (Taiwan) funds in the amount of $550,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

US Foods Inc., San Francisco Division, Livermore, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $83,245,200 modification (P0005) exercising the second two year option period of a two year base contract (SPE300 20 D 3250) with one one year option period and one two year option period for full line food distribution. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is July 26, 2025. Using customers are Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is Fiscal 2023 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Mich., has been awarded a maximum $32,020,324 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/definite-quantity contract for electronic components. This was a competitive acquisition with one offer received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is July 28, 2028. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is Fiscal 2023 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-23-D-0041).

Amsted Graphite Materials LLC,* Anmoore, W.Va., has been awarded a maximum $8,068,892 firm-fixed-price contract for research and development services pertaining to Strategic Materials. This acquisition is being awarded based on a proposal submitted against the Emergent IV Broad Agency Announcement 0001-22, as stated in DFARS 235.006-71(a), and was posted June 13, 2022, on SAM.gov. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is July 27, 2026. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is Fiscal 2022 research, development, testing and evaluation Congressional Ad funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Philadelphia, Penn., (SP4701-23-C-0039).

U.S. Army

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $44,301,149 modification (PZ0030) to contract CW31P4Q-21-C-0042 for early operational production for the Precision Strike Missile. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 28, 2025. Fiscal 2010 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $44,301,149 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Record Steel & Construction Inc., Boise, Idaho, was awarded a $21,833,400 firm-fixed-price contract to design and build an operations facility. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in Glendale, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of August 4, 2025. Fiscal 2023 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $21,833,400 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, Calif., is the contracting activity (W912PL-23-C-0015).

Donjon Marine Co. Inc., Hillside, New Jersey, was awarded a $21,149,750 firm-fixed-price contract for New York and New Jersey Harbor maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in Newark, N.J., with an estimated completion date of October 5, 2023. Fiscal 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $21,149,750 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-23-C-0009).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $20,653,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Atchafalaya River basin maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Morgan City, La., with an estimated completion date of February 15, 2024. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $20,653,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-23-C-0030).

Marinex Construction Inc., Charleston, S.C., was awarded a $16,442,066 firm-fixed-price contract for Morehead City Inner Ocean Bar maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in Morehead, N.C., with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2024. Fiscal 2021 and 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $16,442,066 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, N.C., is the contracting activity (W912PM-23-C-0012).

Archetype I LLC,* Herndon, Va., was awarded a $9,385,267 firm-fixed-price contract for financial, real estate analytical, advisory and consulting support services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Herndon, Va., with an estimated completion date of July 27, 2028. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $9,385,267 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-23-F-0106).

*Small business